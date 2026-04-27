Copycat Hot Head Hawaiian Bowl Recipe
Any sweet-savory lover knows that pineapple works incredibly well in all sorts of savory contexts. Take classic pineapple pizza, for example; it may be a bit divisive, but those who love pineapple on pizza really, really love it. Another great example is al pastor, a combination of pork and pineapple that makes for a rich, meaty, subtly sweet match made in heaven. In a similar thread to al pastor, we can tack this copycat Hot Head Hawaiian bowl recipe onto the list — it's a mostly savory bowlful that features goodies like marinated chicken, rice, black beans, and cheese, but one with an irresistible sweet-spicy pop thanks to pineapple juice in the marinade, a pineapple habanero sauce, and pineapple chunks in the bowl itself.
Recipe developer Julianne De Witt drew inspiration for this copycat recipe from Hot Head Burritos, a Midwestern restaurant chain known for its unique burrito bowls. This Hawaiian variation no doubt boasts a winning flavor combination; as De Witt describes, "This vibrant bowl is fresh, colorful, and bursting with flavor." She especially highlights the marinated chicken, which takes on the flavor of pineapple juice, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger (and then gets a double-dose of spicy-sweet flavor once it's tossed in a pineapple-habanero sauce). When it comes to the finished bowls, even if you aren't typically a big cilantro fan, De Witt highly recommends the herby garnish nonetheless: "Don't leave out the cilantro -– it pairs perfectly with the spicy sauce and sweetness of the pineapple."
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Hot Head Burrito Hawaiian bowl
This recipe starts with the chicken and marinade. You'll need boneless and skinless chicken thighs along with soy sauce, pineapple juice, rice vinegar, minced garlic, minced ginger, vegetable oil, honey, and black pepper. Next, gather the ingredients for the pineapple habanero sauce: diced pineapple, honey, habaneros, soy sauce, rice vinegar, minced garlic, minced ginger, salt, smoked paprika, and cornstarch.
With the chicken and sauce ready to go, all that's left is bowl assembly. To make the bowls themselves, you'll need cooked rice, black beans, diced pineapple, diced red pepper, diced red onion, Monterey Jack cheese, and minced cilantro to garnish.
Step 1: Whisk together the marinade
Prepare the marinade by whisking together the soy sauce, pineapple juice, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, oil, honey, and black pepper.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
Add the marinade to the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to 2 hours.
Step 3: Blend together the sauce ingredients
Prepare the sauce by adding the pineapple, honey, habaneros, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, salt, and smoked paprika to a blender. Blend until smooth.
Step 4: Simmer the sauce
Add the sauce to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a light boil then simmer for 3 minutes.
Step 5: Mix a cornstarch slurry
Combine the cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water.
Step 6: Thicken the sauce with the cornstarch slurry
Pour the cornstarch slurry into the sauce. Continue simmering for 2 minutes longer until the sauce has thickened. Keep warm.
Step 7: Spray a pan with cooking spray
Place a frying pan over medium heat and spritz it with cooking spray.
Step 8: Add chicken to the pan
Add half of the chicken to the frying pan. Cook for 3 minutes.
Step 9: Finish cooking the chicken
Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 3 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. Cook the remaining chicken.
Step 10: Rest the chicken
Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes.
Step 11: Cut the chicken
Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
Step 12: Mix the chicken and sauce
Toss the chicken in the sauce.
Step 13: Assemble the bowls
Divide the rice, chicken, black beans, pineapple, red pepper, red onion, and Jack cheese between four bowls.
Step 14: Garnish and serve the Hawaiian bowls
Garnish with cilantro and enjoy.
What pairs well with this Hawaiian bowl?
Copycat Hot Head Hawaiian Bowl Recipe
Our vibrant copycat Hot Head Hawaiian bowl is fresh, colorful, and bursting with spicy-sweet flavor from marinated chicken and a fiery pineapple habanero sauce.
Ingredients
- For the Chicken
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons pineapple juice
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon honey
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- Cooking spray
- For the Pineapple Habanero Sauce
- 1 cup pineapple, diced
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1-2 habaneros, seeded and diced
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons minced ginger
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- For the Bowls
- 4 cups cooked rice
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup diced pineapple
- 1 red pepper, diced
- ½ red onion, diced
- 1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced cilantro
Directions
- Prepare the marinade by whisking together the soy sauce, pineapple juice, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, oil, honey, and black pepper.
- Add the marinade to the chicken. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to 2 hours.
- Prepare the sauce by adding the pineapple, honey, habaneros, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, salt, and smoked paprika to a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Add the sauce to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a light boil then simmer for 3 minutes.
- Combine the cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water.
- Pour the cornstarch slurry into the sauce. Continue simmering for 2 minutes longer until the sauce has thickened. Keep warm.
- Place a frying pan over medium heat and spritz it with cooking spray.
- Add half of the chicken to the frying pan. Cook for 3 minutes.
- Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 3 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. Cook the remaining chicken.
- Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes.
- Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.
- Toss the chicken in the sauce.
- Divide the rice, chicken, black beans, pineapple, red pepper, red onion, and Jack cheese between four bowls.
- Garnish with cilantro and enjoy.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|857
|Total Fat
|28.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|189.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|93.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.6 g
|Total Sugars
|22.0 g
|Sodium
|1,616.3 mg
|Protein
|55.3 g
How can I change up this recipe?
This copycat Hot Head Burrito Hawaiian bowl recipe is easily customizable, and it all starts with the one ingredient that's arguably the star of the show: pineapple. De Witt notes that fresh is definitely best here, but if for whatever reason you can't get your hands on a fresh, ripe pineapple, then canned will work (you'll use both the fruit and juice). She also notes that chicken thighs are best for this recipe thanks to their tender, juicy nature, but breasts will work as well. "Just keep an eye on the internal temperature so that the chicken doesn't become too dry," De Witt advises.
Of course, you can also nix the chicken entirely and opt for a different protein — steak, prawns (or shrimp), and tofu are all great options. From there, you can get a bit nit-picky with your burrito bowl configuration until you find a formula that works just right. For example, consider swapping out the plain white rice for brown or cilantro-lime rice. Add a dollop of guacamole or sliced avocado for a rich, buttery touch. If more acidity is what you're looking for, then you can easily swap out the raw red onion for pickled red onion. Finally, consider including shredded cabbage as a topping for a lovely crunchy element.
What are some tips for making this recipe?
There are a handful of moving parts involved in this recipe, so De Witt has some tips to ensure that every aspect of your Hawaiian bowl comes out successfully. The chicken plays a big role here, so make sure that you marinate it for at least 30 minutes but no more than 2 hours, otherwise the fresh pineapple juice might wreak havoc on the chicken's texture. "Fresh pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain that is fantastic for tenderizing in the short term but can break down the chicken and make it become mushy if left on the chicken for too long," De Witt explains. She notes that you likely won't have this issue if you use canned pineapple, but it's still a good idea to call the marinating time after the 2-hour mark.
When it comes time to cook the chicken, make sure you keep it at a medium-high heat (and not any hotter). "Because of the honey and pineapple juice in the marinade, cooking over high heat can cause the marinade to burn," De Witt says. A little bit of char is desirable — not so much scorched chicken. Finally, make sure you're not skipping the 5-minute rest before slicing up the chicken; this period is essential to allow the juices to reabsorb back into the chicken.