Crispy And Golden Copycat Culver's Atlantic Cod Sandwich Recipe
Fast-food fish sandwiches might not fly off the shelves as quickly as burgers and chicken sandwiches do, but they can be favorites among seafood fans, pescatarians, and people observing Lent. Although it's not as well-known as bigger chains like McDonald's and Burger King, Culver's jumped on the fish sandwich bandwagon, with not one but two fish sandwiches on their menu. This is good news for fish lovers, since some of the bigger fast food chains don't offer a fish option at all, or, like Chick-Fil-A, they used to offer one but discontinued it. Culver's North Atlantic Cod sandwich is available year-round, while their Northwoods Walleye sandwich is a seasonal Lenten offering.
Originally from Wisconsin, Culver's now has over 1000 franchise locations in 26 states. Whether they serve your area or not, you don't need to visit one of their restaurants to enjoy their North Atlantic Cod sandwich at home. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe that tastes just like the real thing (you may decide it's even better).
The recipe starts with a homemade tartar sauce, then moves into a flour-and-cornstarch dredge for the fish, followed by a dip in beer batter. The fish is deep-fried for an authentic crispiness, and served on a roll with the sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheddar. We know it's convenient to hit the drive-through, but for the freshest taste and your own choice of ingredients, you can't beat homemade.
Gather your Culver's Atlantic Cod sandwich ingredients
For the tartar sauce, you will need mayonnaise, dill pickles or dill relish, lemon juice, Dijon, Worcestershire sauce, fresh dill, salt, and black pepper. Make sure you drain the relish well if you're using that instead of pickles, so the sauce isn't too liquidy. For the beer batter, gather all-purpose flour, cornstarch, salt, black pepper, baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, sweet paprika, and your choice of beer. For nonalcoholic substitutes, scroll down to the FAQ below. The other ingredients are vegetable oil for frying, cod fillets, small hoagie rolls, butter, lettuce, and shredded yellow cheddar cheese.
Step 1: Make the tartar sauce
Whisk all of the tartar sauce ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Step 2: Make the cornstarch mixture
Place 1 ½ tablespoons of flour, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, and a pinch of both the salt and black pepper in a bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside.
Step 3: Start the beer batter
Place ¼ cup flour, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, and the remaining salt and black pepper in a second bowl along with the baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika and whisk to combine.
Step 4: Finish the beer batter
Slowly pour in the beer and whisk until smooth. Set the batter aside in the refrigerator until ready to use. If the batter is too thick, you can add 1-2 more teaspoons of beer to loosen it up, but it should be thick and barely drip off the fish.
Step 5: Heat the oil
Heat enough oil to submerge the fish in a medium heavy-bottomed pot until it reaches 375 F.
Step 6: Dredge the fish in the cornstarch mixture
While the oil is heating, coat the fish fillets on all sides in the flour and cornstarch mixture.
Step 7: Batter the fish
When the oil is at temperature, dip the fish fillets in the beer batter until completely coated, and let excess batter drip off.
Step 8: Fry the fish
Carefully lower the fish fillets into the hot oil with tongs or a slotted spoon, keeping them in a single layer. Fry for 2-3 minutes per side until golden and crispy. Work in batches rather than overcrowding the pan.
Step 9: Blot the fish
Remove the fried fish fillets from the oil and place them on a paper-towel-lined dish to blot.
Step 10: Toast the rolls
While the fish is frying, cut the rolls in half lengthwise and lightly toast them.
Step 11: Butter the rolls
Spread the butter on the inside top and bottom of the rolls.
Step 12: Add the tartar sauce
Spread half the tartar sauce on the bottom of each roll.
Step 13: Add the lettuce and cheese
Lay 1 leaf of lettuce and 2 tablespoons of cheese per roll on top of the tartar sauce.
Step 14: Add the fish
Lay one fried fish fillet on top of the cheese on each roll and close the sandwiches.
Step 15: Serve the copycat Culver's Atlantic Cod sandwiches
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with a fish sandwich?
Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich Copycat Recipe
With fresh homemade tartar sauce, crispy deep-fried cod and a sprinkling of cheese, our Culver's North Atlantic Cod sandwich might just beat the original.
