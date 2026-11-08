The Hands Down Best Pulled Pork Sandwich In Your State
The pulled pork sandwich is the white t-shirt and jeans of the food world — you can wear the combo as-is, layer on a flannel or hoodie (a little sauce), or dress it up with a jacket (coleslaw and other accoutrements). But if you've ever shopped for that perfect white tee or jeans that fit just so, you know that sometimes the basics aren't basic at all.
To make perfect pulled pork, you need the right cut, the right spice mix, and the right wood for smoking. And it takes time, sometimes 12 hours or more, to produce that tender, juicy texture that pulls just right. If it's rushed, the meat will be dry; if it cooks too long, it'll be chewy — neither of which results in a winning sammie.
If you aren't ready to take your pulled pork to the next level, you can still dig in. We checked in with media outlets and real barbecue lovers to find out who is making the best pulled pork sandwiches, right where you live.
Alabama: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
Established in 1925 and still family-owned more than a century later, Big Bob's has won numerous awards, most recently Memphis in May 2025 for its pork shoulder. Bob Gibson himself is also credited with inventing Alabama White Sauce, a tangy, peppery secret-recipe sauce that perfectly complements pulled pork. "This place is basically barbecue history," wrote a Google reviewer, "The pulled pork was smoky and tender, and that white sauce? Wild — creamy, tangy, addictive. What makes Alabama white sauce so different from other BBQ sauces? Find out here.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Black Jaxx Barbeque
This family-owned, seasonal barbecue business has two locations: Homer is a food truck; Soltona is a drive-thru with some tables outside where cars are lined up right when it opens. Choices here are simple: You can have your pulled pork on a sandwich or as a dinner portion. Each comes with two sides. Visitors from Georgia and Kansas City, two barbecue havens, gave the pulled pork high marks. And the sauce? Sweet, tangy — just right.
Multiple locations
Arizona: Little Miss BBQ
Michelin-recommended Little Miss BBQ has been smoking Central Texas-style pulled pork since 2014. It is smoked with Arizona oak and pecan and seasoned with a signature blend of spices, letting the flavors of the meat shine without the need for a lot of sauce. Even though the meat stands on its own, the sauce is legit: the traditional, mustard, and spicy all rock it.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Wright's Barbecue
Ranked No 1 on Yelp's 2024 Top 100 Barbecue spots and a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2025, Wright's started as a food truck 2016 and has since expanded to six locations in Arkansas. The pulled pork sandwich here is served with one side and is, according to a Yelp review, "exactly what pulled pork should be — tender, juicy, full of flavor." The Woo Pig variation — pork with jalapeño cheddar sausage, slaw, and barbecue sauce — gets top marks, too.
Multiple locations
California: Breakwater Barbecue
Breakwater Barbecue is Michelin-recommended and ranked No. 5 on Texas Monthly's list of the best barbecue outside of Texas, so they're doing something right. You might not think surfing and smoking vibe in this old train depot, but the "coastal cowboy" feel is on point. The Gold Rush Pulled Pork Sando is piled with smoky, tender pork and a bright, sweet apple slaw plus a tangy sauce to complement the meat. And it's huge — easily enough for two people.
(650) 713-5303
10151 Cabrillo Hwy, El Granada, CA 94018
Colorado: Smōk
Austin native Chef Bill Espiricueta uses his fine dining background to produce an elevated take on American barbecue. It may be no-frills counter service, but the pulled pork sandwich at this Michelin-recommended spot is "to die for," according to one Yelp reviewer. It's served Carolina-style with a light ginger slaw — a perfect accompaniment. (Here's what really makes Carolina bbq so unique.)
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Pig Rig BBQ
Pig Rig is a nod to its food truck origin — Army veteran owner Daniel Lanigan started selling hot dogs, eventually graduating to barbecue. The menu features the standard (but excellent) dry-rubbed, hickory-smoked pulled pork sammie; Carolina-, Jamaican-, and Buffalo-style, plus the enormous one-pound PigMac: pulled pork piled high and topped with smoky mac and cheese. A Pig Rig first-timer who sampled the PigMac reported on Yelp, "the locals were right, this place is the best."
