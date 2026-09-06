4 Cocktails To Make With Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila
Despite its reputation for encouraging rowdiness, tequila is a carefully crafted liquor with flavor notes ranging from sweet and citrusy to dark and oaky, depending on the variety. Along with pricey high-end brands like Don Julio 1942, there are plenty of affordable, accessible options. Take Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco, one of a few tequila varieties sold at Costco. This spirit comes in generous 1.75-liter bottles and retails for under $30, making it ideal for budget minded shoppers. It's also great for mixed drinks, so we picked out some tasty cocktails to pair with it. No selection of tequila drinks would be complete without the mighty margarita, but that's just the beginning of our boozy journey. Our list also features paloma, ranch water, and tequila sunrise cocktails.
Tequila is made from a type of succulent plant called blue agave and subject to strict regulations in Mexico under the Norma Oficial Mexicana (or NOM) in order to be labeled tequila. Knowing how to read tequila bottle labels before buying can help you determine quality and give you an idea of the origins of the spirit. Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco's label lists "NOM 1173," which indicates the liquor is manufactured at the Santa Lucia Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, a region considered the birthplace of the spirit.
Margarita
Margaritas were likely inspired by other tequila cocktails, such as picador (triple sec and lime juice) and tequila daisy (Grand Marnier, lemon juice, club soda, and sugar). In the U.S., the first margarita recipe appeared in Esquire Magazine in 1953 and grew mightily in popularity over the decades. These days, a classic margarita recipe features a mix of blanco tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, plus agave nectar or simple syrup as desired.
If you're wondering whether Kirkland Signature Tequila Blanco is a good match for margaritas, a Redditor declared, "It's perfect for it. Was bartender for a decade. Have used it many times." Another commenter advised, "If you are mixing, do not waste the pricey stuff. Kirkland is great for this." A solid drink in its own right, margaritas also have lots of variations. Toss in some sliced jalapeños for a spicy version or incorporate fruity flavors like peach, strawberry, and cherry. If you want to add some fizz to your drink, try this 5-minute champagne margarita recipe.
Tequila sunrise
There are two types of drinkers: Those who love the taste of alcohol and those who don't. If you fall into the latter group and have a bottle of Kirkland Signature Blanco kicking around your home bar, a tequila sunrise is the cocktail for you. This drink pairs tequila with orange juice and grenadine, as well as orange slices and maraschino cherries for garnishes. When combined, the orange juice and fruit-forward grenadine create an intoxicatingly sweet flavor profile to match the visual appeal of this brightly colored beverage.
Though it may be simple from an ingredient perspective, technique is important when making a tequila sunrise. To achieve the sunset motif with the grenadine resting at the bottom, add orange juice and tequila to the glass first, then stir them together. Next, slowly and carefully add the grenadine by pouring it down the side of the glass. Allow the syrup to seep down into the bottom before serving, and refrain from stirring the drink or the colors will mix together.
Paloma
Margaritas are often the go-to when visiting a Tex-Mex restaurant. However, we suggest you add paloma cocktails to your rotation. Informally dubbed Mexico's national cocktail, there is some murkiness surrounding this bubbly mixed drink. The accepted lore is that palomas were developed sometime in the 1950s by a bar owner in Tequila, Mexico, named Don Javier Delgado Corona. The original recipe combined a shot of tequila with grapefruit flavored Squirt soda, and drinkers in Mexico are still privy to this pairing. Corona also created another tequila cocktail called batanga, which features lime juice and Coca-Cola.
Palomas are made with tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda (or grapefruit juice and soda water). These drinks are garnished simply with lime and grapefruit pieces, but you can rim the glass with a zesty seasoning blend of salt and chili powder for added oomph. The inclusion of soda gives this cocktail a fizzy quality that's missing in other tequila based mixed drinks. That's why palomas are one of the best tequila cocktails to make when you're fed up with margaritas.
Ranch water
The classic ranch water cocktail is similar to palomas in that they feature just three ingredients: tequila, lime juice, and a mixer. However, the drink nixes fruit flavored soda for plain old sparking water. West Texas is the accepted birthplace of this cocktail, and its name comes from the claim that parched ranchers created it as a way to beat the heat when working long hours in the sun. Ranch water is often linked to Topo Chico, a brand of mineral water originating in Monterrey, Mexico, over 130 years ago.
One of the neat things about ranch water cocktails is how adaptable they are. Lime wedges are a standard garnish for ranch waters, though you can also add a salted or spiced rim. While most recipes don't call for a sweetening agent, adding some agave nectar or simple syrup can soften the tequila and lime juice. If you want to imbue the beverage with a savory flavor, pouring in some pickled jalapeño juice will create a spicy and briny flavor profile.