53 Christmas Morning Breakfast Ideas To Start The Day In Style
Are you dreaming of a roast turkey feast on Christmas Day? Wake up. Rising to a leisurely morning means you've got a brunch-like breakfast to enjoy first. Take your time, and make the most of every moment. Start the day with a fabulous fare for the festive season. Savor sweet treats and spectacular savory dishes on a day of the year when you're expected to indulge. Brew a rich coffee roast or a big pot of tea, or start with a morning mimosa, and tuck into what's often a favorite mealtime.
Make it an occasion to remember with one of these Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style. Making a special sharing dish or appetizing sides to mix and match is a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays. And you may even want to try out a few of them on chilled-out weekends in the year ahead.
1. Bacony Brussels Sprouts Hash
If you love 'em, you're going to adore this Brussels sprouts recipe beyond the festive season. If you've still got to be convinced how amazing these Christmas veggies are, try them baked in a skillet with bacon, eggs, and bell peppers.
It's a great choice if you already have enough sides to go with the turkey for lunch. This way, you don't have to miss out on this iconic elf cabbage on the big day. For a creamy addition, serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt or some soft slices of avocado.
Recipe: Bacony Brussels Sprouts Hash
2. Roasted Butternut Squash And Goat Cheese Quiche
Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style are most impressive when they differ from the usual first meal of the day. The sweetness of roasted butternut squash, delicately tangy goat cheese, and buttery, flaky pastry make this quiche a sophisticated effort to start the day off.
If you don't want to go without bacon or sausage, then add some to the eggy mix. Herbs and spices are fine to add, and for a real wake-up, add hot sauce or Dijon mustard.
3. 3-Ingredient Everything Bagel Monkey Bread
A share-and-tear monkey bread on the breakfast table means there are delicious, doughy balls for all on Christmas morning. The savory seed taste of everything bagel seasoning is so crunchy and tasty that you don't need anything else.
Rolls baked together in a bundt tin look amazing, and if you're hankering after hot homemade bread with little effort, this is the recipe for you. If you buy canned biscuit dough and store-bought seasoning, then you only need butter. This family-table pleaser is so good with lox and cream cheese.
4. Brown Sugar Oven-Roasted Bacon
There's regular bacon, which is great for a fry-up at the weekend. Then there's brown sugar oven-roasted bacon. Make it for someone to chow down on before they open their pressies. Watch their face light up in surprise at the spectacular taste of the sweet, spicy, and salty crispy slices.
It's best to use thick-cut bacon for this recipe, along with chili oil, smoked paprika, brown sugar, and black pepper. Line your baking tray as the sugar caramelizes and gets sticky. Serve as you usually would with bacon at breakfast.
Recipe: Brown Sugar Oven-Roasted Bacon
5. Classic Cinnamon Bread
There's nothing quite like the aroma of cinnamon wafting through the house on Christmas morning. Combine this freshly baked bread and you've got the first gift of the holiday. Sprinkle on the sugar, cinnamon, and butter mix between three layers of batter.
To create spiced swirls, use a knife once your tin is full, to pull the sugar through the loaf. By stirring it this way, you'll get a marvelous marbled effect and flavor in every mouthful. To serve, you need little else than a pat of softened butter and possibly fresh fruit.
Recipe: Classic Cinnamon Bread
6. Classic Buttermilk Waffles
Pillowy soft waffles are an incredible way to remember a special day ahead. Start as you mean to go on with a delicious sweet or savory serving that elevates a breakfast classic. The buttermilk creates a light, airy quality, along with baking powder and baking soda which add bounce. Don't over-mix the ingredients or you'll ruin this delicate texture.
Serve with whipped cream and berries to sweeten the morning, and add syrup if you like. Or enjoy homemade waffles with bacon and eggs, and creamy avocado as a yummy addition.
Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Waffles
7. Copycat Cracker Barrel Hash Brown Casserole
A casserole in the middle of the table is easy for everyone to dig into and enjoy. This morning-friendly version draws influence from Cracker Barrel's popular hash brown version. This dish appeals if you love the idea of starting the day with a melty, cheesy forkful of comfort food. Use frozen shredded hash browns.
