There are certain foods that you should absolutely try in each state – think cheese curds in Wisconsin or New England clam chowder in Massachusetts. Anyone familiar with West Virginian cuisine knows that pepperoni rolls are the go-to food in the state, offering up cheesy, savory bites with pillowy soft bread on the outside. Traditional West Virginia pepperoni rolls were primarily born out of necessity, simply featuring some sort of dough or white bread stuffed with pepperoni. Italian immigrants specifically designed the portable, handheld, and easy-to-eat pepperoni roll as a lunch for coal miners, but nowadays, anyone can get in on the savory snack whether they're in the Mountain State or not.

In our West Virginia pepperoni rolls recipe, we keep things simple and true to the original recipe by featuring core ingredients like dinner roll dough, pepperoni slices, and mozzarella cheese. As the rolls bake, the pepperoni releases flavorful oils into the bread, creating a savory interior while the dough becomes soft and fluffy with a slightly crisp exterior. We elevate the rolls just a bit by brushing them with a garlicky seasoned butter that adds just the right level of richness. They taste just as good cold or at room temperature as they do fresh from the oven, so you really can't go wrong serving them as a game day appetizer or taking a cue from the coal miners and prepping them for lunch.