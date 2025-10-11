Golden, Crispy, Slightly Spicy: Copycat Red Lobster Dragon Shrimp At Home

Some people go to Red Lobster for actual lobster, whereas others have their sights set on a different type of crustacean: shrimp. It's no secret that the seafood chain has quite a bit of shrimp on its menu, ranging from items like shrimp scampi linguine to crispy coconut shrimp (and, for what it's worth, shrimp is considered to be a Red Lobster item with some of the best reviews). One such Red Lobster-specific shrimp dish is the Crispy Dragon Shrimp, a starter that features fried shrimp coated in a sweet and spicy sauce. It's a must-get appetizer for many seafood enthusiasts out there, but for those who don't live near a Red Lobster location, recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat version of the dish will more than suffice.

"This copycat Red Lobster Crispy Dragon Shrimp features tender shrimp, breaded then shallow fried, and served with a zesty and mildly spicy sweet chili sauce," De Witt says. "It's an easy recipe to put together with a few ingredients and takes just minutes to cook." De Witt does make a slight alteration with her take on the recipe, opting to drizzle the sweet-spicy sauce on top instead of tossing the shrimp in it Red Lobster-style (which helps ensure that the shrimp stay nice and crispy). Otherwise, this copycat recipe is pretty spot-on to the chain restaurant's version, making for a perfect seafood starter for four or main course for two.