Ingredients
- For the tartar sauce
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped dill pickles or drained dill relish
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon Dijon
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon minced dill
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- For the beer batter
- ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, divided
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch, divided
- ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon sweet paprika
- ¼ cup beer
- For the sandwiches
- Vegetable Oil for frying
- 2 (6-ounce) cod fillets
- 2 small hoagie rolls
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 lettuce leaves
- ¼ cup shredded yellow cheddar cheese
Directions
- Whisk all of the tartar sauce ingredients together in a bowl until well combined. Set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use.
- Place 1 ½ tablespoons of flour, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, and a pinch of both the salt and black pepper in a bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside.
- Place ¼ cup flour, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, and the remaining salt and black pepper in a second bowl along with the baking powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika and whisk to combine.
- Slowly pour in the beer and whisk until smooth. Set the batter aside in the refrigerator until ready to use. If the batter is too thick, you can add 1-2 more teaspoons of beer to loosen it up, but it should be thick and barely drip off the fish.
- Heat enough oil to submerge the fish in a medium heavy-bottomed pot until it reaches 375 F.
- While the oil is heating, coat the fish fillets on all sides in the flour and cornstarch mixture.
- When the oil is at temperature, dip the fish fillets in the beer batter until completely coated, and let excess batter drip off.
- Carefully lower the fish fillets into the hot oil with tongs or a slotted spoon, keeping them in a single layer. Fry for 2-3 minutes per side until golden and crispy. Work in batches rather than overcrowding the pan.
- Remove the fried fish fillets from the oil and place them on a paper-towel-lined dish to blot.
- While the fish is frying, cut the rolls in half lengthwise and lightly toast them.
- Spread the butter on the inside top and bottom of the rolls.
- Spread half the tartar sauce on the bottom of each roll.
- Lay 1 leaf of lettuce and 2 tablespoons of cheese per roll on top of the tartar sauce.
- Lay one fried fish fillet on top of the cheese on each roll and close the sandwiches.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,037
|Total Fat
|78.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|113.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|2.7 g
|Sodium
|857.3 mg
|Protein
|39.2 g
What's the difference between Culver's North Atlantic Cod sandwich and Northwoods Walleye sandwich?
Culver's offers two different fish sandwiches, which fans often regard as superior to fish sandwiches from other fast food chains. The North Atlantic Cod sandwich is made with a generous serving of fried cod, which sets it apart from the offerings of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Long John Silver's, all of which use Alaskan pollock. The cod has a mild, pleasant taste, and the fried fish is served on a hoagie roll with tartar sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheddar.
The Northwoods Walleye sandwich is the same size as the cod sandwich, and it's also fried and served on a hoagie bun with tartar sauce and lettuce. There are four main differences between the two. First, this one has no cheese. Second, it's a little pricier. Third, walleye is considered by many to be a superior fish to cod. In fact, Culver's set itself apart by using a freshwater fish in the walleye sandwich, since cod and pollock are saltwater fish. Fans remark that it's better tasting, with some happily surprised to find it on a fast food sandwich at all. While the cod sandwich is great on its own, when compared to the walleye sandwich, it has more of a standard fast-food taste. The fourth difference is that the walleye sandwich is only available for the 40 days of Lent, so if you're curious, you'll have to grab one before time runs out.
Can I make beer batter without beer?
The beer in beer batter plays a few key roles. The bubbles in fizzy beer help aerate the batter and keep it light, which prevents it from becoming heavy and hard after it cooks. Beer also contributes a unique flavor. If you're skeptical on this point, use Guinness stout in the batter and see what happens. Many beers have a much milder flavor than Guinness, of course, but they still contribute some flavor. Beer also contains proteins, which actually work a bit like foaming agents, making the batter even lighter and more bubbly than it would be with carbonation alone. Finally, alcohol evaporates faster than water. This means it cooks off faster than non-alcoholic liquids, helping to seal the outside of the fish faster, which helps to keep the inside from overcooking or drying out.
There are plenty of reasons why beer is used in beer batter, but many people prefer not to cook with or consume alcohol. In this case, the easiest substitution is carbonated water. Club soda or seltzer would work fine. These fizzy waters will add the bubbles needed to make the batter lighter, although it won't be quite as light and the flavor will be milder. If you're okay with using nonalcoholic beer, you'll check off boxes for both a lighter batter and a beer flavor. Nonalcoholic beer doesn't create as much foam, so the result won't be quite as light as regular beer, but it's a pretty good substitution.