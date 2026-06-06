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The Juliet and Romeo cocktail, a light, gin-based drink created by bartender Toby Maloney in 2007 at The Violet Hour in Chicago, was designed to appeal to those who don't necessarily like gin. Somehow simple yet complex, this cocktail draws distinct ingredients into a harmonious whole, from rosewater to angostura bitters to salty cucumber. The drink became a modern classic, with the unique name drawing you in nearly as much as the light, garden-esque flavor profile itself.

This Juliet and Romeo cocktail recipe from developer Michelle Bottalico has been adapted from the original, and you can easily follow the steps to make the cocktail at home in just a few minutes. Besides the rosewater, bitters, cucumber, and salt, the drink features fresh mint, freshly squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, and of course, dry gin with juniper berry notes (Beefeater is preferred, but any choice of quality London dry gin will work).

The balanced, fragrant, bright, and slightly sweet flavor is enough to make this drink a hit, but the visual appeal is just as apparent. A rosewater-garnished mint leaf floats on the surface, and drops of bitters form red points on the light colored liquid. The striking Juliet and Romeo deserves to be included in a lineup of our favorite gin cocktails and, though it's meant as a refreshing warm weather cocktail, we'd be happy to sip it any time of year.