Crispy And Golden Copycat Culver's Atlantic Cod Sandwich Recipe

Fast-food fish sandwiches might not fly off the shelves as quickly as burgers and chicken sandwiches do, but they can be favorites among seafood fans, pescatarians, and people observing Lent. Although it's not as well-known as bigger chains like McDonald's and Burger King, Culver's jumped on the fish sandwich bandwagon, with not one but two fish sandwiches on their menu. This is good news for fish lovers, since some of the bigger fast food chains don't offer a fish option at all, or, like Chick-Fil-A, they used to offer one but discontinued it. Culver's North Atlantic Cod sandwich is available year-round, while their Northwoods Walleye sandwich is a seasonal Lenten offering.

Originally from Wisconsin, Culver's now has over 1000 franchise locations in 26 states. Whether they serve your area or not, you don't need to visit one of their restaurants to enjoy their North Atlantic Cod sandwich at home. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe that tastes just like the real thing (you may decide it's even better).

The recipe starts with a homemade tartar sauce, then moves into a flour-and-cornstarch dredge for the fish, followed by a dip in beer batter. The fish is deep-fried for an authentic crispiness, and served on a roll with the sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheddar. We know it's convenient to hit the drive-through, but for the freshest taste and your own choice of ingredients, you can't beat homemade.