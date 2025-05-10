This Cheesy Elotes Scramble Will Be Your New Breakfast Obsession

Scrambled eggs are one of the first dishes that many of us learn to cook. It makes sense, they are incredibly simple to make adequately. But when it comes to making a batch of really good scrambled eggs, perhaps due to their inherent simplicity, or due to the fact that it is where many now-chefs first cut their culinary teeth, there are many opinions on how to do it right.

Barring the myriad scrambled egg mistakes that one can make in the kitchen, doing it the "right" way is largely a matter of opinion. But when it comes to making a scramble with vegetables and other ingredients in it, a bit of separation is best. In this recipe, we suggest pushing the vegetables to the edge of the skillet before adding the beaten eggs. This allows you to cook the eggs in the center of the pan, with minimal contact to the outside veggies. Once the eggs are cooked, you mix it all together. What this does is allow you to form the nice curds you expect of scrambled eggs, and then mix in the vegetables evenly.

If you simply pour the eggs over the vegetables, the final product may taste similar, but the vegetables become encased in egg, disrupting the texture of the curds and giving a less polished appearance. While it may not qualify for the list of scrambled egg hacks in its own right, and is not strictly necessary, if you want to serve up a good looking scramble, cook the eggs apart from the veg.