Serve with other traditional breakfast items such as bacon and pancakes. Again, you may want to present these in dishes to create a buffet-style table that offers a lot more choice.
8. Classic Swedish Pancakes
Pancakes in the U.S. are thick, fluffy, and stodgy. To celebrate December 25th, make lighter, more refined Swedish versions. They are similar to French crêpes, but not quite as thin. Keep the pan greased between pancakes, and stack with parchment paper between them when cooked.
The traditional way to serve them is with lingonberry jelly, which is tart and sweet, and freshly whipped cream. If you have to have bacon, maple syrup, and butter go for it. Christmas is about feeling good and that starts with the first meal of the day.
Recipe: Classic Swedish Pancakes
9. Traditional Polish Pączki (Doughnuts)
Before you start to feel guilty, remind yourself that if you can't eat doughnuts on Christmas Day morning, then when can you? Fill these homemade Polish-style treats with whatever flavored instant pudding mix you want. You could choose different flavors for a fun surprise to get into the spirit of the holidays. At least that gives everyone an excuse to have more than one.
With a long shopping list for the main event, you might like the fact that you can make these fried dough balls with pantry staples.
10. 3-Ingredient Sausage Roll
You don't need a complex recipe or exclusive ingredients to start the day in style at Christmas. Or any other day for that matter. A British-style buffet party food makes a superb savory brekkie as breakfast is often called in this part of the world. The savory taste of meat wrapped in puff pastry is everything with these bite-size sausage rolls.
Create four longer rolls and cut these into smaller pieces. Cover the pastry you can see with beaten egg for a golden-brown glow. Serve with breakfast condiments, ketchup, and mustard.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Sausage Roll
11. Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche
A quiche pastry case at breakfast can be too carby and heavy. Lighten this dish up with a crustless version that's easy enough to make even if you haven't woken up properly. It's pretty much baked beaten eggs cooked in the oven with caramelized onions and spinach.
What really makes this meat-free eggy recipe super-special though is the salty, nutty, tangy taste of Gruyère and Parmesan. These luxury cheese varieties turn yuletide into a landslide victory at the breakfast table. Let the quiche cool slightly so it's easier to slice.
Recipe: Easy Crustless Spinach Quiche
12. Easy Breakfast Sausage
You're not alone if you grab breakfast sausage patties at the store without thinking. So, how can you upgrade them for the main morning of the festive holidays? Make them yourself, of course. Once you've followed this recipe, it'll no doubt become a go-to for the rest of the year.
Smoked paprika gives ground pork a great taste, and fresh sage, fennel seeds, and brown sugar enhance that perfectly. Create golf-ball shapes and flatten these to the right thickness. For a pound of meat, you should get up to 15 portions.
Recipe: Easy Breakfast Sausage
13. Classic Spinach Quiche
Want a lie-in before the chaos of present-giving and turkey-eating begins? Make a spinach quiche in advance and warm when you wake up. It's a wonderful dish to enjoy eggs in the morning and the texture is soft and light. Mix milk and Gruyère into the eggs for a creamy, cheesy tang. The pastry case is a crumbly contrast to the filling and adds a butter flavor.
Bake the pie crust first so that it doesn't go soggy or overly soft when you add the egg. Serve with salty bacon, it's awesome.
Recipe: Classic Spinach Quiche
14. From-Scratch Cinnamon Rolls
If you don't have time for dough to rise before you rise and shine, then yeast-free cinnamon rolls are the way to roll. Greek yogurt keeps the texture soft. And instead of heavy cream cheese, you use vanilla yogurt to make the frosting for a tangy, sweet bite.
If you don't want to mess around with a stand mixer in the morning, combine and knead the mixture with your hands. All you need for the filling is cinnamon and brown sugar. Let the baked breakfast goodies cool before drizzling with the creamy glaze.
Recipe: From-Scratch Cinnamon Rolls
15. Simple Frittata
For a brunch-style egg dish to start the day in style, you can't beat a simple frittata. It's colorful and with thin slices of pan-fried potatoes it's a hearty dish. You'll definitely be full enough to last until the roast turkey is ready to be carved.
