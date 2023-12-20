29 Luxurious Fish Dishes For A Festive Christmas Eve Dinner

There's something magical about the eve before Christmas. It's a night for staying in before a Christmas Day feast and enjoying a special meal that celebrates the start of the holidays. It's a heartfelt time to enjoy a romantic, home-cooked dinner, especially if any little ones are tucked up waiting for Santa. For others, it's the perfect opportunity to sit down with family and perhaps close friends, to enjoy good times and amazing food.

There are so many Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style that a lighter yet still gourmet meal the night before often appeals. Before you focus on ways to give Brussels sprouts a serious flavor boost and roasting turkey, consider this important meal, too. You no doubt will welcome a less intense time in the kitchen.

Celebrate with a seafood supper. Indulge in some simple yet luxurious fish dishes for a festive Christmas Eve dinner.