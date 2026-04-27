Any sweet-savory lover knows that pineapple works incredibly well in all sorts of savory contexts. Take classic pineapple pizza, for example; it may be a bit divisive, but those who love pineapple on pizza really, really love it. Another great example is al pastor, a combination of pork and pineapple that makes for a rich, meaty, subtly sweet match made in heaven. In a similar thread to al pastor, we can tack this copycat Hot Head Hawaiian bowl recipe onto the list — it's a mostly savory bowlful that features goodies like marinated chicken, rice, black beans, and cheese, but one with an irresistible sweet-spicy pop thanks to pineapple juice in the marinade, a pineapple habanero sauce, and pineapple chunks in the bowl itself.

Recipe developer Julianne De Witt drew inspiration for this copycat recipe from Hot Head Burritos, a Midwestern restaurant chain known for its unique burrito bowls. This Hawaiian variation no doubt boasts a winning flavor combination; as De Witt describes, "This vibrant bowl is fresh, colorful, and bursting with flavor." She especially highlights the marinated chicken, which takes on the flavor of pineapple juice, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger (and then gets a double-dose of spicy-sweet flavor once it's tossed in a pineapple-habanero sauce). When it comes to the finished bowls, even if you aren't typically a big cilantro fan, De Witt highly recommends the herby garnish nonetheless: "Don't leave out the cilantro -– it pairs perfectly with the spicy sauce and sweetness of the pineapple."