Multiple locations
Delaware: Limestone BBQ & Bourbon
Voted best barbecue in upstate Delaware by the readers of Delaware Today every year since it opened in 2019, Limestone BBQ serves up pulled pork, Texas-style brisket, and St. Louis ribs alongside scratch Southern sides and some of the best top-shelf bourbon brands. Here, the never reheated, tender, and moist pulled pork is piled on a brioche bun with the option to add homemade slaw. Simple? Yes. But it's excellent.
(302) 274-2085
2062 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808
Florida: The Bearded Pig
Jacksonville may have been voted the most boring city in America in 2025, but the Michelin critics aren't snoozing on The Bearded Pig — it was one of three area restaurants the elite outlet recognized in 2026. Neither are the locals, as there's usually a line out the door. The option to make the juicy, flavorful pulled pork sandwich "bearded," (spread with pimiento cheese and jalapenos) is a fun twist on the classic.
(904) 619-2247
1808 Kings Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Georgia: Heirloom Market BBQ
At Heirloom Market BBQ, "the kimchi pulled pork sandwich is to die for," says one Yelp reviewer. With a native Texan and a South Korean expat at the helm, Michelin says this tiny spot's food is "nothing short of fantastic." You can order classic pulled pork on a bun and dress it up with amazing kimchi mayo or a choice of sauces, or opt for your sammie Carolina-style or Korean — smoked spicy pork with kimchi slaw and cucumber.
(770) 850 1008
2243 Akers Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339
Hawaii: Kono's Northshore
At Kono's Northshore, it's all about the amazing Old School Sandwich: kalua pulled pork, guava barbecue sauce, grilled onions, and slaw on a toasted French roll. Originally intended as a joint for surfers to fuel up, this award-winning, family-owned eatery delivers deliciously tender, perfectly seasoned smoked pork with its signature "extra aloha service." And we're in luck — they're expanding stateside.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Bodacious Pig Barbecue
The Bodacious Pig really cranks out some good 'cue. The pork is "tender and just the right amount of smoky," says one Yelp reviewer, adding that the molasses hogwash (a thin vinegar-based sauce) was "sweet and tangy, as a good barbecue sauce should be." The bread is brought in fresh daily, which does not go unnoticed. The Pig's Carolina-style version with scratch-made slaw is also highly recommended.
(208) 514-0068
34 E State St, Eagle, ID 83616
Illinois: Green Street Smoked Meats
Anointed "legit" by an Austin native on Reddit, Green Street Smoked Meats has been smoking meat in the West Loop since 2014. You can order a classic pulled pork sandwich or the Wild Child, a pulled pork and brisket mashup. The atmosphere here is more elevated than your typical barbecue joint, and folks are into it."Best pulled pork sandwich in Chicago! Love the vibes of this place," wrote a Yelp fan.
(312) 754-0431
112 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Ben's BBQ Shack
When you see "get there early" in review after review, you know a barbecue joint is good. "This is legit, real-deal barbecue," praised one Google reviewer. Ben's used to be a 300-square-foot walk-up shack; it graduated to a larger, sit-down location in 2026. The pulled pork is "smoky BBQ bliss," reports another Google diner, "perfectly juicy, beautiful to behold, and oh-so-savory to taste!"
(937) 823-0747
1000 East 181st St, Westfield, IN 46074
Iowa: Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew
Whatcha Smokin' might be a tad out of the way in little Luther, Iowa (pop. 152), but its devotees will make a 90-minute trek and say it's worth it. One Google reviewer said it was the best pulled park they'd had in their life. At Watcha, you can have your pulled pork on a choice of white or wheat bun or Texas toast (yum), served with pickles. Food & WIne and USA Today both say its the best 'cue in the Hawkeye State.
