14 Desserts You'd Find On Dinner Tables In The '60s

If you adore cheesecake, there's nothing more exciting than seeing a thick slice come your way after dinner. Americans' love of this dessert may have peaked during the '60s when countless recipes were published in cookbooks. The most alluring fact is that these pioneers developed techniques that don't require the tedious water bath.

One redditor begged fellow fans to try a recipe from a Better Homes & Gardens cookbook that takes over six hours to make. Granted, most of that time is spent waiting for the cream cheese to come to room temperature and then cooling the cheesecake after it bakes, but the redditor promised it would be the best cheesecake you'd ever eaten. The ingredients are standard, but the trick is to shock the cheesecake with a 12-minute bake at 450 Fahrenheit, then drop the temperature to 300 degrees F for 55 minutes. The cooling process is also slow, with multiple steps to ensure it sets properly. First, it remains in the pan, then the sides are removed, and then the bottom is removed over an extended period of time.

The humble no-bake cheesecake was a hit during this time, too, because homemakers wanted quick, easy recipes that tasted great. One person who grew up during the '60s even recalls her mother using blended cottage cheese instead of cream cheese because she didn't enjoy the tanginess. With cottage cheese currently having a viral moment in food videos, this is something a lot of folks could get behind.