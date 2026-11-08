The Hands Down Best Pulled Pork Sandwich In Your State

The pulled pork sandwich is the white t-shirt and jeans of the food world — you can wear the combo as-is, layer on a flannel or hoodie (a little sauce), or dress it up with a jacket (coleslaw and other accoutrements). But if you've ever shopped for that perfect white tee or jeans that fit just so, you know that sometimes the basics aren't basic at all.

To make perfect pulled pork, you need the right cut, the right spice mix, and the right wood for smoking. And it takes time, sometimes 12 hours or more, to produce that tender, juicy texture that pulls just right. If it's rushed, the meat will be dry; if it cooks too long, it'll be chewy — neither of which results in a winning sammie.

If you aren't ready to take your pulled pork to the next level, you can still dig in. We checked in with media outlets and real barbecue lovers to find out who is making the best pulled pork sandwiches, right where you live.