(515) 257-7490
403 Iowa Ave, Luther, IA 50152
Kansas: Slap's BBQ
At Slap's the pork version of The Sandwich comes topped with two onion rings and gooey Provel cheese, the Southern Comfort option is topped with slaw and sweet sauce, and the purists' sandwich is simply drizzled with sweet rib juice. There's always a line, but that's a good thing. When we visited 10 Kansas City BBQ spots in 48 hours, the pulled pork here took first place.
(913) 213-3736
553 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Kentucky: Blue Door Smokehouse
Blue Door's founder Jeff Newman graduated from Culinary Institute of America and takes his smoke seriously, "we are traditional and old school," he told New Home Collective. The result: tender, juicy, and flavorful 12-hour smoked pork so good that The Washington Post gave it a shout-out. Google reviewers say it's the best, too.
(859) 252-4227
819 National Ave, Ste 140, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: The Joint
If Southern Living says The Joint is the best barbecue spot in Louisiana, we're all ears. This hole in the wall has been smoking on custom pits since 2004. The presentation is spartan and lets the pork do the talking: It's served on white bread or a bun with optional slaw or jalapeños. The meat is tender, moist, and not over-smoked Google reviewers claim it's the best they've tasted.
(504) 949-3232
701 Mazant St, New Orleans, LA, 70117
Maine: Smokey's BBQ
The first day Smokey's was open in December 2003, it sold out, clearly filling a void in coastal Brewer, Maine. The menu is basic; the barbecue is everything but. "The best bbq sandwich I've ever tried. 10/10 would eat again!" said one Google 'cue connoisseur of the Moo-Pig, a pulled pork and brisket sammie. The family-owned joint is also on our list of the best brisket in every state.
(207) 573-1840
500 S Main St, Brewer, ME 04412
Maryland: Jake's Grill
Baltimore Magazine says this family-owned joint "hits all the cornerstones," which we are guessing is intentional because there are only nine items on its menu. Its authentically-styled pulled pork is just a little bit spicy. One Google fan put it simply, "Jake's, you ruined pulled pork for me. Places out here just don't compete." It is primarily carryout with a few tables for seating, but ambience is not what they're after — at Jake's, the meat rules.
(410) 308-0022
11950 Falls Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Massachusetts: B.T.'s Smokehouse
B.T.'s is on our list of the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the US for good reason. The meat institution has been around for nearly two decades, smoking it low and slow with apple and hickory wood. Sandwich options here are the Mini (¼ pound of pulled pork) or the Regular, which has half a pound of pulled pork piled high. The barbecue is so good, it doesn't even need sauce.
(508) 347-3188
392 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566
Michigan: Bad Brad's
We've said it ourselves, Bad Brad's is a meat lover's paradise — in 2026, it was voted best barbecue restaurant by the residents of Metro Detroit. There's a classic pulled pork sandwich option on the menu, along with the Hammer, which adds slaw, pickles, and Brad's signature sweet-spicy 3-2-1 sauce. Some say the tender, juicy, and perfectly seasoned pork is the best they've ever had.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Big Bore Barbecue Co.
Pitmaster Chad Brink at Big Bore Barbecue Co. studied Texas-style smoking and has been perfecting his signature spice rub for well over a decade. The meat served here is raised by local farmers, and it shows. Diner reviews of the pulled pork reveal it is incredibly tender and flavorful. One fan said their sandwich was huge, delicious, and that Big Bore was the best barbecue place ever.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: The Pig & Pint
The Pig & Pint has been repeatedly voted best barbecue by the readers of Best of Mississippi, one of the reasons being its scrumptious pulled pork. The sandwich comes "naked" on a brioche bun with pickles — you can dress it up with one of the sauces right at the table, or opt to top it with the Pig's own comeback slaw. What's comeback sauce? It's the Southern staple you'll slather on everything.
(601) 326-6070
3139 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Pappy's Smokehouse
Food & Wine put Pappy's on its list of 10 restaurants every barbecue lover must visit, and the hype is real. Born in 2008 out of the competition circuit, the Show Me State institution serves its spectacular smoky pulled pork sandwiches on a soft bun with a choice of two sides. Top with your choice of original, sweet, Carolina vinegar, or the spicy HooDoo sauce.
