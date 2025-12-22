Copycat Applebee's 'Dirty' Cherry Charmed Pepsi Soda Recipe
Applebee's has jumped on the dirty fountain soda trend by offering three new additions to its drink menu that turn regular fountain sodas into dirty versions that max out on creaminess and flavor. But what exactly is a dirty soda, anyway? These drinks, more generally referred to as dirty drinks, feature some sort of pop or soda base, the addition of cream or half and half, and some sort of added fruity flavoring, be it in the form of syrup or fresh citrus juice. Dirty sodas were apparently invented (or at the very least popularized) in Utah, though nowadays, lots of places are hopping on the trend (like Applebee's, of course).
Though there are three total dirty fountain soda varieties on Applebee's menu, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe of Applebee's Dirty Cherry Charmed Pepsi that's just like the real thing — one that features classic Pepsi, a creamy drizzle, and grenadine for that added sweetness. This recipe makes a 16-ounce drink that fills a pint glass, but you can scale it up to match larger restaurant sizes if desired. This recipe only takes five ingredients and is super easy to make, so you can enjoy it in minutes. Try it to believe it, and you won't soon forget this restaurant-quality take on decadent soda slash dessert you can make yourself at home.
Gather your copycat Applebee's 'dirty' Cherry Charmed Pepsi soda ingredients
You don't need many ingredients to recreate this drink at home. Grab some regular Pepsi, grenadine, and half and half for the drink itself. Whipped cream and a maraschino cherry are the ingredients for the topping.
Step 1: Fill a glass with ice
Fill a pint glass with small ice cubes or crushed ice.
Step 2: Pour in Pepsi and grenadine
Pour in the Pepsi and grenadine and stir well to mix.
Step 3: Add the half and half
Slowly pour the half and half on top without mixing it in.
Step 4: Top with whipped cream
Top with a generous amount of whipped cream.
Step 5: Serve your copycat Applebee's 'dirty' Cherry Charmed Pepsi soda
Finish the dirty soda by adding a cherry on top. Serve immediately.
What to serve with copycat Applebee's 'dirty' Cherry Charmed Pepsi soda
Ingredients
- 7 ounces Pepsi
- 1 tablespoon grenadine
- 1 ½ tablespoons half and half
- Whipped cream, for topping
- 1 maraschino cherry
Directions
- Fill a pint glass with small ice cubes or crushed ice.
- Pour in the Pepsi and grenadine and stir well to mix.
- Slowly pour the half and half on top without mixing it in.
- Top with a generous amount of whipped cream.
- Finish the dirty soda by adding a cherry on top. Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|164
|Total Fat
|2.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|7.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|30.0 g
|Sodium
|27.3 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g
How can I customize a dirty fountain soda?
You can customize a dirty fountain soda by creating it from three basic ingredients: soda, flavoring, and cream. You can use any flavor, but some contenders stand out as the best soda choices for dirty sodas. Colas like Pepsi and Coke as well as Dr. Pepper taste good with almost any flavorings you add, while lemon-lime sodas (along with their flavored variations) shine with citrus and vanilla flavorings. Don't neglect root beer or orange soda for a unique twist. You can even make a dirty drink with sparkling water if you're avoiding actual soda, or you can use just about any generic brand of soda out there.
Pour the soda in a large glass of crushed ice and mix in a flavored syrup. This recipe calls for Pepsi and grenadine, but there are so many options. Many popular coffee syrup flavors like coconut, raspberry, and vanilla work well here too. You could also opt for coconut creamer, lime juice, or other fruit flavored syrups like peach, strawberry, blueberry, and orange syrups. For a more natural flavor, puree your favorite fruit and use that instead.
A dirty soda wouldn't be dirty without cream, so add a couple of tablespoons per large glass next. Use half and half to cut back on fat or non-dairy creamer for a dairy-free drink. To stir or not to stir depends on how "dirty" you want it to look. Finally, you can follow Applebee's lead and finish the drink with a generous garnish of whipped cream and a cherry if desired.
What is grenadine and can I make it at home?
Grenadine is a tart and sweet mixer that gives a bright red color to drinks such as the nonalcoholic Shirley Temple and alcoholic cocktails like the Hurricane, Tequila Sunrise, and Rum Punch. The ingredients of grenadine in its original form are pomegranate juice, sugar, and lemon juice, though nowadays, many versions are made with high fructose corn syrup, meaning that they tend to be very sweet. Pay attention to the ingredients label to figure out which pre-made grenadine might suit your preferences best.
If imitations aren't up your alley or you enjoy making your own quality products from scratch, you can easily make your own grenadine at home. It's fairly simple to make, and you can't beat the flavor. Use bottled pomegranate juice or juice your own halved pomegranates with a citrus press. You could also follow this simple grenadine recipe which uses pomegranate juice, sugar, and orange blossom water for a sweet-but-not-too-sweet take on the classic syrup.