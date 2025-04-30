Crispy Tempura-Style Popcorn Shrimp Recipe

If you've ever eaten tempura, you know just how wonderfully light and crisp the batter is. It makes a perfect coating for all sorts of different vegetables and proteins, adding a delightful salty crunch without making whatever is hiding under the batter heavy, as fried foods can often be. While tempura does not always rely on seltzer water, using cold bubbly water in the batter is one tried and true method for creating this light and airy fried shell.

Advertisement

The seltzer water in the batter creates an effect similar to that of a beer batter, but without, of course, the malty flavor or the added sugars. Without the flavor of the beer interfering, the spices in the batter and the flavor of whatever you dip in it are free to shine through.

A notable difference between tempura and beer batter is the final color. The sugars in beer caramelize in the hot oil, lending dishes like beer battered fish their signature hue. With just flour, spices, and seltzer water, tempura batter tends to stay a paler color. For the first batch, you may need to check the crispness of the batter to know when it is done. When the batter is crisp, the shrimp will be cooked through. After pulling a few crunchy shrimp from the fryer — and using the angle trick to drip off excess oil — you'll get a feel for the different color of tempura versus other battered and fried foods.

Advertisement