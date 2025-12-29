A Warm, Gooey Caramel Apple Skillet Oatmeal Cookie Made For Sharing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Skillet cookies, a dessert that dates back to the '90s, remain a chain restaurant staple some three decades later. Chili's and Outback still offer them (check out how we ranked them), but of course, a good skillet cookie goes far beyond the realm of chain restaurants. This caramel apple skillet oatmeal cookie recipe isn't a chain restaurant copycat, for example, but is instead recipe developer Patterson Watkins' own creation. "This is such a fabulous fall/winter recipe," she says of her sweet and spiced cookie creation. "The warm, buttery apple topping is legendary. Simple, sweet-tart, and that perfect level of baking spice richness. The oatmeal cookie is soft and chewy with a nice layering of apple flavor."

This skillet cookie is made in a 12-inch pan, but if you'd like to serve individual-sized portions like a restaurant would do, you can divvy the dough up between two six-inch pans. Just remember to rotate the pans in the oven so the cookies will bake more evenly. Otherwise, there's nothing stopping the whole family from digging into the big skillet, one that's packed with a fall-inspired warmth, and one that offers a uniquely oatmeal-infused take on the classic skillet cookie.