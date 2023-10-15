22 Tinned Seafood Recipes You'll Want To Make

Fresh seafood is nothing short of superb. You can create all manner of delicious fishy dishes with this ingredient and cook it in a seriously wide variety of delicious ways. If you're planning a spicy seafood broil, then naturally only the freshest catch you can find will do. However, when you want to make a simple weekday tuna pasta or serve up a salmon fish cake as an appetizer, then you might want to reach into the pantry instead of the fridge or making a trip out to the fishmonger.

If that's the case, grab a can. Tinned fish is often way more budget-friendly and convenient than fresh stuff. If you're into the tinned fish trend, then you might want to check out some tips on how to best use this ingredient. Once you do, it's time to open up some of these terrific tinned seafood recipes you'll want to make again and again.