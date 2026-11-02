Easy Garlic And Herb Sausage Pinwheels Recipe
If there's one appetizer that's just about guaranteed to please no matter the occasion or time of year, it would be classic pinwheels. There are nearly endless ways to make pinwheels, and they often involve tortillas or some other comparable flatbread. This easy garlic and herb sausage pinwheels recipe takes things in an even more decadent direction and uses a crescent dough sheet as the base, infusing just the right touch of buttery, flaky layers into every bite.
The ideal pinwheel recipe is one that is relatively simple and easy to prepare, yet still manages to yield an appealing handheld that tastes even better than it looks. This recipe definitely checks all of the boxes, and I especially love how the garlic and herb Boursin cheese packs in so much flavor without the need for a bunch of separate ingredients. Pork sausage adds just the right rich, salty, savory note to complement the cheese, and that crescent dough sheet comes through with just the right soft-yet-flaky bite. Easy enough to whip up for a casual afternoon treat but impressive enough to serve at a party or potluck, these garlic and herb sausage pinwheels are one appetizer worthy of keeping in your regular rotation.
Gather the ingredients for easy garlic and herb sausage pinwheels
To make this pinwheel recipe, start by grabbing pork sausage, garlic and herb Boursin (or another garlic and herb-flavored soft cheese), shredded mozzarella, and grated Parmesan. For the seasonings and herbs, reach for fresh parsley, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and black pepper. Finally, you'll need a crescent dough sheet along with a single egg.
Step 1: Line baking sheets with parchment paper
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper, set aside.
Step 2: Cook then slightly cool the sausage
Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the Italian sausage. Cook, breaking it apart, until browned and cooked through, about 6–8 minutes. Drain any excess grease and let the sausage cool slightly.
Step 3: Mix the pinwheel filling together in a bowl
In a medium bowl, combine the cooked sausage, garlic and herbs cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, parsley, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and black pepper. Stir until everything is evenly combined.
Step 4: Unroll the crescent dough sheet
Unroll the crescent roll dough onto a lightly floured surface.
Step 5: Spread the filling over the dough
Spread the sausage mixture evenly over the dough, leaving about ½ inch uncovered around the edges.
Step 6: Roll the dough into a log
Starting with one of the long sides, tightly roll the dough into a log. Gently pinch the seam closed.
Step 7: Wrap and refrigerate the dough log
Wrap the dough log in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 20–30 minutes. This makes it much easier to slice cleanly.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 9: Slice the dough log into pinwheels
Use a sharp knife to cut the log into 24 slices, about ½ inch thick. Place them cut-side-up on the parchment-lined baking sheets, leaving some space between each one.
Step 10: Beat an egg with water
Beat the egg and 1 tablespoon water together in a small bowl.
Step 11: Brush the pinwheels with egg wash
Brush the tops and sides of the pinwheels lightly with the egg wash.
Step 12: Bake the pinwheels
Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the crescent dough is golden brown and the sausage filling is hot and bubbly.
Step 13: Cool and serve the garlic and herb sausage pinwheels
Let the pinwheels cool for about 5 minutes before serving.
What can I serve with sausage pinwheels?
Easy Garlic and Herb Sausage Pinwheels Recipe
Pork sausage adds just the right rich, savory note to complement creamy, garlicky Boursin, and a crescent dough sheet makes these pinwheels a breeze.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces sausage
- 5.3 ounces Boursin (or another garlic and herb-seasoned soft cheese)
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 crescent dough sheet
- 1 egg
Directions
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper, set aside.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the Italian sausage. Cook, breaking it apart, until browned and cooked through, about 6–8 minutes. Drain any excess grease and let the sausage cool slightly.
- In a medium bowl, combine the cooked sausage, garlic and herbs cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, parsley, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and black pepper. Stir until everything is evenly combined.
- Unroll the crescent roll dough onto a lightly floured surface.
- Spread the sausage mixture evenly over the dough, leaving about ½ inch uncovered around the edges.
- Starting with one of the long sides, tightly roll the dough into a log. Gently pinch the seam closed.
- Wrap the dough log in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 20–30 minutes. This makes it much easier to slice cleanly.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Use a sharp knife to cut the log into 24 slices, about ½ inch thick. Place them cut-side-up on the parchment-lined baking sheets, leaving some space between each one.
- Beat the egg and 1 tablespoon water together in a small bowl.
- Brush the tops and sides of the pinwheels lightly with the egg wash.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the crescent dough is golden brown and the sausage filling is hot and bubbly.
- Let the pinwheels cool for about 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|103
|Total Fat
|6.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|25.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|228.9 mg
|Protein
|5.8 g
What are some substitutions that can be made in this pinwheel recipe?
There are plenty of ways to customize these pinwheels, and you can start with the bready base itself. Store-bought, canned crescent dough not only adds just the right flaky texture and buttery flavor profile to the mix, but it also ensures that this recipe remains a very easy one to make. For a simple swap, use puff pastry dough instead, which will deliver a similarly flaky bite.
Just about any type of sausage will work here, and this sentiment goes for plant-based sausage as well. Make sure that whatever type of sausage you use is crumbly, and remove any casings if you start with sausage logs or linksso it will be easier to roll up the log. There's also room to switch up the cheese, and you can start by experimenting with different Boursin flavors (but note that you'll lose that distinct garlic and herb element if you go for a different flavor). You can also skip the Boursin entirely and simply mix cream cheese with garlic powder and Italian herbs. Instead of mozzarella, go for something like Monterey Jack or provolone for a similar flavor profile.
What can I serve with pinwheels?
What you choose to serve with these pinwheels ultimately comes down to the way you intend to serve them. Typically, pinwheels operate as an appetizer, and these are packed with just the right amount of garlicky, herby, cheesy savoriness to be delicious all on their own. If you simply can't imagine the classic app without some type of dipping sauce, I personally love these with a simple marinara for a slightly acidic, rich, and tangy contrast. Garlic aioli would also work well here, helping to play up the garlic notes already present in the pinwheels themselves. A creamy Parmesan dip would add a flair of sophistication, or on the opposite end of the spectrum, classic ranch dressing would keep things simple but delicious.
If you intend to serve these sausage pinwheels as part of a larger spread, try to pair them alongside similarly flavored apps for the best results. Other savory-leaning and bread-based favorites, like crostini or canapés, would be right at home next to these pinwheels. To keep things on the simpler side, you might consider opting for finger foods that use three ingredients or less, like chicken wings, jalapeño poppers, or puff pastry squares.