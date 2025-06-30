Ham, Cheese, Jam: These Monte Cristo Pinwheels Really Do It All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Classic iterations of the beloved brunch staple Monte Cristo sandwiches resemble typical ham and cheeses, with French toast-like bread dusted with powdered sugar on the outside. But how about giving the sandwiches a makeover so that they can be enjoyed as appetizers for any occasion? Developer Patterson Watkins captures all the sweet-savory essence that you'd expect from the dish in this Monte Cristo-style ham and cheese pinwheels recipe. They're "fun to make and fun to eat," Watkins tells us.

While the end result certainly makes quite the snack, it was no easy feat figuring out how to pack all of that quintessential Monte Cristo sandwich goodness into a pinwheel. "Of course, the ham and Gruyère need to take center stage, but what of the almost French toast-like element? The condiments: jam, mustard, or both?" Watkins shares her thought process. She modified the puff pastry egg wash with heavy cream, cinnamon, and black pepper to achieve the French toast appeal and incorporated raspberry jam and Dijon mustard into the spread as a sweet-tangy sauce. "All-in-all, a pretty tasty appetizer revision of the sando," Watkins says.