Vintage Grocery Items Making A Comeback Thanks To Inflation

Inflation — alongside other factors such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Trump's tariffs — has caused grocery prices to soar by 29% in the five years between 2020 and 2025 (via NPR). There's no sign of this letting up, so it's unsurprising that some vintage grocery items are making a comeback thanks to inflation. Ultimately, even if inflation goes down, this doesn't cause food prices to be cheaper — it just slows down how quickly they rise.

This means many households are looking for cheaper options at the supermarket, and oftentimes they end up with old school grocery items in their shopping cart. These are tried-and-true staples that people have been cooking with for generations. They might not be luxurious, but they're the building blocks of wholesome meals. From beans and other pulses to canned and dried products to pantry staples for baking, there are all kinds of foods and ingredients that were once forgotten and under-loved but are now having a moment. We'll go over these vintage groceries and how you might use them to stretch your budget further.