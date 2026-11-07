Tequila Takes This Chicken And Chorizo Pasta To The Next Level

There are plenty of ways to cook with alcohol or infuse some sort of spirit into anything, ranging from baked goods to short ribs to beer-battered fish. For pasta lovers, though, penne alla vodka may be the first liquor-infused dish to come to mind. If you (like me) are a big fan of the pasta dish and are looking for other spirits to infuse into pasta sauce, then this chicken and chorizo penne alla tequila recipe puts a fun spin on a classic formula.

As the name of the recipe suggests, tequila is the star spirit here, and it might just impart even more flavor than vodka does. Deglazing with tequila adds a subtle, almost earthy sweetness to the sauce, along with a twangy, citrusy element that really adds a distinct depth to the dish as a whole. Tequila is especially great for balancing super-rich, creamy sauces, and it definitely gets the job done in this recipe, cutting through any unctuous notes without being overpowering (or boozy, for those worried about that). Of course, I have to give some credit to our two star proteins, chicken and chorizo. The zesty cured (Spanish) chorizo imparts these pleasant smoky-paprika and garlicky flavors and really boosts the overall appeal of the sauce and bell pepper combo. The chicken is tender and juicy, balancing the spicier elements of this recipe along with the cream. I would eat this pasta every week if I could!