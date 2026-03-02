Creamy Chicken Caesar Wrap Recipe

Caesar salad has been around for quite some time, and over the years, it has evolved into more than just a salad. Take the Caesar wrap, for example, a popular type of rolled sandwich that features the creamy-dressed salad in handheld form. As developer Patterson Watkins says of her take on such a popular handheld, "This is a fun and moderately gourmet take on the classic chicken Caesar wrap."

So what elevates this wrap above more basic versions? Watkins says it's the addition of tomatoes and avocados, along with the home-baked Parmesan crisps. (You may want to bake an extra batch just for nibbling.) She also notes that eschewing a bottled dressing makes a big difference, telling us, "The homemade Caesar dressing is that perfect blend of rich and creamy [plus] peppery and umami. It pairs nicely with the fresh ingredients and highlights the rotisserie chicken and baked Parm." Taken altogether, the synergy of the different ingredients, rolled up into a neat and compact handheld, makes for a lunch option that manages to be both low effort and highly enjoyable.