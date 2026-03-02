Creamy Chicken Caesar Wrap Recipe
Caesar salad has been around for quite some time, and over the years, it has evolved into more than just a salad. Take the Caesar wrap, for example, a popular type of rolled sandwich that features the creamy-dressed salad in handheld form. As developer Patterson Watkins says of her take on such a popular handheld, "This is a fun and moderately gourmet take on the classic chicken Caesar wrap."
So what elevates this wrap above more basic versions? Watkins says it's the addition of tomatoes and avocados, along with the home-baked Parmesan crisps. (You may want to bake an extra batch just for nibbling.) She also notes that eschewing a bottled dressing makes a big difference, telling us, "The homemade Caesar dressing is that perfect blend of rich and creamy [plus] peppery and umami. It pairs nicely with the fresh ingredients and highlights the rotisserie chicken and baked Parm." Taken altogether, the synergy of the different ingredients, rolled up into a neat and compact handheld, makes for a lunch option that manages to be both low effort and highly enjoyable.
Collect the ingredients for creamy chicken Caesar wraps
These sandwich wraps are made from flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, rotisserie chicken, roma tomatoes, and an avocado. You'll also need Parmesan cheese for the crispy topping, as well as mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, garlic cloves, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, and black pepper for the dressing.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix up the Caesar dressing
To make the Caesar dressing, place the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, and black pepper in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 3: Prepare a pan
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
Step 4: Portion Parmesan out on the pan
Place tablespoon-sized portions of grated Parmesan on the baking sheet, spacing out evenly (about 1-inch of space between).
Step 5: Flatten the Parmesan into circles
Press the Parmesan out evenly to form thin circles.
Step 6: Bake the cheese
Transfer to the oven and bake for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the Parmesan rounds are golden and crisp.Remove and set aside to cool and harden, about 5 minutes.
Step 7: Put the lettuce in a bowl
Place the chopped romaine in a large bowl.
Step 8: Pour on some dressing
Drizzle the lettuce with ¼ cup of the Caesar dressing. Toss to coat.
Step 9: Begin assembling the wraps
Place a tortilla on a clean work surface.
Step 10: Spread tortilla with dressing
Dollop a heaping tablespoon of dressing onto the tortilla and spread around the center.
Step 11: Add some chicken
Top the dressing with some of the rotisserie chicken.
Step 12: Add some vegetables
Top the chicken with tomato and avocado slices.
Step 13: Add Parmesan crisps
Top the veggies with a couple of the Parmesan crisps.
Step 14: Pour on more dressing
Top the Parmesan crisps with about ½ cup of the dressed lettuce.
Step 15: Roll it into a wrap
Roll the tortilla into a tight cylinder, tucking in the ends. Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas and filling ingredients.
Step 16: Slice and serve the creamy chicken Caesar wraps
Cut the wraps in half before serving.
Pairs well with creamy chicken Caesar wraps
Can I prep any part of these Caesar wraps ahead of time?
If you'd like to divvy up the preparation tasks for this recipe, there are several different components that can be readied ahead of time. One is the dressing, as this should last for a few days in the refrigerator before you need to use it.
The Parmesan crisps, too, can be baked well in advance. You can store them at room temperature for a few days as long as you cool them completely before bundling them into a resealable plastic baggie or other airtight container.
Finally, you may shred or dice the chicken in advance, as it should last for up to four days in the refrigerator. Needless to say, you don't need to use a store-bought rotisserie chicken, either. Any type of cooked, shredded chicken meat (light, dark, or a combination) will work, though this recipe certainly does provide a great way to use up rotisserie chicken meat.
Do I need to include anchovies in my Caesar dressing?
You don't need to include anchovies in Caesar dressing, although they do add a certain savory flavor profile that makes the dressing really pop. (A little goes a long way, though.) If you choose to omit them, that's hardly a sacrilege since the original caesar salad did not include anchovies. This means that making an anchovy-free dressing does no disrespect to Caesar salad.
If you don't mind a hint of fishy flavor but don't have a can of anchovies on hand, you have several other options. One is to increase the Worcestershire sauce (which actually does contain anchovies) to three teaspoons, while another involves swapping out the ingredient for an equal amount of fish sauce (also often made with anchovies). If you prefer to avoid the seafood element altogether, you can use another umami element such as concentrated beef bouillon, capers, dried mushrooms, olives, miso paste, or umeboshi (pickled plum) paste as an anchovy substitute.