After you've fried and chopped the bacon, and cooked the potatoes, pan-fry bell pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and cherry tomatoes. Crumbles of feta cheese add a salty sharpness that lifts the flavor of the beaten eggs, meat, and veggies. Add a drizzle of Tabasco sauce to create a fiery flavor.
Recipe: Simple Frittata
16. Homemade Glazed Doughnuts
If you wake up earlier than anyone else in your household, make the most of that sweet quiet time by therapeutically making doughnut dough. Relax with a morning coffee after Santa has been, as the yeast reacts to the warm milk along with flour, eggs, and sugar. You've got an hour to wait, which gives you time to start prepping veggies for the main meal of the day before the house descends into chaos.
Fry the rings and holes in minutes, and cover the top of each with a festive maple glaze.
Recipe: Homemade Glazed Doughnuts
17. Cheesy Bacon Breakfast Pizza
What a joy to enjoy a breakfast pizza topped with cheese, eggs, and bacon to celebrate Christmas. You don't need marinara sauce on the doughy crust when you have rich yolks from sunny-side-up fried eggs across the base. Make fork marks in the canned pizza crust so it doesn't puff out in the oven.
What takes this brilliant idea to the next level is a sweet and hot punch. Once out of the oven, warm a mix of honey and hot sauce, and drizzle across the top of the pizza before serving.
Recipe: Cheesy Bacon Breakfast Pizza
18. Easy French Toast Casserole
Love French toast, but don't want to toil away making it for the whole household? You can stick this casserole version in the oven instead as it is way less fussy to make and gives you more time to open your Christmas presents. Use brioche for a sweet bread taste, and throw in a few nuts if you like a little crunchiness.
Since it's breakfast and a special day, scatter fresh berries on top and serve with thick Greek yogurt. Maple syrup complements the vanilla and cinnamon flavors beautifully, too.
Recipe: Easy French Toast Casserole
19. Old Fashioned Pancakes
A list of traditionally-inspired Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style has to include buttermilk pancakes. A scrumptiously fluffy stack with lashings of maple syrup, a knob of butter, and crispy bacon inspires the comfort of nostalgia when dishes weren't overly fancy. Fruit compote is fabulous with pancakes, as is fresh fruit.
If you don't have buttermilk for this one, then make your own with milk and either lemon juice or vinegar. Instead of rounds, you could try adding the batter to the griddle to create festive shapes.
Recipe: Old Fashioned Pancakes
20. Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
Create a memorable Christmas breakfast, with this must-try carrot cake and cinnamon roll combo recipe. Serving carrots isn't the norm for the first meal of the day, it's true. But if you've got some left that Rudolph didn't munch on during the night, then chop them up to create a filling for oven-baked doughy swirls. Add brown sugar, crushed pineapple, and pecan pies to the veg.
Elevate the flavor with vanilla extract, and mix in cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of the festive day. Since it's the holidays, add frosting.
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
21. Breakfast Hand Pies
Puff pastry is flaky, buttery, and incredible with meaty fillings. Aside from thawing sheets of the pastry out, you don't have to do anything. Forget Danish pastries, these square pies hit the mark with cooked bacon strips and breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese.
Create pastry squares and score a smaller square inside this for the filling. Or fold squares in half diagonally and cut down two sides from the point at the top of each triangle. Unfold, and cross the cut edges over to create a raised border around the ingredients.
Recipe: Breakfast Hand Pies
22. Brioche French Toast
French toast is already a pretty stylish breakfast dish. However, there are always ways to make it stand out as extra special. For this recipe, forget about using regular slices of bread and opt for sourdough. It's sweet and pillowy, so it transforms the taste and the texture. You'll find it difficult to go back once you've tried it.
Coat the fried eggy bread in a cinnamon and sugar mix to boost the sweetness, and top with butter and maple syrup. Serve immediately so that it's soft and sweet with a golden crust.
