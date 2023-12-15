53 Christmas Morning Breakfast Ideas To Start The Day In Style

Are you dreaming of a roast turkey feast on Christmas Day? Wake up. Rising to a leisurely morning means you've got a brunch-like breakfast to enjoy first. Take your time, and make the most of every moment. Start the day with a fabulous fare for the festive season. Savor sweet treats and spectacular savory dishes on a day of the year when you're expected to indulge. Brew a rich coffee roast or a big pot of tea, or start with a morning mimosa, and tuck into what's often a favorite mealtime.

Make it an occasion to remember with one of these Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style. Making a special sharing dish or appetizing sides to mix and match is a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays. And you may even want to try out a few of them on chilled-out weekends in the year ahead.