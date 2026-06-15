West Virginia Pepperoni Rolls Recipe
There are certain foods that you should absolutely try in each state – think cheese curds in Wisconsin or New England clam chowder in Massachusetts. Anyone familiar with West Virginian cuisine knows that pepperoni rolls are the go-to food in the state, offering up cheesy, savory bites with pillowy soft bread on the outside. Traditional West Virginia pepperoni rolls were primarily born out of necessity, simply featuring some sort of dough or white bread stuffed with pepperoni. Italian immigrants specifically designed the portable, handheld, and easy-to-eat pepperoni roll as a lunch for coal miners, but nowadays, anyone can get in on the savory snack whether they're in the Mountain State or not.
In our West Virginia pepperoni rolls recipe, we keep things simple and true to the original recipe by featuring core ingredients like dinner roll dough, pepperoni slices, and mozzarella cheese. As the rolls bake, the pepperoni releases flavorful oils into the bread, creating a savory interior while the dough becomes soft and fluffy with a slightly crisp exterior. We elevate the rolls just a bit by brushing them with a garlicky seasoned butter that adds just the right level of richness. They taste just as good cold or at room temperature as they do fresh from the oven, so you really can't go wrong serving them as a game day appetizer or taking a cue from the coal miners and prepping them for lunch.
Gather the ingredients for West Virginia pepperoni rolls
To stay true to the simplicity and no-fuss nature of classic West Virginia pepperoni rolls, you'll use frozen (and thawed) dinner roll dough to serve as the soft, bready vessel here. As for the filling, you'll just need sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. We use mozzarella slices to keep things simple, but if you slice the mozzarella by hand, make sure that the slices aren't too thick so that they have the chance to fully melt while baking. Finally, for the seasoned butter to brush on top of the baked rolls, you'll need melted butter, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Roll out the dough balls
Working in batches, roll each dough ball into a round approximately ¼-inch thick.
Step 3: Layer on the pepperoni
Add 8 pepperoni slices to each round.
Step 4: Add the cheese
Break the mozzarella slices in half and add two halves to each round.
Step 5: Roll up the dough
Tuck in the ends and roll the dough into a tight log.
Step 6: Brush rolls with melted butter
Arrange the rolls, seam side down, on a parchment-lined baking sheet and lightly brush them with melted butter (use about 1 tablespoon total).
Step 7: Bake the pepperoni rolls
Bake for 13-15 minutes until golden brown.
Step 8: Mix melted butter with seasonings
Add the garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and salt to the remaining melted butter and mix well.
Step 9: Brush the pepperoni rolls with seasoned butter before serving
Brush the rolls with the melted seasoned butter and serve them immediately.
What to serve with pepperoni rolls
West Virginia Pepperoni Rolls Recipe
Pepperoni rolls are a West Virginia favorite, but we suspect you'll enjoy these meaty, cheesy, and easy-to-make treats regardless of where you happen to live.
Ingredients
- 12 frozen dinner roll dough balls, thawed
- 6 ounces pepperoni slices
- 12 slices (8 ounces) mozzarella
- 3 tablespoons melted butter, divided
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon oregano
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Working in batches, roll each dough ball into a round approximately ¼-inch thick.
- Add 8 pepperoni slices to each round.
- Break the mozzarella slices in half and add two halves to each round.
- Tuck in the ends and roll the dough into a tight log.
- Arrange the rolls, seam side down, on a parchment-lined baking sheet and lightly brush them with melted butter (use about 1 tablespoon total).
- Bake for 13-15 minutes until golden brown.
- Add the garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and salt to the remaining melted butter and mix well.
- Brush the rolls with the melted seasoned butter and serve them immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|744
|Total Fat
|19.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|36.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|110.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|10.7 g
|Sodium
|1,725.3 mg
|Protein
|28.6 g
How can I keep pepperoni rolls from bursting while baking?
Although West Virginia pepperoni rolls are quite easy to make, there are still some tips to keep in mind as you follow the recipe. Perhaps the biggest pitfall you might run into is the rolls bursting open or the dough seams not staying shut, and there are a few precautions you can take to keep this from happening. To start, avoid sprinkling any flour on your work surface when rolling out the dinner rolls, as that excess flour can keep the dough from sealing properly down the line.
Another key tip to keep the rolls from bursting open is to avoid overstuffing them. It may be tempting to load up each roll with as much pepperoni and cheese as possible, but too much filling may stretch the dough too far. Make sure you're really pressing those seams or pinching them with your fingertips to keep them shut, and do be sure to put the rolls seam-side down onto the baking sheet. Not only does this make for a prettier presentation, but it will encourage those seams to seal shut when the rolls bake.
How can I change up this recipe?
A big part of these pepperoni rolls' charm is their simplicity, but that doesn't mean that you can't get creative with the ingredients. Obviously, pepperoni is pretty much essential here, but you don't need to stick to slices. Pepperoni sticks would offer a thicker, meatier bite, while turkey pepperoni would slightly change the flavor and make things a bit lighter.
There's also room to experiment with the cheese. Mozzarella is a classic choice because it's fairly neutral and melts well, but also because it pairs so well with pepperoni. Something like provolone would offer a slightly more complex and sharper flavor profile, while Gouda would offer a distinctly nutty, smoky one.
If spice is more your speed, then sliced jalapeños (either fresh or jarred ones that have been patted dry) or pickled banana peppers would add a nice bite. If you're willing to put in a little extra time in the kitchen, the addition of caramelized onions or roasted garlic would add a nice level of rich depth. And, since these are already giving pizza vibes, consider serving the rolls with marinara sauce on the side for dipping.