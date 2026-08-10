Cherry And Black Pepper Tequila Old Fashioned Recipe
The old fashioned is one of several timeless old-school bourbon cocktails that have kept their appeal throughout the years. Smooth bourbon, unadulterated by many other ingredients, is traditionally the star ingredient. The old fashioned normally contains bourbon or rye whiskey sweetened with a form of sugar and flavored with bitters. While the classic never goes out of style, the beauty of a good cocktail is that you can branch out and try new flavors, and tequila is a great choice for a new take on an old fashioned.
Instead of simply replacing whiskey with tequila, I've gone a little deeper with the flavor without taking it out of old fashioned territory. My version is more like a Wisconsin old fashioned or an agave old fashioned, which both have muddled fruit, than it is like the original version. Reposado or añejo tequila contributes an amber hue and a more complex flavor than tequila blanco. An orange slice, a brandied cherry (which turns the drink slightly pink), and a black peppercorn pair well with the spirit and enhance the drink with subtle, fruity, sweet, and spicy notes.
To shake or to stir? I've gone for starting the process in a cocktail shaker to better crush the peppercorn, incorporate the muddled flavors, and strain out the cherry skin. You could muddle in the glass if you don't mind the pieces of texture. After that, just add the alcohol to a rocks glass and a splash of soda water, and you're good to go. Another brandied cherry artfully skewered with an orange slice completes the drink with a beautiful visual.
Gather your cherry and black pepper tequila old fashioned ingredients
For this recipe, you will first need agave nectar. This sweetener and tequila are made from the same plant, so it's a good choice, but you can substitute simple syrup or a sugar cube if you like. If you choose a sugar cube, you can muddle it in the shaker with the fruit and the peppercorn.
You will also need Angostura bitters, a black peppercorn, orange slices, brandied cherries (more below on how to make your own), reposado or añejo tequila, and soda water or seltzer for topping.
Step 1: Place the muddling ingredients in the shaker
Place the agave, bitters, peppercorn, 1 orange slice, and 1 cherry at the bottom of a cocktail shaker.
Step 2: Muddle the fruit and peppercorn
Lightly muddle the ingredients.
Step 3: Add ice
Fill the shaker with ice.
Step 4: Shake
Pour the tequila into the shaker and shake for 10-12 seconds.
Step 5: Add ice to a glass
Add 1-2 large ice cubes to an old fashioned glass.
Step 6: Strain the drink
Fine strain the cocktail into the glass.
Step 7: Top the drink
Top with soda water or seltzer.
Step 8: Serve the cherry and black pepper tequila old fashioned
Garnish with the remaining orange slice and cherry. Serve immediately.
What snacks can I serve with a tequila old fashioned?
Cherry and Black Pepper Tequila Old Fashioned Recipe
In this elegant fruit-forward tequila old fashioned, amber reposado tequila is mixed with muddled orange, brandied cherry, and a hint of black pepper.
Ingredients
- ¼ ounce agave nectar
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 black peppercorn
- 2 orange slices, divided
- 2 brandied cherries, divided
- 2 ½ ounces reposado or añejo tequila
- Soda water or seltzer for topping
Directions
- Place the agave, bitters, peppercorn, 1 orange slice, and 1 cherry at the bottom of a cocktail shaker.
- Lightly muddle the ingredients.
- Fill the shaker with ice.
- Pour the tequila into the shaker and shake for 10-12 seconds.
- Add 1-2 large ice cubes to an old fashioned glass.
- Fine strain the cocktail into the glass.
- Top with soda water or seltzer.
- Garnish with the remaining orange slice and cherry. Serve immediately.
What kind of tequila is best for a tequila old fashioned?
The tequila blanco you might use in your favorite margarita is not the recommended variety for this recipe. You can technically use it, but the flavor will not reach the notes an old fashioned is known for. Reposado and añejo tequila are aged in barrels and will give the drink more depth and complexity as well as a darker color, which ranges from light to dark amber.
Reposado tequila is aged for up to one year, while añejo tequila is aged from one to three years. The color becomes deeper, and the flavor, which is reminiscent of caramel and vanilla, becomes stronger the longer it sits. Makers often use barrels that were previously used to age bourbon, so whiskey notes may come through, but the overall impression will be of agave, from which tequila is made.
A tequila you already enjoy would be a good candidate for this recipe, while beginners can follow a few tips for how to identify quality tequila. For a smokier feel, mix in a little mezcal with your tequila.
How can I make brandied cherries?
Brandied cherries are sold in liquor stores, but, depending on the variety, they can feature unwanted flavors and have high price tags. If you don't want to shell out, you could always swap maraschino cherries, which are cheaper and easy to find in grocery stores near the fixings for ice cream sundaes. However, these bright red, syrupy sweet fruits are not everyone's favorite for a sophisticated drink.
Luckily, it's quite easy to make your own brandied cherries at home from fresh cherries. Summertime, when fruit is readily available and prices drop, is a good season to do this. Choose sweet or sour cherries as you wish. The process is simple. For every two cups of pitted cherries, use ½ cup of brandy, ¼ cup of sugar, and ⅓ cup of water. Place the cherries in jars and then heat the brandy, sugar, and water in a small pan, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Pour the liquid over the cherries, close the jars, and refrigerate.
This is convenient if you don't have time to plan ahead, because you can start using the cherries as soon as they cool. They will develop a deeper flavor the longer they soak, so consider making a larger batch to keep on hand when you need them. Don't worry about them spoiling. As long as you keep the jar chilled in the refrigerator, it will keep for years because the sugar and alcohol in the liquid are excellent preservatives.