4 Cocktails To Make With Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila

Despite its reputation for encouraging rowdiness, tequila is a carefully crafted liquor with flavor notes ranging from sweet and citrusy to dark and oaky, depending on the variety. Along with pricey high-end brands like Don Julio 1942, there are plenty of affordable, accessible options. Take Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco, one of a few tequila varieties sold at Costco. This spirit comes in generous 1.75-liter bottles and retails for under $30, making it ideal for budget minded shoppers. It's also great for mixed drinks, so we picked out some tasty cocktails to pair with it. No selection of tequila drinks would be complete without the mighty margarita, but that's just the beginning of our boozy journey. Our list also features paloma, ranch water, and tequila sunrise cocktails.

Tequila is made from a type of succulent plant called blue agave and subject to strict regulations in Mexico under the Norma Oficial Mexicana (or NOM) in order to be labeled tequila. Knowing how to read tequila bottle labels before buying can help you determine quality and give you an idea of the origins of the spirit. Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco's label lists "NOM 1173," which indicates the liquor is manufactured at the Santa Lucia Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, a region considered the birthplace of the spirit.