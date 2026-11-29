At around this time every year, Costco becomes one of the best gift-shopping destinations out there. Its massive selection of products has all sorts of items foodies would love to receive as presents, from white elephant gifts to fun little seasonal treats, and major appliances that would make a home cook cry happy tears.

For 2026, the chain has a fantastic mix of gift ideas for all sorts of people, including some that are new to Costco. You'll find presents for the protein-heads in your life, kitchen mad scientists, caffeine lovers, sweet-tooths, and more. You'll also see a couple of options that make shopping for multiple people a lot easier with bundling a variety of gift packs in a single package. And as always, there'll be a few no-fail classics, like cookies and cakes, made especially for the holidays. Price and availability vary by location.