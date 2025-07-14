Chicken Thighs + Spices + Greek Yogurt = The Juiciest Kebabs You'll Ever Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are tired of plain old chicken kebabs with bland chicken and burnt vegetables, here is your solution. This Turkish chicken kebabs recipe, from developer A.J. Forget, is simple to throw together, easy to grill, and comes out juicy and delicious. All you have to do in order to whip up a batch of fragrant Turkish-style chicken kebabs is season, spice, and marinate some chicken thighs, then skewer the meat and toss it on the grill. Can it really be that simple to make an excellent kebab? We're here to assure you that yes, it is just that easy.

The trick to tender and juicy chicken kebabs comes in the marinade. First you season the chicken, covering the meat with salt and spices. Then the yogurt and lemon juice join the fray, tenderizing with a light acidity and locking in the moisture. After a quick trip to the grill, dinner is served.

You might've noticed that all we've got here is the meat — that's for good reason. One of the biggest mistakes that people make when grilling kebabs is mixing ingredients on a single skewer that have different cooking times. If you want to complete the meal, toss a couple skewers of vegetables on to roast at the same time. Keeping the vegetables separate from your chicken will ensure everything is cooked to perfection.