Though the thought of a daiquiri cocktail might conjure up images of sweet blended concoctions and perhaps some manner of strawberry in the mix, the Hemingway daiquiri is a little different. It's a crisp, tart, refreshing, and perfectly balanced cocktail, making it a fantastic aperitif to wake up the appetite. Named after and specifically created for Ernest Hemingway himself, the Hemingway daiquiri is unique in its design because it goes heavy on the rum and citrus notes, and not so much on the sugary notes. Although this cocktail was first known as the Papa Doble – referring to Hemingway's nickname, "Papa," and because of the double portion of rum — at La Floridita bar in Havana, Cuba (where Hemingway allegedly drank 16 in one night), the version that we know and love today is the type of drink that you can make anywhere, anytime, and with very few ingredients.

In this classic Hemingway daiquiri recipe, I stay true to the simple formula by allowing white rum to be the star of the show, with tart background notes from lime juice, grapefruit juice, and maraschino liqueur (which, unlike the cherries, is dry, almost bittersweet, and nutty in flavor), adding complexity. Unlike blended daiquiris that work better as desserts, I think a Hemingway daiquiri is an ideal before-dinner cocktail, served with ceviche, fresh oysters, marinated olives, or other light bites that pair well with citrus.