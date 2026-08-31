These Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs Bring Sweet, Smoky, And Spicy Flavor To The Grill

There are quite a few ways to enjoy a hot dog, ranging from your plain mustard-topped frank to all-out Chicago-style hot dogs and anything in between. I'd argue that this bacon-wrapped hot dog recipe lands pretty far on the decked-out end of the hot dog spectrum, and in the most unexpectedly delicious way possible.

Instead of focusing on one single flavor profile, these hot dogs are the ultimate combination of smoky, salty, sweet, and spicy — served on a perfectly toasted bun. I wrapped hot dogs in crispy, smoky bacon, brushed them with a sticky-sweet maple-bourbon glaze, then topped them with French's Crispy Fried Onions. The maple-bourbon sauce is no doubt the star of the show here, adding a uniquely sweet, tangy, and savory depth to the dogs. The sauce is also super easy to whip up and pairs well with other types of meat, like pork, chicken wings, or even salmon, so I highly recommend making extra.

To add to the over-the-top nature of the dish, once those maple-soaked, bacon-wrapped dogs are comfortably nestled into the toasted buns, I added jalapeño slices for a little fresh heat and crispy fried onions for a touch of crunch. The resulting hot dog is bold and bursting with an intricate balance of flavors, and it's (most likely) unlike any other frank you've tried before.