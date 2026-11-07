Tequila Takes This Chicken And Chorizo Pasta To The Next Level

By Patterson Watkins  and Mashed Staff
Chicken chorizo penne alla tequila served on plates Patterson Watkins/Mashed
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There are plenty of ways to cook with alcohol or infuse some sort of spirit into anything, ranging from baked goods to short ribs to beer-battered fish. For pasta lovers, though, penne alla vodka may be the first liquor-infused dish to come to mind. If you (like me) are a big fan of the pasta dish and are looking for other spirits to infuse into pasta sauce, then this chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila recipe puts a fun spin on a classic formula.

As the name of the recipe suggests, tequila is the star spirit here, and it might just impart even more flavor than vodka does. Deglazing with tequila adds a subtle, almost earthy sweetness to the sauce, along with a twangy, citrusy element that really adds a distinct depth to the dish as a whole. Tequila is especially great for balancing super-rich, creamy sauces, and it definitely gets the job done in this recipe, cutting through any unctuous notes without being overpowering (or boozy, for those worried about that). Of course, I have to give some credit to our two star proteins, chicken and chorizo. The zesty cured (Spanish) chorizo imparts these pleasant smoky-paprika and garlicky flavors and really boosts the overall appeal of the sauce and bell pepper combo. The chicken is tender and juicy, balancing the spicier elements of this recipe along with the cream. I would eat this pasta every week if I could!

Gather the ingredients for chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila

Chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila ingredients Patterson Watkins/Mashed

You'll start this recipe by prepping raw chicken tenders, seasoning them with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper, then searing them with olive oil. Next, you'll move onto sauteing the chorizo with diced red and green bell peppers and onion. Spanish chorizo works best for this recipe, as it provides just the right smoky, porky pops along with some nice garlicky notes.

After sauteing the chorizo and veggies, you'll deglaze the pan with tequila, then build the sauce with minced chipotle peppers in adobo, tomato paste, chicken broth, heavy cream, and dried oregano. Have some al dente-cooked penne pasta on hand for serving, along with grated Parmesan cheese and minced parsley for garnishing.

Step 1: Place the chicken tenders in a bowl

Raw chicken tenders in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Place the raw chicken tenders in a large bowl.

Step 2: Season the tenders

Raw, seasoned chicken tenders in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Season the tenders with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Toss to coat.

Step 3: Heat the olive oil in a skillet

Drizzle of oil in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 4: Cook the chicken

Chicken tenders cooking in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once hot, add the seasoned chicken, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side until seared and cooked through.

Step 5: Set the chicken aside to rest

Skillet with fond in the bottom next to plate of seared chicken Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Remove the seared chicken from the skillet and set it aside to rest for 5 minutes.

Step 6: Dice the chicken

Cubed chicken on plate Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once rested, cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and set it aside.

Step 7: Heat the remaining oil in the skillet

Skillet with fond and oil in it Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the remaining olive oil to the skillet and return to medium-high heat.

Step 8: Saute the chorizo, bell peppers, and onion

Diced peppers and chorizo in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once hot, add the chorizo, bell peppers, and onion. Saute for 3 minutes.

Step 9: Deglaze the pan with tequila

Diced peppers and chorizo in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Briefly remove the skillet from the heat and deglaze with tequila. Return the skillet to the heat and simmer until the tequila has mostly evaporated.

Step 10: Stir in the chipotle peppers and tomato paste

Diced peppers and chorizo coated in tomato paste in skillet Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the chipotle peppers and tomato paste to the skillet and stir to coat the veggies.

Step 11: Whisk in the broth, cream, and oregano

Pasta sauce with cream and oregano in pan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the broth, heavy cream, and dried oregano to the skillet and whisk to combine.

Step 12: Simmer the sauce

Creamy pasta sauce in pan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Bring the sauce to a simmer and, once simmering, reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, whisking occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.

Step 13: Toss in the pasta and chicken

Penne pasta and cubed chicken sitting in pan with sauce Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the cooked pasta and chicken pieces to the skillet and toss to coat in the sauce.

Step 14: Cook to warm the pasta and chicken

Penne alla tequila with chicken and chorizo in pan Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cook the sauced pasta for 2 more minutes, just long enough to reheat the noodles and chicken, stirring occasionally.

