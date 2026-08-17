Classic Hemingway Daiquiri Recipe
Though the thought of a daiquiri cocktail might conjure up images of sweet blended concoctions and perhaps some manner of strawberry in the mix, the Hemingway daiquiri is a little different. It's a crisp, tart, refreshing, and perfectly balanced cocktail, making it a fantastic aperitif to wake up the appetite. Named after and specifically created for Ernest Hemingway himself, the Hemingway daiquiri is unique in its design because it goes heavy on the rum and citrus notes, and not so much on the sugary notes. Although this cocktail was first known as the Papa Doble – referring to Hemingway's nickname, "Papa," and because of the double portion of rum — at La Floridita bar in Havana, Cuba (where Hemingway allegedly drank 16 in one night), the version that we know and love today is the type of drink that you can make anywhere, anytime, and with very few ingredients.
In this classic Hemingway daiquiri recipe, I stay true to the simple formula by allowing white rum to be the star of the show, with tart background notes from lime juice, grapefruit juice, and maraschino liqueur (which, unlike the cherries, is dry, almost bittersweet, and nutty in flavor), adding complexity. Unlike blended daiquiris that work better as desserts, I think a Hemingway daiquiri is an ideal before-dinner cocktail, served with ceviche, fresh oysters, marinated olives, or other light bites that pair well with citrus.
Gather the ingredients for a classic Hemingway daiquiri
To make a Hemingway daiquiri, you'll need simple ingredients like white rum, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and a lime wheel to garnish. The only specialty ingredient this cocktail calls for is maraschino liqueur, which not only adds a complex nutty note to the cocktail, but is considered one of the best liqueurs to keep stocked in your home bar.
Step 1: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
Add ice to a cocktail shaker.
Step 2: Add rum to the shaker
Add the rum.
Step 3: Follow the rum with maraschino liqueur
Add the maraschino liqueur.
Step 4: Pour in lime juice
Add the lime juice.
Step 5: Follow the lime juice with grapefruit juice
Add the grapefruit juice.
Step 6: Shake the cocktail
Shake well.
Step 7: Strain the cocktail
Strain the cocktail into a coupe glass.
Step 8: Garnish the Hemingway daiquiri and serve
Garnish with a lime wheel.
What pairs well with a Hemingway daiquiri?
Classic Hemingway Daiquiri Recipe
With white rum, citrus juice, and sour cherry-nutty-flavored maraschino liqueur, our classic Hemingway daiquiri is a tart, dry, and elegant summer sipper.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces white rum
- ½ ounce maraschino liqueur
- ¾ ounce fresh lime juice
- ½ ounce fresh grapefruit juice
- Lime wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Add ice to a cocktail shaker.
- Add the rum.
- Add the maraschino liqueur
- Add the lime juice.
- Add the grapefruit juice.
- Shake well.
- Strain the cocktail into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|187
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|2.4 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
What are some tips for making the perfect Hemingway Daiquiri?
The simpler a cocktail is, the more crucial it is to use high-quality ingredients for the best possible result. The two citrus juices shine in this cocktail, and I highly recommend opting for fresh juices instead of bottled versions, which may just end up tasting flat. I like using pink grapefruit juice in particular, as it gives the cocktail a lovely blush hue, but white grapefruit juice works as well. If you go the fresh juice route, make sure you strain the grapefruit juice, so your final cocktail ends up pulp- and seed-free.
White rum is also a strong and prominent ingredient in this recipe, so make sure you reach for a smooth, quality option for the best-tasting result. As a general rule, if the rum is ideal for sipping, then it will taste good in a bare-bones cocktail as well, so reach for your favorite or do research to find out which one might work best for your taste preference. A clean, lightly aged or Cuban-style white rum works beautifully here. One final thing to keep in mind is that, while the rum and citrus juices take center stage in this cocktail, the maraschino liqueur should stay in the back seat in terms of boldness. It has a strong sour cherry-almond flavor, so don't go heavy-handed with it — just ½ to ¾ ounce is plenty for a single cocktail.
How can I change up this daiquiri recipe?
Considering that the Hemingway daiquiri, as we know it, has evolved a bit since it was originally dubbed the Papa Doble, it's safe to say that you can experiment with ratios and ingredients in your homemade version. If you do prefer your cocktails a little on the sweeter side, you can easily sweeten this one up by way of simple syrup or agave nectar. Start with just a touch and build from there until you reach your desired level of sweetness. And, to lean further into a more traditional daiquiri vibe, you could throw your sweetened drink into a blender with extra ice and serve it frozen.
If you're worried about the drink tasting a little too boozy, you can temper it a bit by serving it over ice in a tall glass and topping it off with club soda. Adjust the ratio of the citrus juices depending on flavor preference, and even swap the lime juice and grapefruit juice amounts (which would mean adding more of the latter) for a slightly less sour version. You could also swap out the white rum for an amber one, which would yield a more full-bodied cocktail. Finally, many versions of the Hemingway daiquiri call for a maraschino cherry garnish, so follow suit for a fruity touch of sweetness.