12 Ways To Upgrade Your Canned Turkey

Canned foods often get a bad reputation. Quite frankly, we find that unfair. There's a lot to be celebrated about the humble can of this or that that's been sleeping at the back of the cupboard for the past goodness-knows-how-long. Canned food is cheaper and lasts longer than its fresh counterpart. Plus, that fear of BPAs you've been holding onto is so last year. The government has been working to get rid of the chemical from the canning process for over a decade, meaning that 95% of canned foods are now produced with different, safer methods.

There's no doubt that canned fish has been having its moment in the spotlight recently, with social media going wild for "girl dinners" tucking into anchovies and crackers or gym bros getting excited about the nutritional value in a can of tuna. But what about turkey? If you choose your brand carefully, you can get high-quality meat that's free of any artificial extras, is low in calories, and high in protein, which sounds pretty good to us.

And, okay, we'll admit that canned turkey can sometimes be a little bland. There's no denying that the textures can be funky ... but there are ways to get around that. All you need is a can opener and an adventurous mind. So dust off those cans of turkey, because it's time to get cooking.