Homemade Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Cheesy Bites That Hit The Spot
Of all the ways to enjoy cheese, it's hard to deny the sheer deliciousness of cheese in fried format. There are lots of names for fried cheese, too – mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, cheese balls, queso frito — but in the case of Popeyes' (short-lived) take on the deep-fried cheese, they were simply and aptly called cheesy bites. There's a good chance that your nearest Popeyes isn't selling cheesy bites anymore, as they were a limited-time menu option, but recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Popeyes cheesy bites recipe will fill that fried cheese void.
"These copycat Popeyes' cheesy bites are golden and crispy on the outside, filled with melty white cheddar cheese curds and served with warm marinara sauce," De Witt describes. She notes that some copycat versions use mozzarella string cheese sticks (cut into smaller pieces), and while this type of cheese does work, she opts for cheddar cheese curds for the tastiest, most accurate version possible. Of course, the cheesy bites would be nothing without their crispy exterior, and fine breadcrumbs help establish what De Witt describes as a "delicate breading." For the tastiest snacking experience (and one closest to the Popeyes' experience), this recipe also calls for serving the cheesy bites with warm marinara on the side.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Popeyes cheesy bites
The "cheesy" part of this recipe comes in the form of plain cheddar cheese curds. Then, you'll need a mixture of of eggs and whole milk to help adhere the breading to the curds. And, as for what goes into that breading, you'll specifically need fine breadcrumbs, cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and white pepper. Be sure to have plenty of canola oil on hand to fry the curds, along with your favorite store-bought marinara sauce to warm up and serve alongside the finished product.
Step 1: Whisk together the eggs and milk
Whisk the eggs and milk together.
Step 2: Combine the breadcrumb coating ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk the breadcrumbs, cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and white pepper.
Step 3: Coat the cheese curds in egg
Working in batches, dip the cheese curds in the egg mixture.
Step 4: Toss the curds in breadcrumbs
Add the cheese curds to the breadcrumb mixture and toss gently until they are evenly coated on all sides.
Step 5: Dunk the curds in the eggs then breadcrumbs again
Dip the coated cheese curds into the egg mixture once more, then return them to the breading to ensure an even, thorough coating. Repeat with the remaining cheese curds.
Step 6: Transfer the curds to a baking sheet to freeze
Place the breaded cheese curds on a baking sheet and freeze for 30 minutes.
Step 7: Heat the marinara sauce
Heat the marinara sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat, and keep it warm.
Step 8: Heat the canola oil
Pour enough canola oil into a large, heavy pot to reach about 2–3 inches deep. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 F.
Step 9: Add some of the curds to the oil
Working in batches of 8 to 10, add the cheese to the hot oil, making sure the curds are not touching.
Step 10: Fry the cheese curds
Fry the curds for 45 to 60 seconds, turning occasionally, until they are golden brown.
Step 11: Drain the fried curds
Remove the curds with a slotted spoon and drain them on a rack-lined baking sheet.
Step 12: Fry the rest of the cheese curds before serving
Repeat the previous steps with the remaining curds. Serve immediately with warm marinara sauce.
What can I serve with cheesy bites?
Copycat Popeyes Cheesy Bites Recipe
These copycat Popeyes' cheesy bites are golden and crispy on the outside, filled with melty white cheddar cheese curds, and served with warm marinara sauce.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup whole milk
- 1 ½ cups fine breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon white pepper
- 1 pound cheddar cheese curds
- ¾ cup marinara sauce
- Canola oil, for deep frying
Directions
- Whisk the eggs and milk together.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the breadcrumbs, cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and white pepper.
- Working in batches, dip the cheese curds in the egg mixture.
- Add the cheese curds to the breadcrumb mixture and toss gently until they are evenly coated on all sides.
- Dip the coated cheese curds into the egg mixture once more, then return them to the breading to ensure an even, thorough coating. Repeat with the remaining cheese curds.
- Place the breaded cheese curds on a baking sheet and freeze for 30 minutes.
- Heat the marinara sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat, and keep it warm.
- Pour enough canola oil into a large, heavy pot to reach about 2–3 inches deep. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 F.
- Working in batches of 8 to 10, add the cheese to the hot oil, making sure the curds are not touching.
- Fry the curds for 45 to 60 seconds, turning occasionally, until they are golden brown.
- Remove the curds with a slotted spoon and drain them on a rack-lined baking sheet.
- Repeat the previous steps with the remaining curds. Serve immediately with warm marinara sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|737
|Total Fat
|51.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|103.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|9.7 g
|Sodium
|915.6 mg
|Protein
|22.7 g
What are some tips for making this recipe?
Although this recipe comes together relatively easily, De Witt has provided some best practices and tips to ensure your cheesy bites come out, well, as cheesy and delicious as possible. For starters, half of the battle of yielding the perfect fried curd comes down to the coating on the outside. "Use fine breadcrumbs to ensure the coating sticks evenly to the cheese curds," De Witt advises. "Gaps will cause the cheese to spill out upon frying." She notes that fine crumbs also help guarantee that delectably crispy-crunchy coating once fried. She adds that the double-breading method helps ensure that all that cheesy goodness stays where it belongs (on the inside, not oozing out into the oil). You can use panko breadcrumbs in a pinch, but pulse them in a blender or food processor to get them as fine as possible.
While the most tedious part of this recipe may be allowing the curds to freeze for 30 minutes after being breaded, it's an essential step. "The cheese melts very quickly when fried — freezing the curds will ensure the cheese stays inside the breading," De Witt explains.
Otherwise, do your best to avoid common deep-frying mistakes, like overcrowding the pot or not getting the oil to the right temperature. And make sure you're allowing the curds to drain of excess oil after frying, otherwise they might already be soggy by the time you dig in.
How can I change up this recipe?
Cheesy bites, simple as they may be, do offer plenty of opportunity for switching things up. De Witt chose the ingredients that she did — the cheddar cheese curds, fine breadcrumbs, seasonings, and marinara sauce for pairing — to closely mimic Popeyes' cheesy bites. One easy way to switch things up without adding new ingredients is to opt for a different type of cheese. We've already touched on the fact that chopped-up mozzarella string cheese would work in lieu of curds, but De Witt also recommends cubed pepper Jack cheese for a slightly spicy kick.
Cheese aside, you can also introduce new flavors with very little effort by way of seasoning. Italian seasoning would add an herbaceous flair, while using smoked paprika instead of sweet would add a subtle smokiness to the breading. Another way to switch up this recipe is to ditch the deep-frying altogether. Air frying the cheesy bites would be the best alternative cooking method. If you go this route, spritz the curds with a bit of avocado oil before air frying them for about 10 minutes. Baking is also a viable method (at 400 F for about 10 minutes, flipping halfway through), but note that the curds won't come out nearly as crispy.
Finally, if marinara sauce simply isn't your thing, ditch it for your favorite sauce instead. Good old ketchup gets the job done, but for something a little fancier, De Witt recommends Buffalo sauce, aioli, or honey mustard.