These Honey Mustard Pretzel Chicken Bites Will Disappear In Minutes

Pretzels and mustard, a combo that may have originated in Germany, is a pairing as perfect as peanut butter and jelly. In Patterson Watkins' recipe, this simple snack is transformed into a hearty, meaty appetizer or main dish with the addition of chicken. Watkins found this tender-crispy combination to be irresistible, and admitted she gobbled down more than a few as soon as they were done. As she told us, "I had a tough time holding back long enough to take their picture."

There are a number of reasons why this recipe works so well. The chicken itself is seasoned with a zesty combo of garlic, onion, paprika, and black and red pepper, while Watkins also singles out the pretzel coating. "It adheres nicely to the chicken and maintains its crispiness much longer than I've experienced with traditional breadcrumb or flour coatings," she explained. As for the honey mustard dip, she said, "The triple-threat mustard dip is tasty too. The sweet, tart, and moderately zesty dipping sauce is absolutely perfect — there's something to be said about that classic pretzel and mustard pairing — win-win."