If you've ever enjoyed dirty rice, then you can likely imagine how those earthy, smoky, spicy flavors pair with perfectly cooked, crispy-tender cabbage. Inspired by classic Cajun dirty rice, this low-carb Cajun dirty cabbage recipe swaps out the typical white rice for white cabbage — a swap that may lighten the carbs, but one that certainly doesn't lighten or lessen the rich, savory, distinctly Cajun flavor. Aside from the rice-to-cabbage swap, this recipe stays very true to traditional dirty rice, resulting in a dish that's just as delicious and a little more versatile for those who may be following a keto or low-carb diet.

Just about any dirty rice recipe starts with the Cajun holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery, and this cabbage version is no different. That trio comes together with both ground beef and Italian sausage, and it all simmers with cabbage, chicken broth, and my homemade Cajun spice blend for optimal flavor. I love how this dish offers up those familiar cozy and comforting dirty rice notes, but with less carbs, and with the pleasing texture of cabbage that has been cooked long enough to be fork-tender but still retain a little crunch. Another great perk to this dirty cabbage is that it's hearty enough to serve as a main course, seeing as there are plenty of veggies and two types of meat packed in, so it's also ideal for busy weeknights when you need an entree on the table without much fuss.