Copycat Ruth's Chris Creamed Spinach Recipe

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse isn't known for light dishes, and the popular chain's creamed spinach is no exception. This side dish is nothing but decadent. Fresh spinach is an ingredient, of course, but most of the weight of the dish is butter and whole milk. While cheese, notably grated Parmesan, is often a key ingredient in creamed spinach, it's actually not used here. This creamy and rich dish is a delicious veggie option at the steakhouse, but you don't have to wait to visit the restaurant to give it a try.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe that allows you to easily duplicate Ruth's Chris's version of creamed spinach at home. While the prep can be finished in a little under half an hour, a little patient attention to a few precise steps will ensure the best result. Removing the stems from the spinach will help you get a silky smooth consistency, and don't skip the ice bath, so the spinach doesn't overcook. Finally, squeeze out as much water as you can from the cooled spinach. This will take a few passes by hand, or you can roll the spinach in a towel and press. Then, you just make an easy roux with butter and flour to thicken the milk, and season the sauce before stirring in the spinach. Bottalico has made additional butter optional, but stir it in before serving for the full Ruth's Chris experience. If you love a little decadence with your vegetables, this recipe is definitely one to try.