Sweet And Salty Texas Trash Pie Recipe

Most people may raise their eyebrows when asked to eat something with the word "trash" in the name. That's understandable, but your mind will likely change once you've tried Texas trash pie. "This is the perfect pie if you love a mix of salty and sweet. It's so easy, but delicious!" says Erin Johnson, who developed this quick, easy, and playful dessert recipe. It uses simple, everyday ingredients like pretzels, chocolate chips, graham crackers, and store-bought pie crust, making it a fun project for youngsters and adults alike.

"This recipe is very adaptable — you can substitute and omit to suit what you have on hand," Johnson adds. "You could substitute butterscotch pieces for the baking truffles, any nuts for the pecans, and if you want to go really crazy you could substitute Ritz crackers for the graham crackers to make the pie even more salty and sweet." Here's how you can make a trash pie of your very own.