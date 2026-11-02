If there's one appetizer that's just about guaranteed to please no matter the occasion or time of year, it would be classic pinwheels. There are nearly endless ways to make pinwheels, and they often involve tortillas or some other comparable flatbread. This easy garlic and herb sausage pinwheels recipe takes things in an even more decadent direction and uses a crescent dough sheet as the base, infusing just the right touch of buttery, flaky layers into every bite.

The ideal pinwheel recipe is one that is relatively simple and easy to prepare, yet still manages to yield an appealing handheld that tastes even better than it looks. This recipe definitely checks all of the boxes, and I especially love how the garlic and herb Boursin cheese packs in so much flavor without the need for a bunch of separate ingredients. Pork sausage adds just the right rich, salty, savory note to complement the cheese, and that crescent dough sheet comes through with just the right soft-yet-flaky bite. Easy enough to whip up for a casual afternoon treat but impressive enough to serve at a party or potluck, these garlic and herb sausage pinwheels are one appetizer worthy of keeping in your regular rotation.