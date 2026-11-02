French Onion Beef-Stuffed Shells Are A Cheesy Twist On Classic Comfort Food

When it comes to cozy, comforting, hearty meals, it doesn't get much better than stuffed shells. Of all the pasta dishes from all over the world, stuffed shells often lean heavily into ultra-cheesy territory, optimizing all of that precious space within the shells for all sorts of savory goodies. This French onion beef-stuffed shells recipe follows suit, taking inspiration from everything you love about French onion soup. Sweet, caramelized onions, seasoned ground beef, garlic, thyme, and Gruyère are stuffed into pasta shells and nestled in a creamy sauce that coats every shell. The dish is finished with buttery panko and more melty Gruyère, for a rich, oniony, cheesy, savory, and positively loaded pasta dish that pairs perfectly with a crusty baguette to soak up all the delicious sauce.

I love how effortlessly this stuffed shells recipe taps into cozy fall vibes. Although it's not strictly a fall or winter recipe, there's no denying that a skillet of these allium- and umami-rich shells covered in melty cheese can warm you up on even the chilliest of evenings. As with many stuffed shell recipes, this one is a little more involved than your average pasta dish, since you have to start by caramelizing the onions before stuffing each shell. Any labor in the kitchen is well worth it, though, and for those nights when you want something warm and cozy for dinner — or for those occasions when you're looking to impress at a dinner party — this is a great recipe to turn to.