No Fuss Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Stuffed mushrooms are a hugely popular appetizer because they're easy to make and pack plenty of satisfying umami flavor. However, because they're often loaded with creamy, cheese-based fillings, they're not always vegan-friendly. Thankfully, these savory bites are also wonderfully versatile. With the help of recipe developer Catherine Brookes, we've created a completely plant-based version of this dish. And, with these no-fuss vegan stuffed mushrooms, there's no compromising on flavor. The filling is a perfectly seasoned mixture of onion, lentils, walnuts, and breadcrumbs, with a delicious savory balance of herbiness, tanginess, and aromatic goodness.

In this recipe, we use larger portobello mushrooms, which allow plenty of room for that flavor-packed filling mixture. We don't waste the stems of the mushrooms, which are removed and finely diced and then sauteed with the onions and other filling ingredients. Once the mushrooms have been baked until tender, they are generously piled with the nutty lentil medley and popped back into the oven for a final browning. The result is a hearty, nutritious, and flavorful dish that would work as a satisfying meal with a side salad and some crusty bread, but would also serve as a side dish or appetizer that's perfect for pairing with other plant-based proteins.