Multiple locations
Montana: Notorious P.I.G. BBQ
Notorious P.I.G. owner Burke Holmes learned his trade at the absolute best BBQ restaurant in Missouri, but he pulls inspiration from Memphis and Texas, too. The P.I.G.'s pulled pork sandwiches come in two sizes, 5-ounce and 7-ounce, and with one side. Happy customers say the pork is succulent, well-seasoned, and fresh-tasting, even when they stopped in at the very end of the day. "Bite after bite of mouthwatering pork. Amazing," raved a Google review.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Smokin Barrel Craft Barbecue
It might not be fancy, but the food at Smokin Barrel makes up for it. The menu is simple, but all good ol' Texas-style barbecue needs is smoke, wood, and time (sauce is optional), says owner and military veteran Wayne Dinges. Customers start lining up an hour before the joint opens — always a good sign. The juicy, fall-apart-tender pulled pork has just enough bark and smoke to impart excellent flavor. Bonus: It's affordable too.
(402) 598-4855
2457 S 132nd St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: John Mull's Road Kill Grill
This Las Vegas BBQ spot was a local secret, but now it's a Food Network favorite. The Road Kill Grill is tucked behind John Mull's Meats, a former slaughterhouse that first opened in 1954. Road Kill came later, but it's all still family owned. Devotees say the lunch lines are long, so get there early and don't eat breakfast — the portion sizes are huge. The pork is moist and savory, never dry. Yelp reviews all agree, it's delicious.
(702) 645-1200
3730 Thom Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130
New Hampshire: KC's Rib Shack
Kevin Cornish never tasted authentic barbecue until he heard about a guy in Vermont who was selling it out of an old school bus — intrigued, he went on a road trip. A decade later, KC's was born. Since then, Kevin has been dedicated to creating barbecue bliss, which includes amazing North Carolina-style pulled pork. Order a sandwich "the real way;" it comes with slaw and a pickle.
(603) 627-7427
837 2nd St, Manchester, NH 03102
New Jersey: Pulled Fork BBQ
Texas native Mike Meredith found himself in New Jersey but was missing good 'cue from home. Over the years, he perfected his smoking style and opened Pulled Fork catering in 2014, and went full-time three years later. It's small-batch here, so they run out — the website has a ticker that updates when the goods are gone. Daily menu specials change, but rest assured, pulled pork is made fresh every day. Fans say it's's the best barbecue in Jersey.
(908) 319-6359
38 East Mill Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853
New Mexico: Whole Hog Cafe
Whole Hog Cafe was born out of its owners' success on the competition barbecue circuit two decades ago, and it is still serving up Memphis-style meats smoked over pecan. The sit-down spot offers a juicy dry-rubbed pulled pork sammie garnished with coleslaw. Top the tender, smoky pork with one of seven signature sauces — be it sweet, tangy, vinegar-based, Southern mustard, spicy — to suit your liking.
(505) 323-1688
9880 Montgomery Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87111
New York: The Rusty Pig
The original location of The Rusty Pig opened in an 875-square-foot space that quickly became too popular for the footprint; it moved to a freshly renovated location in 2024. Here, the beer-braised, slow-smoked pulled pork shoulder comes on a toasted brioche in two versions, pork with standard sauce or golden barbecue sauce and bourbon-apple slaw. The pork is so tender, it falls apart in your mouth, and it is not a bit dry.
(315) 325-4548
60 Seneca St, Geneva, NY 14456
North Carolina: The Smoke Pit
If Jason Kelce chooses The Smoke Pit, it's good enough for us. The venture, which started around 2012, has grown to six Charlotte-area locations. Menus vary a bit by location, but one item does not — the pulled pork sandwich with Lexington sauce, a vinegar-based, slightly sweet concoction, on a bun or Texas toast. Its fans love the authentic smoked flavor; some travel over an hour just to get one.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: NoBull Smokehouse
The pitmasters at NoBull make "Northern barbecue," which they say has a quiet heritage; not born from Southern juke joints, but developed by settlers who raised their own food. The pork is smoked with local red and white oak that gives it a delicate flavor, different than apple, cherry, or hickory, they say. The result: A juicy, flavorful pulled pork sandwich served saucy with homemade sweet pickles and slaw. Take your pick from five homemade sauces.
