Copycat Costco Peanut Butter Pie Recipe

Costco's bakery is famous for churning out beloved sweet treats, ranging from the widely-praised tuxedo mousse cake to classic chocolate chunk cookies. And, if my recreation of Costco's peanut butter pie recipe has proven anything, it's that the store's bakery department definitely knows a thing or two about crafting a delicious dessert: I see why there's a run on these pies at Costco. This pie features layers of both peanut butter mousse and chocolate mousse, resulting in a positively decadent treat that's just as good — if not even better — than the Costco version.

As with any layered mousse pie, this Costco creation required a good amount of patience. It's not a particularly difficult pie to make, and in fact, it requires very little actual cooking or baking, but it does involve time spent waiting for the layers to set and firm before diving in (I will admit that there were many samples taste-tested during assembly). I can say with certainty that the resulting pie is well worth the wait, and if you break it down into more manageable steps or even prep certain elements the night before, you'll be good as gold when it comes time to serve.

I followed Costco's lead here as much as possible in terms of execution and ingredients, with a few exceptions. I went with dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, which provided a more bitter-sweet balance to the already pretty sweet peanut butter layer. I also used marshmallows in the chocolate layer, which added sweetness, making dark chocolate the perfect choice to provide bitter notes and help make for a balanced, Costco-worthy copycat creation.