Recreate P.F. Chang's Iconic Dynamite Shrimp In Your Own Kitchen

P.F. Chang's is a fast-casual restaurant best known for its take on American-Chinese cuisine. There are quite a few popular menu items at P.F. Chang's, ranging from egg rolls to crispy chicken to dumplings. Of course, the popular chain is also no stranger to seafood, and if the dynamite shrimp happens to be your appetizer go-to when dining in at P.F. Chang's, then this fun copycat dynamite shrimp recipe from developer Julianne De Witt will bring the tempura-battered goodness home.

De Witt's take on the popular appetizer hits all of the right beats, featuring "crispy, tempura-battered shrimp served with a creamy, spicy sauce just like the restaurant favorite." If you were to order dynamite shrimp at P.F. Chang's, they'd bring out a plate of sauce-coated fried shrimp, but De Witt opts to keep the sauce separate to avoid any sogginess (you could, of course, toss the shrimp with the sauce in your homemade version). When it comes time to serve up the spicy, tangy, creamy, and subtly sweet dynamite shrimp, you can follow P.F. Chang's lead and enjoy it as an appetizer, or make it your main course. As De Witt recommends, "Serve this shrimp dish on its own as an appetizer or over rice or salad as a main."