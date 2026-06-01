This Bubbling Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip Has One Cheesy Secret

It's no secret that the chicken bacon ranch flavor profile is a beloved and crowd-pleasing one, with the trio cropping up in everything from casseroles to pizzas to rice bowls and, of course, classic dips. A good chicken bacon ranch dip strikes that perfect balance between savory, meaty flavors, along with plenty of melty cheesiness and a kick of tangy seasoning thanks to the herby ranch influence. Of course, not all variations on this fan-favorite dip are created equal, and if you want one that's truly going to wow party guests, then this pimento chicken bacon ranch dip recipe from developer Patterson Watkins is just the solution.

As the name gives away, there's a secret weapon in this dip that gives it a unique and undeniably delicious edge: pimento peppers. Pimentos, which are somewhat similar to red bell peppers, are very mild, sweet-leaning peppers that are common in Southern cuisine, perhaps most famously in pimento cheese. Watkins' take on pimento chicken bacon ranch dip leans into this pimento cheese influence, resulting in an ultra-savory dip with just the right sweet pepper kick to truly make things interesting. "It is not your average, ho-hum chicken bacon ranch dip," Watkins tells us, adding, "That fresh herb (parsley, dill, scallion) addition really pops and gives this dip depth." Watkins also highlights the visual (and flavor) appeal of the peppers. "The pimentos add a nice color contrast to the otherwise drab combo you would normally get with just the cheddar, bacon, and chicken," she notes, adding, "That red pepper sweetness is lovely as well."