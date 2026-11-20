There's something about infusing a dessert with whiskey that makes it feel like even more of a treat. The warmth of the alcohol, the added flavor complexity, and the touch of extra sweetness all add up to high-level indulgence. If you need convincing, try splashing a little Irish whiskey onto five desserts we've selected for their ability to showcase what whiskey can really do in a variety of ways.

But why Irish whiskey specifically, instead of a Scotch like Johnnie Walker? One of the main differences between Irish whiskey and Scotch is that the former usually tastes milder, which makes it more flexible as an ingredient in desserts. While you can most certainly use Scotch (or even bourbon) to booze up a sweet treat, you risk overpowering the rest of the ingredients with the spirit. Irish whiskey just gives you more control over how the final product tastes.

Irish whiskey, of course, comes in a wide variety of flavors, and some whiskeys mesh better with certain recipes than others. If you plan to give the following five desserts a whiskey-fueled flavor boost, you'll find that following our suggestions for pairing which whiskeys to use in each can take your meal-ender from good to great.