Step 15: Garnish and serve the chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila

Servings of chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila on plates next to smaller bowls of parmesan and parsley Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Divide the pasta between plates and sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley before serving.

What can I serve with penne alla tequila?

Chicken and Chorizo Penne Alla Tequila Recipe

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Put a fun spin on everyone's favorite pasta dish with our chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila recipe, featuring a perfectly spicy, smoky, and creamy sauce.

Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
4
Servings
Chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila served on plates
Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound raw chicken tenders
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup cubed cured chorizo
  • ½ cup diced green bell peppers
  • ½ cup diced red bell peppers
  • ½ cup diced yellow onion
  • ⅓ cup tequila
  • 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo
  • ¼ cup tomato paste
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 pound penne pasta, cooked al dente
  • ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Place the raw chicken tenders in a large bowl.
  2. Season the tenders with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Toss to coat.
  3. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high heat.
  4. Once hot, add the seasoned chicken, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side until seared and cooked through.
  5. Remove the seared chicken from the skillet and set it aside to rest for 5 minutes.
  6. Once rested, cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and set it aside.
  7. Add the remaining olive oil to the skillet and return to medium-high heat.
  8. Once hot, add the chorizo, bell peppers, and onion. Saute for 3 minutes.
  9. Briefly remove the skillet from the heat and deglaze with tequila. Return the skillet to the heat and simmer until the tequila has mostly evaporated.
  10. Add the chipotle peppers and tomato paste to the skillet and stir to coat the veggies.
  11. Add the broth, heavy cream, and dried oregano to the skillet and whisk to combine.
  12. Bring the sauce to a simmer and, once simmering, reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, whisking occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
  13. Add the cooked pasta and chicken pieces to the skillet and toss to coat in the sauce.
  14. Cook the sauced pasta for 2 more minutes, just long enough to reheat the noodles and chicken, stirring occasionally.
  15. Divide the pasta between plates and sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 1,172
Total Fat 55.6 g
Saturated Fat 22.0 g
Trans Fat 0.8 g
Cholesterol 133.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 114.1 g
Dietary Fiber 6.8 g
Total Sugars 10.3 g
Sodium 1,110.3 mg
Protein 42.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
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What types of tequila or alcohol alternatives work best for this pasta recipe?

Chicken chorizo penne alla tequila served on plates Patterson Watkins/Mashed

There are a few different types of tequila, including blanco, reposado (which is barrel-aged for at least two months), and añejo (which is barrel-aged for at least a year). While you may initially feel inclined to use your finest reposado or añejo tequila in this recipe, trust me when I say you don't need to break the bank here. I simply went with a gold tequila, which spends a little bit of time in oak barrels, which imparts some baking-spice flavors that bring out the natural sweetness of the agave. Silver or blanco tequilas would also work just fine, since most of the alcohol gets cooked off, and we're just looking for that slightly twangy bite. 

If you aren't opposed to using alcohol in this recipe but prefer to use something with a slightly lower ABV, then a healthy glug of buttery chardonnay mixed with a little bit of lime juice will get the job done. You can also use an NA white wine (also mixed with lime juice for that pop of acid) to eliminate the alcohol (almost) entirely. Or, if vodka is the only liquor you have on hand, you can use that instead, but once again, I recommend mixing it with a little lime juice for that tequila-inspired bite.

How can I change up this penne alla tequila recipe?

One of the best things about making a weeknight pasta dish is customizing it to be truly your own. In this recipe, you don't need to stick with chicken tenders to enjoy that juicy chicken goodness. Leftover rotisserie chicken would be excellent here, and it'd help cut back on some of the prep and cook work as well. Crispy fried chicken tenders would also be a great option (chopped into smaller pieces), as would pre-grilled chicken breasts or simply baked chicken.

While I do recommend using Spanish chorizo if you can find it, other cured meats (think Italian charcuterie spectrum) can also work here. We're talking soppressata, pepperoni, or even good old salami. If you go the salami route and want some added spice, try using a Calabrese salami or a small amount of 'nduja for a fiery kick. If you prefer a more ground sausage-like addition to your pasta, then Mexican chorizo would work well here. Alternatively, spicy Italian chorizo would add a nice zesty kick as well. 

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