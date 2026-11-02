French Onion Beef-Stuffed Shells Are A Cheesy Twist On Classic Comfort Food
When it comes to cozy, comforting, hearty meals, it doesn't get much better than stuffed shells. Of all the pasta dishes from all over the world, stuffed shells often lean heavily into ultra-cheesy territory, optimizing all of that precious space within the shells for all sorts of savory goodies. This French onion beef-stuffed shells recipe follows suit, taking inspiration from everything you love about French onion soup. Sweet, caramelized onions, seasoned ground beef, garlic, thyme, and Gruyère are stuffed into pasta shells and nestled in a creamy sauce that coats every shell. The dish is finished with buttery panko and more melty Gruyère, for a rich, oniony, cheesy, savory, and positively loaded pasta dish that pairs perfectly with a crusty baguette to soak up all the delicious sauce.
I love how effortlessly this stuffed shells recipe taps into cozy fall vibes. Although it's not strictly a fall or winter recipe, there's no denying that a skillet of these allium- and umami-rich shells covered in melty cheese can warm you up on even the chilliest of evenings. As with many stuffed shell recipes, this one is a little more involved than your average pasta dish, since you have to start by caramelizing the onions before stuffing each shell. Any labor in the kitchen is well worth it, though, and for those nights when you want something warm and cozy for dinner — or for those occasions when you're looking to impress at a dinner party — this is a great recipe to turn to.
Gather the ingredients for French onion beef-stuffed shells
You'll kick off this recipe by caramelizing onions, for which you'll need butter, olive oil, and plenty of sliced yellow onion. Next, for the pasta and beef filling, you'll need kosher salt, jumbo pasta shells, lean ground beef, garlic, minced thyme, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and Gruyère cheese.
The next component you'll prepare is the onion sauce, which consists of butter, garlic, thyme, dry white wine, Dijon mustard, beef stock, heavy cream, salt, and pepper. Finally, for the shells' topping, have a little more butter, panko breadcrumbs, Gruyère, and minced parsley on hand.
Step 1: Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pan
Add 1 tablespoon each of butter and olive oil to a large pan over medium heat.
Step 2: Add the onions
Add the onions to the pan.
Step 3: Caramelize the onions
Cook over medium heat for 30–45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until deeply golden and caramelized.
Step 4: Set the onions aside
Transfer the onions to a bowl and set them aside.
Step 5: Add salt to a pot of water
Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt to a large pot of boiling water.
Step 6: Cook the shells
Add the shells and cook until just shy of al dente.
Step 7: Set the shells aside to cool
Drain the shells and set them aside to cool.
Step 8: Add ground beef to the pan
Add the ground beef to the pan you cooked the onions in and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon.
Step 9: Brown the beef
Cook until the beef is browned.
Step 10: Add some caramelized onions
Add ¾ of the caramelized onions to the beef.
Step 11: Season the beef
Add the minced garlic, the minced thyme, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, and the Worcestershire sauce.
Step 12: Stir and cook the beef
Stir and cook for 1 minute.
Step 13: Add some Gruyère
Fold 1 cup of Gruyère into the beef mixture.
Step 14: Add the beef mixture to the pasta shells
Divide the meat filling evenly among the pasta shells.
Step 15: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 16: Add the butter, garlic, and thyme to a pan
Add 1 tablespoon of butter and the garlic and thyme to a large, shallow pan over medium. Cook for 1 minute.
Step 17: Add and reduce the wine
Add the wine and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes until reduced by half.
Step 18: Whisk in the Dijon mustard and beef stock
Add the Dijon and stock. Whisk together.
Step 19: Add the caramelized onions and simmer
Add back the remaining caramelized onions. Simmer and reduce for 5 minutes until lightly thickened.
Step 20: Stir in the cream and seasonings
Add the cream, ½ teaspoon of kosher salt, and pepper to the onion sauce. Stir to combine.
Step 21: Arrange the stuffed shells over the sauce
Place the stuffed pasta shells on top of the sauce.
Step 22: Add the sauce
Spoon the sauce over the pasta shells.
Step 23: Stir the panko breadcrumbs with melted butter
Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and stir it into the panko.
Step 24: Sprinkle the buttery breadcrumbs over the shells
Sprinkle the panko over the pasta shells.
