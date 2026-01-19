This Copycat Applebee's Tipsy Zombie That Packs A Fruity Punch

Applebee's released several spooky cocktails back in October 2024, but these popular drinks haven't gone out of style, Halloween or not. With names such as Dracula's Juice and the Boo Lagoon, they boast fun names, bright colors, and sweet, fruity, deceptively strong formulas.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe for Applebee's Tipsy Zombie cocktail featuring Bacardi Superior white rum, blue curaçao, melon liqueur, several fruit juices, and lime. With a vibrant blue/turquoise color, this is an eye-catching drink. The color is mostly blue until it gradates father down into green from the melon liqueur and a touch of red from a splash of cherry juice that filters down, for a pretty ombré effect. Make sure to follow the directions and don't stir after topping off the glass, or the colors blend into a muddy green.

This copycat drink is as delicious as it is fun to look at. It is definitely sweet, but it has a balanced taste, without either the alcohol or the juice taking over. That said, though it's a strong drink, it's cold and refreshing too. The juice gives it a surprisingly summery flavor, even though it was created for Halloween. The original incarnation came with a gummy brain floating in the drink, so feel free to garnish it with a gummy brain or even an eyeball or zombie finger to dress it up. Bottalico has made the gummy an optional ingredient so you can serve the cocktail at any time of year, because despite the name, this is a drink for all seasons.