Recipe: Brioche French Toast
23. TikTok Custard Toast
This TikTok-inspired custard toast is crunchy, creamy, and sweet. The filling doesn't slide off the brioche slices in the oven because it's sitting in a well. Create that dip by pressing on the bread with a flat-bottomed measuring cup. Enrich vanilla yogurt with egg, and vanilla bean paste for the filling.
Mix halved fresh raspberries in before baking. When serving, top with more berries, or whatever fruit you like. Splash maple syrup over the top with a sprinkling of powdered sugar. The custardy mix should set a little but still be wobbly.
Recipe: TikTok Custard Toast
24. Snickerdoodle Pancakes
Make little ones smile, and grown-ups too, by announcing that you're making snickerdoodle pancakes for breakfast on Christmas Day. They sound magical, and they taste wonderfully festive. Mix ground cinnamon into the batter mix and create fluffy rounds on the griddle.
Stack these up, with three per person being a good number. Drizzle maple syrup on top so that it drips down the sides. Spoon on fresh fruit or thawed-out frozen fruit. Mix more cinnamon with powdered sugar and dust the top. They taste just like the eponymous cookies but in breakfast pancake form.
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Pancakes
25. Cinnamon Roll Pancake
If you can't get creative with culinary efforts over the holidays, then when can you? Combine the flavor of cinnamon rolls and the soft yumminess of pancakes into a gorgeous-looking and impressive breakfast. Fry a cinnamon-flavored batter and while it's cooking, add a sugary swirl. Create the pattern with a piping bag using a mixture of melted butter, cinnamon, maple syrup, and brown sugar.
Rather than glazing the top, as you would a pastry, echo this by artistically drizzling powdered sugar and water icing over the top. Serve with extra maple syrup.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancake
26. 30-Minute Spinach And Mushroom Egg Strata
A strata is a casserole made with eggs, cheese, and bread. This breakfast-focused recipe also includes baby spinach and mushrooms. Day-old baguette cubes toast the best for this dish. Add a layer of these in a greased baking dish. Pour beaten egg with heavy cream over next, after adding the veggies to this mixture.
Feel free to change up the vegetables and cheese to customize your version. It's a great dish to serve with crispy bacon strips and fresh fruit for a laid-back breakfast during the holidays.
27. Easy Norwegian Waffles
Norwegian waffles are thinner and crispier than U.S. versions. This gives them a lovely light essence. Instead of using sour cream, which is traditionally an ingredient from this part of the world, stir plain yogurt in. Some waffle recipes suggest using this, so it's a matter of choice.
If you're looking for inspiration regarding toppings, then what about fresh berries and whipped cream? Lingonberry jelly is a sweet and tart fruity choice too, and a dollop of sour cream is nice and tangy. There's nothing wrong with a drizzle of maple syrup either.
Recipe: Easy Norwegian Waffles
28. Gingerbread Waffles
Gingerbread men are traditional Christmas cookies, while waffles are a breakfast classic. It makes perfect sense to combine the two ideas for a special morning dish to celebrate Santa's visit. Ground ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg give the waffle batter warmth. Molasses and vanilla extract create a sticky-sweet and fragrant flavor that complements the spiced taste.
Even better, as they bake, the house will fill with festive aromas that'll linger for the rest of the day. Keep it simple when serving these, and top with ice cream or butter and a good pour of maple syrup.
Recipe: Gingerbread Waffles
29. Cranberry Baked Oatmeal
Indulgence doesn't have to equate to overindulgence. Get your digestive system moving, and give your body some well-earned power with this festive-style oatmeal. What's different about this oatmeal recipe is that it's perfect for digging into in the morning of Noel.
The oats are baked so that they are hot and soft with a crunchy top. Ruby-red fresh cranberries are a sour-tasting festivity-friendly fruit to add. Vanilla, cinnamon, and maple syrup are classic holiday ingredients along with orange juice and zest. Chopped walnuts promise crunchiness, and beaten eggs and milk create creamy luxury.
Recipe: Cranberry Baked Oatmeal
30. Snowman Pancakes
Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style have to include these super-cute snowman pancakes to start the day off with a feel-good smile. Waking in a great mood is the perfect way to enjoy the rest of the festivities.
