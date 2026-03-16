How To Recreate Bojangles' Salted Caramel Apple Crisp In Your Kitchen

Bojangles may be a fan-favorite chicken chain, but it's only found in about half the states. That means many of us have never had the opportunity to try the salted caramel apple crisp, whichwas a very popular Bojangles menu item during its short tenure. This dessert was added to the lineup in September 2025 but seems to have disappeared for the time being. It may return again in fall as a seasonal treat, but if you can't wait or you're not in Bojangles territory, you can make a pretty close copy at home with developer Patterson Watkins' copycat recipe. The base of this dessert is that classic Bojangles' biscuit, which Watkins describes as "buttery and salty with this really nice balance between semi-crisp exterior and pillowy interior." The biscuit is topped with plenty of warm, spiced apples, caramel sauce, and an oaty crumble, and is just crying out for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Watkins raves about this recipe, saying, "That buttery biscuit base topped with sweet caramel apples and crunchy oat crumble is a combination that works really, really well together." The way this recipe is structured, it's kind of a hybrid between scratch-made and convenient. Using canned biscuits saves on time and cleanup, but the homemade apple-oat topping is as fresh and flavorful as can be. Watkins did say, however, "You can go fully homemade with this recipe or fully store-bought" depending on your choice of biscuits and fruits.