(701) 478-2000
609 NP Ave, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Real Smoq'ed BBQ
Night owls rejoice! Cleveland's Real Smoq'ed BBQ is open until 11:30pm on the weekends. The award-winning family- and minority-owned rock-and-roll themed joint has been smoking since 2018. The pulled pork sandwich is the classic, just pork piled high with sauce on a bun, but it is so good, one diner said on a review she'll be dreaming about it — juicy and tender with smoke flavor in every bite.
(216) 417-5987
3829 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: The Butcher BBQ Stand
When a barbecue spot has a list of rules on their website, you know people are going nuts for it. When the Bouska family of barbecue competitors opened The Butcher in 2015, it was in a converted railroad car, but today it has a roof over its head. Described as "pure magic" by one Google reviewer, many more report the pulled pork is the best they've ever had, ranking with the top spots in the U.S.
(405) 240-3437
3402 Highway 66, Wellston, OK 74881
Oregon: Lawless Barbecue
We are not in Kansas anymore, but this is definitely Kansas City-style barbecue. Chef and owner Kevin Cook says that he chose this style because it has more nuance and complexity than traditional Texas-style, which is no-frills salt, pepper, and smoke. Lawless' pork is smoked for 14 hours, then pulled and piled on sandwiches with homemade pickles, slaw, and tangy-sweet Carolina gold sauce. Happy diners report the mildly smoked pork is generously portioned and oh, so tender.
(971) 420-8103
1520 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Federal Hill Smokehouse
Set in a narrow, unassuming brick building with simple wooden tables, the folks at Federal Hill Smokehouse aren't trying to become an Instagram darling — they're here to smoke meats. Its fans say the pulled pork is tender, flavorful, and the prices are reasonable. Get the coleslaw as a side — it is the perfect match to the pulled pork. No wonder it was recognized by Food & Wine as one of the best 'cue joints in Pennsylvania.
(814) 920-4695
2609 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509
Rhode Island: Great Northern BBQ Co.
Great Northern BBQ owner and head chef Jimmy James says that he uses all styles of barbecue — Southern, Asian, Korean, Israeli, and Hawaiian — and makes what he likes. The result? Really good barbecue in this admittedly "northern" spot. Two choices of amazing pulled pork sandwiches are on the menu: the classic with barbecue sauce and red onion; and Carolina style, topped with tangy sauce and slaw. Yes, you CAN get 10/10 rated barbecue almost 2,000 miles from Austin.
(401) 421-1513
9 Parade St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina: Swig & Swine
Swig & Swine's genesis was when owner and Navy vet Anthony' DiBernardo participated in a men's group that smoked meats to raise money for charitable causes. The restaurant opened in 2013 and now has five locations across South Carolina. The incredible pulled pork sammie here includes the option to add pimento cheese or slaw, which satisfied diners on Yelp highly recommend. The sauces get top marks, too — shout out to the mustard, sweet BBQ, and Alabama White.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: JR's Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
We deemed it one of the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S. for a reason. It's in little Summerset, South Dakota, but believe us when we say it is as good here as it is anywhere else. A local reporter deems it the best pulled pork he's ever had — soft pull, tender, juicy, and great with no sauce at all. Try it with with jalapeños and pickles; some say it's even better that way.
(605) 787-7070
7201 Infinity Drive, Summerset, SD 57718
Tennessee: Peg Leg Porker
Carey Bringle, Peg Leg Porker owner and author of "BBQ for Dummies," was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2026. His super flavorful pulled pork is prepared with the perfect amount of seasoning and comes out tender and moist. The soft brioche sandwich bun and tangy sauce complete the package. "If I've had better, I honestly don't recall where," a Google reviewer raves.