Fry small, medium, and large pancakes and plate in a snowman shape. Add chocolate chips for the eyes and blueberries for the buttons. Add half a strawberry for a pointy red bob hat, then create a scarf caught in the wintery wind with a crispy bacon strip. Dust with powdered, snow-like sugar.
Recipe: Snowman Pancakes
31. Potato Rosti
There's no denying that grated potato fried in butter is a dreamy, luxurious taste. Because they are grated, they don't taste overly heavy for the first meal of the day. And they're a delicious change from hash browns or toast giving breakfast carbs. Use waxy potatoes and make sure you thoroughly squeeze out any excess water.
Create a special dish with your pairings. Go sophisticated with crème fraîche, smoked salmon, avocado, and chives. Or keep it classic with bacon, eggs, and mushrooms. And there's always room for a cheese topping, too.
Recipe: Potato Rosti
32. Chocolate Croissants
Flaky pain au chocolate is magnificently moreish, as is a buttery croissant. Hot pastry with molten choccy inside is a dream breakfast when it's the season to be jolly. To follow French tradition, where these pastries originate from, serve them with a glass of chocolate milk. In France, little ones dip their breakfast in large mugs of hot chocolate in the morning. This sounds more stylish and spectacular by the second.
Once you've created long triangles from the dough, add the dairy bits at the base so that they roll up in the center.
Recipe: Chocolate Croissants
33. Overnight Breakfast Casserole With Bacon
This breakfast casserole is the savory equivalent of bread and butter pudding. What you've got to love about it is that all the prep is done the day before. White bread cubes are covered with a mixture of egg, milk, cheese, as well as cooked bacon bits. Stir and leave covered in the fridge for the carbs to soak up the eggy liquid.
When you wake up to the excitement that Santa has dropped by, simply pop the dish in a hot oven for a fuss-free, tasty result.
34. Easy Stuffed French Toast
French toast always feels special at breakfast and it's a simple dish to make as a treat. You can make it even more of a morning masterpiece by stuffing it, as well. Canned peaches and cream cheese are incredible when sandwiched in upmarket eggy bread. Dunk the slices in egg beaten with cinnamon, sugar, and heavy cream.
Cut off the crusts and slightly flatten the bread as you roll the slices up for this recipe. Coat them with cinnamon sugar fresh from the skillet, and serve with whipped cream and fruit.
Recipe: Easy Stuffed French Toast
35. Simple French Toast Casserole
What's moreish about this version of a French toast casserole is the topping. It's actually a cinnamon crumble. You make it by rubbing butter and flour together and adding brown sugar. Incorporated walnuts or pecans add extra crunchiness.
Vanilla extract and cinnamon give eggs, milk, and half-and-half a festive flavor. And day-old bread soaks this up. Cover the dish two-thirds of the way through cooking with a foil tent so the top doesn't burn. Sweeten each serving with maple syrup or lighten up the taste with Greek yogurt and berries.
Recipe: Simple French Toast Casserole
36. Low-Fat Spinach And Cottage Cheese Pie
Are you a fan of quiche but think it's a little too heavy to serve a slice on Christmas morning? The base of this pie is puff pastry, and the rest of the ingredients are baked on top of this. So, you don't have heavier shortcrust pastry running up the sides.
Squeeze the water out of thawed-out frozen spinach. Add this veggie to eggs, along with the low-fat cheese, and bake. Experiment with different ingredients such as cooked bacon bits of chopped ham, plus a stronger-tasting cheese.
37. Old Fashioned Pecan Coffee Ring
A sharing, sweet cinnamon-flavored bread is one of the best Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style. Roll out the dough, spread on the buttery, sugary pecan filling, and roll up to create a log. Make a ring, seal, and cut into this to create sections. Twist these to make a gorgeous tear-and-share design.
Ice with a heavy cream and confectioners' sugar glaze. You can swap out the pecans for any other nuts. Add sunflower seeds or dried fruit instead if you want to avoid nuts.
