23 Best Vegetarian Recipes For Your Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving is a time to get together with friends, family, and loved ones to appreciate what you have — and food is a huge part of the celebrations. While turkey may be the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving tables, there's a growing movement to embrace a more compassionate, sustainable approach to the holiday. Enter the world of vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes, offering a delectable alternative to the classic meat-centric spread.

Whether you're a dedicated vegetarian, entertaining plant-based guests, or simply seeking to diversify your Thanksgiving menu, this article will guide you through a delightful array of the best vegetarian recipes to elevate your Thanksgiving feast. Vegetarian Thanksgiving doesn't mean sacrificing flavor or tradition. Quite the opposite, in fact — it's an opportunity to explore the array of seasonal produce that's available at this time of year. From hearty mains that rival the juiciest turkey to inventive side dishes that steal the spotlight, we'll cover a variety of recipes that cater to all tastes and preferences.

So, maybe you've been surprised by a vegetarian or vegan showing up for Thanksgiving, or perhaps you just want to try something new. Whatever your reason for wanting meat-free options, here are 23 of the best vegetarian recipes for your Thanksgiving meal. You can thank us for the inspiration at the table.