Homemade Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Cheesy Bites That Hit The Spot

Of all the ways to enjoy cheese, it's hard to deny the sheer deliciousness of cheese in fried format. There are lots of names for fried cheese, too – mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, cheese balls, queso frito — but in the case of Popeyes' (short-lived) take on the deep-fried cheese, they were simply and aptly called cheesy bites. There's a good chance that your nearest Popeyes isn't selling cheesy bites anymore, as they were a limited-time menu option, but recipe developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Popeyes cheesy bites recipe will fill that fried cheese void.

"These copycat Popeyes' cheesy bites are golden and crispy on the outside, filled with melty white cheddar cheese curds and served with warm marinara sauce," De Witt describes. She notes that some copycat versions use mozzarella string cheese sticks (cut into smaller pieces), and while this type of cheese does work, she opts for cheddar cheese curds for the tastiest, most accurate version possible. Of course, the cheesy bites would be nothing without their crispy exterior, and fine breadcrumbs help establish what De Witt describes as a "delicate breading." For the tastiest snacking experience (and one closest to the Popeyes' experience), this recipe also calls for serving the cheesy bites with warm marinara on the side.