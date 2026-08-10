Cherry and Black Pepper Tequila Old Fashioned Recipe

The old fashioned is one of several timeless old-school bourbon cocktails that have kept their appeal throughout the years. Smooth bourbon, unadulterated by many other ingredients, is traditionally the star ingredient. The old fashioned normally contains bourbon or rye whiskey sweetened with a form of sugar and flavored with bitters. While the classic never goes out of style, the beauty of a good cocktail is that you can branch out and try new flavors, and tequila is a great choice for a new take on an old fashioned.

Instead of simply replacing whiskey with tequila, I've gone a little deeper with the flavor without taking it out of old fashioned territory. My version is more like a Wisconsin old fashioned or an agave old fashioned, which both have muddled fruit, than it is like the original version. Reposado or añejo tequila contributes an amber hue and a more complex flavor than tequila blanco. An orange slice, a brandied cherry (which turns the drink slightly pink), and a black peppercorn pair well with the spirit and enhance the drink with subtle, fruity, sweet, and spicy notes.

To shake or to stir? I've gone for starting the process in a cocktail shaker to better crush the peppercorn, incorporate the muddled flavors, and strain out the cherry skin. You could muddle in the glass if you don't mind the pieces of texture. After that, just add the alcohol to a rocks glass and a splash of soda water, and you're good to go. Another brandied cherry artfully skewered with an orange slice completes the drink with a beautiful visual.