Recipe: Old Fashioned Pecan Coffee Ring
38. Easy Monkey Bread With Butterscotch Pudding
If you don't want a sit-down breakfast before a big roast turkey meal and all the trimmings, then sharing bread is a simple idea that still feels special. It also saves on washing up while you prep and lay the table for the main event. Pulling off the sticky, doughy balls from monkey bread is a treat.
Cover biscuit dough rounds with butterscotch-flavored instant pudding mix, sugar, and cinnamon. Add them to a greased bundt pan and pour melted butter and brown sugar on top before baking.
39. 3-Ingredient Savory Breakfast Puffs
Stylish dishes are sometimes complex to make. But this isn't always the case, and you only need three ingredients to make these savory breakfast puffs. They look great, too. You might find it easier to use refrigerated puff pastry that's already rolled out rather than thawing out frozen dough. It's way more convenient when you want to eat and get to unwrapping pressies waiting under the Christmas tree.
Bake double-layered pastry rectangles. Cut a hole in the top when cooled and crack an egg in. Sprinkle with grated cheese, and bake.
40. Easy Sheet Pan Pancake
Forget standing over a griddle when cooking up a pancake breakfast for a hungry family when there are memories to be made watching little ones unwrap presents. Make this sheet pan recipe instead. It's so simple that you can't mess it up.
Make your batter, pour it in a greased tin, and bake it in the oven. Serve squares of thick pancake with a generous drizzle of maple syrup and a few berries scattered over the top. Since it's the holidays, you can also throw on a few chocolate chips.
Recipe: Easy Sheet Pan Pancake
41. Easy Brunch Casserole
It's amazing what you can do with half a dozen eggs and a few other ingredients. Slices of this eggy casserole promise an exciting new take on breakfast. Bake beaten eggs with red onion slices and diced tomatoes.
The game-changer is putting little spoonfuls of ricotta cheese on top so that they melt into the brunch casserole. This gives each mouthful a creamy, velvety taste that feels special enough for yuletide. It's all put together in a few minutes, which is a plus if you're busy cooking later on. Garnish with fresh basil.
Recipe: Easy Brunch Casserole
42. Easy Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns
Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style don't get much better than these sweet and indulgent treats. Spread canned pizza dough with brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter before rolling and diving into individual rolls. You can also add other spices and nuts if you like.
Instead of messing around making a caramel sauce, mix heavy cream, corn syrup, and brown sugar. Add pecans and the dough balls on top. Bake, cool a little, and flip to serve. That way, you'll get all the gooeyness on top.
Recipe: Easy Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns
43. Best Roast Beef Hash
If you're roasted beef in the day or so before Christmas morning, then making a hash is the hearty way to go. It'll keep everyone going for the day, so there's no pressure on when lunch is served. Sautéed with potatoes, onions, and bell pepper, the best way to serve this dish is with a soft-yolked fried egg on top.
Use the drippings from the roasted meat to make the roux and gravy for a fuller-flavored sauce. Don't hold back on making this dish, just be wary of portion size.
Recipe: Best Roast Beef Hash
44. Easy Fruit Bread
Juicy cranberries and golden raisins are delicious in this fruit loaf. There's no need to let the dough rise so the prep time is fast. Forget making a big plate of food when you have turkey and sides galore to look forward to later in the day. You need nothing more than a cup of tea or coffee to wake up to, and a slice of freshly baked bread with a slather of butter or fresh fruit.
Cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, plus orange zest and applesauce give this recipe a Christmassy flavor profile.
Recipe: Easy Fruit Bread
45. Homemade Turkey Breakfast Sausage
Not everyone has roast turkey and all the trimmings on December 25th. If you're cooking up a different meal, then enjoy the taste of this meat at the start of the day instead. It's lighter in terms of saturated fat than pork or beef which makes it a tempting, not to mention tasty, choice. Dried sage and thyme lift the flavor, and it's up to you what ration of dark and white meat you use.
For a heartier serving, pair the patties with other breakfast classics such as bacon and eggs.