(615) 829-6023
903 Gleaves St, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: la Barbecue
Austin's Michelin-recommended and female-owned la Barbecue serves up its incredible pulled pork sandwiches two ways: topped with pickled red onions or with chipotle slaw that has a perfect amount of spice. Diners report the pork is rich, tender, and juicy, and it pairs very well with the sauce selection. No wonder it's on Texas Monthly's 2025 list of top 50 barbecue joints in the Lone Star State.
(512) 605-9696
2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: Pica Rica BBQ
Pica Rica BBQ marries Texas-style barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but don't sleep on the pulled pork sandwiches. Folks say that the juicy pulled pork is the best they have ever tasted — one discerning North Carolina native reports it is seasoned to perfection. No wonder this place is No. 7 on Texas Monthly's list of barbecue restaurants located outside of Texas.
(435) 200-4420
25 N Main St, St. George, UT 84770
Vermont: The Vermont Country Deli
Stopping at the Vermont Country Deli for a maple barbecue pulled pork sandwich with a side of its famous macaroni and cheese is a must when visiting the Green Mountain State. There will probably be a line, but it is worth the wait; one happy diner says she dreams about the classic combo. A native Texan even gives it high praise on Google: "I have to say, the Country Deli is doing things right!"
(802) 257-9254
436 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Virginia: Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que
Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que has been cranking out sandwiches for more than half a century. Named the best barbecue restaurant in Virginia by the readers of Southern Living in 2026, the no-frills family-owned joint stokes its pits with hickory and oak to produce pulled pork sandwiches with just the right amount of smoky flavor. The pulled pork is marinated in delicious, honey-sweet, and tangy "Doc" Pierce's Original Bar-B-Que sauce that complements the meat perfectly.
(757) 565-2955
447 E Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188
Washington: Wood Shop BBQ
One Wood Shop owner grew up in Kansas and the other has roots in Texas; they use imported Ozark hickory and Texas post oak to smoke. You can get your sammie two ways here: KC-style with pickles and slaw on the side; or Carolina-style, topped with vinegary slaw and mustard barbecue sauce. Either way, a Wood Shop devotee says the pork is so juicy, they feel sorry for the other barbecue joints that can't compare. Another reports the pulled pork sandwich was better than any they've eaten in Texas.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Ridge View BBQ
Family-owned Ridge View BBQ started as a food truck in 2007, then graduated to its current space in 2011. The option for a pulled pork sammie is easy: Order it with or without slaw. They do it a little differently here — the pulled pork simmers in a homemade sauce until it is ready for the bun — it's moist, tasty, and has great smoky flavor.
(304) 400-4650
5010-1 Fairlawn Ave, Institute, WV 25064
Wisconsin: Double B's BBQ
Yelp put Double B's BBQ in its No. 47 spot on its Top 100 Barbecue Spots in 2024, and it's Milwaukee's 2026 Community Choice winner for best barbecue. The pork is rubbed with a signature house seasoning and smoked for 14 hours, resulting in pulled pork with such fantastic flavor, it doesn't need sauce. There's another must-try pulled "pork" sandwich here: The pulled ham — fans say it's epic.
(414) 257 9150
7412 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Wyoming: Big Hole BBQ
In 2022, Kanye West hired Big Hole, a repeat winner of The Best of Jackson Hole, to cater the listening party for his album "Ye." Here, the perfectly portioned hickory-smoked pulled pork sandwich is served on a brioche bun. You can add sauce to your liking, but folks say the meat can stand alone without it. Prices are reasonable, too — a boon in this tourist town.
(307) 264-1996
325 W Pearl St, Jackson WY 83001
Methodology
To compile this list, we looked at national and local reviews and rankings, and we studied hundreds of reviews on Yelp, Google, and Reddit to distill diners' opinions on which barbecue joints served the tastiest pulled pork sandwiches. This is barbecue, so the meat quality matters most, but we also considered sauce options, interesting presentation twists, and perceived value. In this world, paper plates and plasticware are expected, if not welcomed — no frills, no problem. And as always, friendly service earns extra points.