The Best Costco Gifts For Foodies And Home Cooks (2026 Holiday Guide)
At around this time every year, Costco becomes one of the best gift-shopping destinations out there. Its massive selection of products has all sorts of items foodies would love to receive as presents, from white elephant gifts to fun little seasonal treats, and major appliances that would make a home cook cry happy tears.
For 2026, the chain has a fantastic mix of gift ideas for all sorts of people, including some that are new to Costco. You'll find presents for the protein-heads in your life, kitchen mad scientists, caffeine lovers, sweet-tooths, and more. You'll also see a couple of options that make shopping for multiple people a lot easier with bundling a variety of gift packs in a single package. And as always, there'll be a few no-fail classics, like cookies and cakes, made especially for the holidays. Price and availability vary by location.
The Balanced Company Protein Snack Box
One of the biggest food trends of the past few years has been people's love for protein-packed everything, and 2026 showed no signs of it slowing down — which is what makes The Balanced Company's Protein Snack Box such a good gift. The package contains 30 individually packaged protein-enriched snacks like Crisp Power Protein Pretzels, Simply Protein Dipped Bars, and Orgain A2 Milk Protein Shakes. It's perfect for folks who are always looking for a quick protein fix and love variety in their snacks.
Get The Balanced Company's 30-Piece Protein Snack Box online starting at $39.99.
Fritaire Fizze The Soda Maker Machine
Soda makers are fun to have in your kitchen, and they're also more useful than most might assume. Aside from making fizzy drinks to sip on, the soda created can also be used to lighten up batter and tenderize meat, so the machine is an underrated gift for home cooks.
Fritaire Fizze is designed to carbonate more than just water, and customers love the versatility. It can make liquids like juice, tea, and cocktails fizzy; that makes it a lot more convenient than carbonating water and mixing in flavored syrups. You can even carbonate your cold brew to make sparkling coffee in a snap!
Get Fritaire Fizze The Soda Maker Machine for around $69.99 online at Costco.
Bakery Bling Designer Gingerbread House Kits, 2-pack
The holidays are about spending time with people you care most about, and this gift lets you do it in a fun way. Each of Bakery Bling's Designer Gingerbread House kits comes with everything you need to make a custom gingerbread house, including six pre-baked house panels, some ready-to-use icing, and edible goodies to decorate with. "It was not complicated to put together and comes with a plastic house frame to help you attach pieces and keep the house sides and roof all intact," stated one customer.
You can get two Bakery Bling Designer Gingerbread House Kits starting at $39.99, online only.
Spam Variety Gift Set
Some of the best gifts are also the most unexpected. Nobody thinks they'll be getting nine whole cans of Spam for Christmas, which is exactly why this gift set is such a fun idea. Sure, your buddy might get a laugh or two when unwrapping it, but they'll also have loads of Spam to enjoy, plus a slicer designed to give them evenly sized cuts every time. There are loads of ways to make Spam taste gourmet, too, so this gift box gives them the perfect excuse to experiment with the versatile, canned meat.
The Spam Variety Gift Set is on sale for $39.99, online only while supplies last.
Our Place Induction Plate and Perfect Pot with Hot Grips
Perfect Pot by Our Place was one of Consumer Reports' top-rated Dutch ovens of 2026, and this gift set has everything you need to put it to good use. The main item is the compact induction plate, bundled with a 5.5-quart Perfect Pot, beechwood spoon, and set of two silicone Hot Grips that attach to the pot's handles for comfy, heat-resistant carrying. Because of the induction plate's size, the set's especially great for people with cozy kitchens.
Get Our Place Induction Plate and Perfect Pot set online for $119.99 through December 13 while supplies last.
David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Large Holiday Cookie Tin
David's Cookies — the brand behind Costco's head-turning butter pecan cookies — makes a Winter Wonderland tin containing 24 pieces of its other cookie favorites: Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Double Chocolate Chip. Judging by the thousands of five-star reviews it has on Costco, it's a gift your cookie-loving friends and family would be happy to receive.
Snag a Winter Wonderland Holiday Cookie Tin by David's Cookies online for just $39.99.
Napa Sonoma Supply Caffeine Crush Coffee Gift Box
Make someone's morning sweeter with this ten-piece gift box curated for caffeine lovers. It contains a ten-ounce pack of Peerless Coffee, a classic black mug, and selection of snacks and sweets that complement a hot cuppa perfectly. It also comes with an 18-count pack of Numi Tea — one of the best store-bought tea brands – for those who enjoy their caffeine from the leaf as much as from the bean.
Napa Sonoma Supply Caffeine Crush Coffee Gift Box is available online for $79.99.
FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer
Food wastage is one of the biggest peeves of home cooks, so why not give them a gift that prevents it from happening? The FoodSaver Preserve is a sleek vacuum sealer that helps keep food safe longer from spoilage and freezer burn. It's got multiple modes depending on the food type and use — there's even a sous vide vacuum setting — and it comes with assorted bag options, handheld sealer, and airtight container for marinating. "It's a must when buying large portions of meat at Costco. Beef, pork, chicken ... tightly sealed and protected from freezer burn, with no drippy mess when defrosting," stated one customer.
FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer is available online for $99.99.
Stonewall Kitchen Grab and Go Gift Bundle 6-pack
Stonewall Kitchen has been making some of America's favorite gourmet food items since 1991, including the maple syrup Ina Garten herself swears by. This bundle from Costco contains a selection Stonewall Kitchen's most popular items, packaged into six individual themed gift kits so you can divvy them up among your foodie friends. You'll find two breakfast-themed packs, two snack packs featuring a couple of famed dips and oils, and for the sweet tooths, a pack each with the brand's blueberry scone and triple fudge brownie mixes.
Stonewall Kitchen Grab and Go Gift Bundle goes for about $99.99 online, putting it at just around $16.67 per gift pack.
Cosori 10-Tray Stainless Steel Dehydrator
If you know any home cooks who are all about exploring what they can do in the kitchen, gifting them with a dehydrator is going to unlock all sorts of possibilities for them. They could, for example, dehydrate cake to make a crunchy twist on dessert or make fruit powders.
Cosori's 10-tray dehydrator is incredibly well-reviewed, with shoppers praising its performance, looks, ease of cleaning, and quietness. If you're planning on giving someone a dehydrator this holiday season, it's safe to say this is a great option.
Cosori 10-Tray Stainless Steel Dehydrator is available online only.
Madi Gran Panettone
At this time of year, people around the world celebrate the holidays with panettone, a classic Italian cake made with dried and candied fruits. Madi Gran's Panettone uses as traditional a recipe as you can get — it's made with a live sourdough starter to get the perfect texture, milk straight from Italy, pure butter, and is peppered with plump sultanas and candied orange peels throughout its fluffy interior. "This is so yummy. Toasted with butter, cranberry goat cheese, cream cheese, you name it. Can't go wrong. And it lasts a long time. Generous loaf, long staying power," said one customer.
You can get a 2.2-pound Madi Gran Panettone at Costco for $10.79.
Popcornopolis Metallic Holiday 5-count Mini Cone Gift Basket
While Popcornopolis' festive popcorn cones are widely considered to be some of the best stocking stuffers you can find at Costco, a single cone just isn't enough for some snackers. Luckily, Costco also carries mini-cone gift baskets, which contain five of the brand's popular flavors: two Caramel Corn, one Cheddar Cheese, one Kettle Corn, and one Zebra, the flavor of popcorn that Costco shoppers have been obsessed with for years.
Popcornopolis' Metallic Holiday Mini-Cone Gift Baskets are available in bundles of ten on sale through December 31 for $74.99 ($7.50 each) online only while supplies last.
Deluxe Gourmet Kosher Gift Tote
Costco has excellent options for people who eat kosher, and this gift set groups a whole lot of them together in one place. The bundle includes treats like Meliora Garlic and Herb Bruschette, Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles, Panearte Limoncelli Cookies, and Suckerpunch Classic Kosher Dill Pickles, all inside a cute canvas tote with faux leather pockets and handles. With hundreds of five-star reviews, customers loved the quality and selection.
The Deluxe Gourmet Kosher Gift Tote is available online for around $59.99.
Frigidaire Gallery Induction Range
If you know someone thinking about making the big switch from gas to electric stoves, you can make their lives a whole lot easier by gifting them one of the best induction ranges available at Costco — or anywhere else, for that matter. The Frigidaire Gallery induction range was named Consumer Reports' top induction range of 2026, beating out other popular options, like LG and GE. While other models may have extra bells and whistles, this range was the overall best-in-class when it came to both performance and cost.
The Frigidaire Gallery 30-inch Induction Range, model GCFI3060BF, is being sold online only.
Sierra Nevada Snow Pack
Make your beer buddies' holidays a lot more festive with these winter beers from Sierra Nevada, the brewery behind one of America's best classic beers. This 24-pack includes four limited-release 12-ounce brews: Cold Torpedo IPA, Skiesta Bavarian-style lager, Snowed In Winter warmer ale, and Powder Day IPA. 'Tis the season to enjoy a holiday buzz!
You can have the Sierra Nevada Snow Pack delivered via Costco Same-Day for around $32.50.