Cowboy butter is miraculously versatile, and this version might just be my new favorite compound butter. I have a feeling I will be using this on just about anything that's getting grilled: steaks, chops, veggies (grilled portobello mushrooms or potatoes would be fabulous), seafood (oh man, grilled lobster tails). Herby, rich, and savory cowboy butter may have become a TikTok phenomenon as a sizzling topping for seared steak, but in this cowboy butter chicken kabobs recipe, we're going all-in on the poultry pairing.

Unlike other types of compound butter that are relatively simple, cowboy butter has a sort of maximalist, over-the-top charm to it. This particular recipe is a compound butter that has everything but the kitchen sink in it, but it's the perfect combination of all those ingredients. We add a couple of savory herbs (rosemary and thyme) for earthiness, and fresh herbs (parsley and chives) for vibrancy. We throw in some robust ingredients for a flavorful palate pop 'n' sizzle: Dijon, smoked paprika, and crushed red pepper flakes. The final touch that takes it all over the top is a hearty amount of garlic and citrus to balance the buttery richness. The resulting compound butter has some serious pizzazz, and it truly is the perfect pairing for charred, subtly smoky chicken breast kabobs.