Step 25: Top the skillet with Gruyère before baking
Top with ½ cup of Gruyère. Bake at 375 F for 20 minutes until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Step 26: Garnish the stuffed shells with parsley before serving
Remove from the oven, garnish with parsley, and serve the shells.
What can I serve with French onion stuffed shells?
French Onion Beef-Stuffed Shells Recipe
In our French onion beef-stuffed shells, caramelized onions, seasoned beef, garlic, thyme, and Gruyère are stuffed into shells and nestled in a creamy sauce.
Ingredients
- For the caramelized onions
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 large yellow onions, peeled, cut in half, and sliced thinly
- For the pasta and beef filling
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 18 jumbo pasta shells
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon minced thyme
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup Gruyère
- For the onion sauce
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon thyme, minced
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mayonnaise
- 2 ½ cups beef stock
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For topping
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ⅓ cup panko crumbs
- ½ cup Gruyère
- 1 tablespoon minced parsley
Directions
- Add 1 tablespoon each of butter and olive oil to a large pan over medium heat.
- Add the onions to the pan.
- Cook over medium heat for 30–45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until deeply golden and caramelized.
- Transfer the onions to a bowl and set them aside.
- Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt to a large pot of boiling water.
- Add the shells and cook until just shy of al dente.
- Drain the shells and set them aside to cool.
- Add the ground beef to the pan you cooked the onions in and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon.
- Cook until the beef is browned.
- Add ¾ of the caramelized onions to the beef.
- Add the minced garlic, the minced thyme, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, and the Worcestershire sauce.
- Stir and cook for 1 minute.
- Fold 1 cup of Gruyère into the beef mixture.
- Divide the meat filling evenly among the pasta shells.
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Add 1 tablespoon of butter and the garlic and thyme to a large, shallow pan over medium. Cook for 1 minute.
- Add the wine and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes until reduced by half.
- Add the Dijon and stock. Whisk together.
- Add back the remaining caramelized onions. Simmer and reduce for 5 minutes until lightly thickened.
- Add the cream, ½ teaspoon of kosher salt, and pepper to the onion sauce. Stir to combine.
- Place the stuffed pasta shells on top of the sauce.
- Spoon the sauce over the pasta shells.
- Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and stir it into the panko.
- Sprinkle the panko over the pasta shells.
- Top with ½ cup of Gruyère. Bake at 375 F for 20 minutes until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
- Remove from the oven, garnish with parsley, and serve the shells.
How can I change up this recipe?
There are lots of ways to customize this recipe, and you can start with the meaty element. Beef makes for a natural pairing in a French onion-inspired context, since beef broth is typically used in classic French onion soup. That said, other ground meats would work just as well here, like ground turkey or chicken for a slightly lighter version. The cook time should remain roughly the same for these swaps, but keep an eye on the meat to ensure it doesn't become too dry or overcooked, since both turkey and chicken tend to be leaner than beef.
Another way to make this stuffed shell recipe your own is by switching up the cheeses. Again, Gruyère is a pretty obvious choice in a French onion-inspired dish, but both mozzarella and provolone would work well. Just make sure that whatever cheese you swap the Gruyère for has a decent melting quality to it, so that the shells themselves become nice and gooey once baked. The cheese that you sprinkle on top just before baking is also up for customization, but for this element, I recommend keeping the Gruyère while adding Parmesan for added complexity, and a slightly sharp, nutty touch.
Can I make these French onion shells vegetarian?
Although beef may be a highlight of this recipe as written, you can still easily tweak the shells to be completely vegetarian. Obviously, the beef makes up the bulk of the shell filling, so you can't simply omit the meat and call it a day. Instead, swap out the beef for a plant-based alternative, or chop and saute tofu instead. Alternatively, transform the filling into a meat-inspired veggie one by chopping and sauteing a hearty blend of mushrooms. For even more body, mix the mushrooms with cooked brown lentils before stuffing them into the shells.
Of course, the actual beef isn't the only non-vegetarian element in this dish, so you'll have to make a few other swaps. Worcestershire sauce typically isn't vegetarian as it often includes anchovies, so make sure you use a vegetarian version, or swap it entirely for a splash of soy sauce or tamari instead. Swap out the beef broth for vegetable stock, and you could even take things a step further by swapping the cheese and butter for vegan options, if desired.