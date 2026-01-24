5 Food Shows We Loved In 2025, And 6 We Hated

Culinary TV shows are my entertainment equivalent of a cozy blanket. They're comforting to watch, even if the chef-testants on screen are sweating it out during grueling cooking challenges. I might take an hour to get a simple dinner on the table, but you'd better believe I'm expecting the stars on TV to create entrees worthy of Michelin stars in 30 minutes. I watch "Chopped" while dicing my own onions and celery, tune in to see how many Emmys Jeremy Allen White will be nominated for in each season of "The Bear," and am always intrigued by a new Gordon Ramsay production.

2026 is a new year, and with it comes a whole new slate of food and cooking shows to whet our appetites. A new year also gives us time to reflect on the best and worst from 2025. Taste might be subjective for both palates and TV preferences, but the hallmarks of a great food show are fairly easy to spot. They need to have a compelling theme, I should learn something about food while I'm watching, and you've got to give me someone to root for.

Some of my favorite programs from the past year are among the best Food Network shows of all time. Others missed the mark in big ways, with a couple even landing in my DNF queue. Take a look to see if your favorites made the list (with some minor spoilers ahead!)