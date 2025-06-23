Fast Food Sides That Keep Going Up In Price

It's no secret that Americans love their french fries: On average, each and every American will eat more than 30 pounds of fries over the course of the year. It's also certain that many of those fries come from our favorite fast food restaurants, because it's nearly unthinkable to go to any one of them and order a burger without fries. If that's something you do on the regular — or even just occasionally — you may have noticed that the price of that meal keeps climbing, and that's in part because of the sides.

And we're not just talking about fries. There are a lot of underrated fast food sides, from the jalapeño bites at Arby's to Burger King's onion rings. And they're all rising in price, to an almost shocking degree.

When we started looking at just how much prices have been rising, there was a little bit of sticker shock going on, and a lot of double- and triple-checking ... because at first glance, we just didn't think these price increases could be real. They're sneaky: They happened over the course of a few years in many cases, and there's no signs of slowing down. With that in mind, let's take a look at a selection of sides that have skyrocketed in price — and it might just have you looking twice at your fast food receipts.