46. Crustless Ham And Cheese Quiche Muffins
Give breakfast a glow-up for the holidays with these light, fluffy, and uber-moreish crustless quiche muffins. Whisk eggs as if you're making an omelet. Add milk and shredded cheese as well as diced ham and chopped green onions. Give the mixture a little heat with a little bit of Dijon mustard.
Grease a muffin tin and fill with the eggy mixture. Try out different ingredients, such as swapping out the ham for veggies for meat-free bites. Once cooled a little, serve, and enjoy them with hot sauce.
47. Overnight French Toast Casserole
Enjoy a glass of Bucks Fizz as the house fills with the aroma of French toast casserole. This is one of those special Christmas morning breakfast ideas to start the day in style. The overnight part refers to using day-old bread. You can also dry out cubes of bread in the oven a lot quicker. For a luxury dish, use brioche, and spice up eggs and heavy cream with cinnamon and nutmeg.
After cooking in an Instant Pot, crisp up under the broiler. Serve with strawberries, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.
Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole
48. Bacon Sausage Ham Breakfast Skillet
A skillet breakfast might be simple, but it looks impressive, and it's packed with tasty ingredients. It's an appetizing and filling sharing dish to enjoy over the festive season. This recipe calls for bacon, sausage link pieces, and ham, along with potatoes, bell pepper, and onions. However, there's nothing to say you can't load it with extra veggies instead if you want a meat-free version.
What brings the flavor and texture together is a generous amount of cheese. The cooked bacon and cheesy layer sizzle and melt to perfection.
49. Slow Cooker Scrambled Eggs
You might want to check out our rankings of some of the best chefs' techniques for scrambled eggs. However, if it's Christmas morning and you want to keep your stovetop free, this slow cooker recipe is just the key.
Since it's the holidays, you deserve a little luxury, so give this classic egg dish style by adding cream and shredded cheese. As well as salt and pepper, feel free to add dried herbs or even chili flakes for a little heat. Serve with buttered toast and sausages for a bigger breakfast.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Scrambled Eggs
50. Tasty Monkey Bread
During the festivities, you want to have a relaxed time that's also joyous. There's something about this tasty monkey bread that makes everyone happy. And since you simply pull a doughy ball off to chow down on, it's ideal to serve up at breakfast. You can offer it as a sweet side next to savory fare for brunch or plonk on the table for anyone to grab whenever they appear.
When you add the caramel sauce to the dough balls in the loaf pan gently poke through between them so it covers everywhere.
Recipe: Tasty Monkey Bread
51. Cherry Pecan Bread Pudding
It's the norm to eat bread, butter, and eggs for breakfast, as well as fruit. So, to celebrate stockings being filled over the holidays, use these ingredients to make a sweet bread pudding. And pecans and dried cranberries add a festive flavor.
Make sure the cubes of French or Italian bread are properly soaked in the eggy mixture. Pressing them down into the liquid can help. This will create a flavorful custardy texture underneath the crisped-up top. Caramel sauce might seem decadent in the morning, but it goes so well.
Recipe: Cherry Pecan Bread Pudding
52. Breakfast Casserole
Rather than making rounds of sausage and egg sandwiches, throw all the ingredients into a dish and bake in the oven. This breakfast casserole is a must when you've got a whole lot of meals to make for the festive season. It's not just that it's hassle-free, though. It's so tasty that you might want to turn this into a comfort food tradition for a cold Christmas morning.
On Christmas Eve, combine eggs, bread cubes, and fried ground breakfast sausage. Stir in shredded cheese and chives and leave refrigerated ready to bake the next day.
Recipe: Breakfast Casserole
53. Sheet Pan Fried Egg
If you wake up to more hungry faces than usual on Christmas morning, then making a simple breakfast like fried eggs can become a challenge. You don't want everyone sitting there with a bowl of cereal, but it's not easy to make eggs if you want the food to be ready at the same time. The answer is simple — a sheet pan recipe. It's practical, for sure, but square servings give the sunny-side-up servings style, too.
All you have to do is gently pour the eggs from the mixing bowl into a greased baking tray and bake.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Fried Egg