Copycat Applebee's 'Dirty' Cherry Charmed Pepsi Soda Recipe

Applebee's has jumped on the dirty fountain soda trend by offering three new additions to its drink menu that turn regular fountain sodas into dirty versions that max out on creaminess and flavor. But what exactly is a dirty soda, anyway? These drinks, more generally referred to as dirty drinks, feature some sort of pop or soda base, the addition of cream or half and half, and some sort of added fruity flavoring, be it in the form of syrup or fresh citrus juice. Dirty sodas were apparently invented (or at the very least popularized) in Utah, though nowadays, lots of places are hopping on the trend (like Applebee's, of course).

Though there are three total dirty fountain soda varieties on Applebee's menu, recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe of Applebee's Dirty Cherry Charmed Pepsi that's just like the real thing — one that features classic Pepsi, a creamy drizzle, and grenadine for that added sweetness. This recipe makes a 16-ounce drink that fills a pint glass, but you can scale it up to match larger restaurant sizes if desired. This recipe only takes five ingredients and is super easy to make, so you can enjoy it in minutes. Try it to believe it, and you won't soon forget this restaurant-quality take on decadent soda slash dessert you can make yourself at home.