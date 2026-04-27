11 Fruits That Have More Sugar Than Strawberries

Fruits are nature's gift of a perfect snack: deliciously sweet, high in essential vitamins and minerals, and ideally, ready to eat right off the tree (bush, vine, you get the idea). The most popular fruit in the U.S. is the humble strawberry, with an 86% popularity rating on YouGov. Strawberries are tasty indeed, but what are their nutritional benefits? A cup of strawberries provides 85 milligrams of vitamin C (about 94% of your daily needs), and significant amounts of manganese, vitamin B9, and even iron. The sweet fruit also contains 7 grams of sugar per cup. which is probably a lot less than you might think. How does that compare with the amount of sugar that other fruits contain?

The following list ranks the sugar content of popular fruits by cup (not weight!), and these figures can help you make informed choices about your daily fruit consumption. Eat them out of hand, with yogurt or cereal, or try them in the many fruit-adjacent recipes available on Mashed.