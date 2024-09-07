This Classic Drink Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For Flavor-Packed Chicken

Many marinades begin with the classic combo of salt, fat, and acid, but sugary substances like soda can also be used to marinate chicken. Sugar not only makes your meat taste sweet but also helps it brown and even breaks down the proteins to make it more tender. Soda isn't the only sweet drink that can do this, though. Another popular summer beverage, the Arnold Palmer, has both sugar and acid from the lemonade as well as extra tenderizing action from the tannins in the tea. The tea and lemonade flavors may be subtler than soda, but they work well as a marinade for baked, grilled, or pan-fried chicken.

So does chicken soaked in a mixture of tea and lemonade really taste like an Arnold Palmer? The lemon may be a bit stronger than the tea, although both flavors are detectable. If you want more, you can always amp things up (and help reduce food waste) by repurposing the marinade as a meat glaze.

To do this, bring it to a boil for five minutes, then lower the heat and cook it down until it has thickened slightly. Once this is done, the sauce is ready to brush on the chicken as it cooks or pour on once it's done. While it's unsafe to reuse a meat marinade without boiling, this step not only helps to reduce the liquid but, more importantly, also kills bacteria that may remain from its contact with the raw meat.