Copycat Texas Roadhouse Smothered Chicken Recipe
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, though we'd argue that over-the-top might be a more fitting description for this copycat Texas Roadhouse smothered chicken recipe. Brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt, this cheesy, mushroomy, ultra-savory dish pays homage to both the popular chain and Texas itself, transforming a humble protein into something positively decked out while still being appropriate for a weeknight dinner.
De Witt tells us that, despite its smothered nature, this dish really doesn't take a whole lot of fuss or finesse to throw together. "This copycat Texas Roadhouse smothered chicken recipe is hearty and delicious without being complicated," she says. "Perfect for busy weeknights or relaxed weekend dinners, it's a family-friendly favorite that even picky eaters will happily dig into."
Although Texas Roadhouse may be best known for all things steak, poultry lovers know that the chain also knows a thing or two about a good chicken special, and smothered chicken is a great example. This copycat recipe brings all of that smothered, savory heartiness right to your own kitchen — De Witt recommends serving it with mashed potatoes or your favorite veggie side for the true Texas Roadhouse experience.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Texas Roadhouse smothered chicken
A key reason why Texas Roadhouse's smothered chicken tastes so good comes down to the marinade. In this recipe, to recreate that marinade, you'll need soy sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Of course, you'll also need the chicken — boneless, skinless chicken breasts to be precise.
Other necessary ingredients include avocado oil for cooking the chicken, butter, sliced yellow onion, and sliced cremini mushrooms. Finally, you'll melt Monterey Jack cheese on top of the chicken and garnish the final dish with minced Italian parsley.
Step 1: Whisk together the marinade
Whisk together the soy sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper.
Step 2: Marinate the chicken
Pour the marinade over the chicken, poking a few holes into the chicken with a fork. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 4: Heat avocado oil in a pan
Heat the avocado oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Sear the chicken
Sear the chicken on one side until evenly browned, approximately 5 minutes.
Step 6: Sear the chicken on other side
Flip the chicken and sear for an additional 5 minutes more or until the internal temperature reaches 145 F. Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside.
Step 7: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in the pan.
Step 8: Cook the onion and mushrooms
Add the onions and mushrooms and season with the remaining salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Return the chicken to the pan
Add the chicken back to the pan and spoon the mushroom mixture over the top of the chicken.
Step 10: Melt the cheese onto the chicken
Add the cheese to the top of the chicken and place the pan in the oven. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 11: Garnish and serve the smothered chicken
Garnish the chicken with the parsley and serve.
What can I serve with smothered chicken?
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Smothered Chicken Recipe
Our fuss-free copycat Texas Roadhouse smothered chicken brings all of the cheesy, savory heartiness of the original right to your own kitchen.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon plus ½ teaspoon sea salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon plus ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 medium yellow onion, sliced
- 12 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 6 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into thin slices
- 1 tablespoon minced Italian parsley
Directions
- Whisk together the soy sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper.
- Pour the marinade over the chicken, poking a few holes into the chicken with a fork. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Heat the avocado oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
- Sear the chicken on one side until evenly browned, approximately 5 minutes.
- Flip the chicken and sear for an additional 5 minutes more or until the internal temperature reaches 145 F. Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside.
- Melt the butter in the pan.
- Add the onions and mushrooms and season with the remaining salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the chicken back to the pan and spoon the mushroom mixture over the top of the chicken.
- Add the cheese to the top of the chicken and place the pan in the oven. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
- Garnish the chicken with the parsley and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|649
|Total Fat
|33.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|244.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|1,261.2 mg
|Protein
|75.7 g
What are some tips for making this recipe?
As we've mentioned, a key element to this dish is the marinade — it's a very simple marinade, but one that instills quite a bit of savory flavor into the chicken with very little effort. Make sure that you marinate the chicken for a minimum of 2 hours, but note that you can let it marinate overnight in the fridge. De Witt highly recommends pricking the chicken all over with a fork so that the marinade can really soak in.
Next, make sure you're cooking the chicken properly for optimal juiciness. To start, when you're searing the chicken, make sure you use an oil with a high smoke point (like avocado oil, which this recipe calls for) so that the chicken gets a nice, even crust. And, note that the recipe calls for pulling the chicken from the pan once it reaches 145 F — this is not an error, but rather a necessary step to keep it from drying out. As De Witt explains, "The chicken will continue cooking as it rests and once it's returned to the oven to melt the cheese."
Speaking of cheese, make sure you thinly slice it if using a block, or consider using sandwich cheese for even slices (which will result in even melting). Avoid using pre-shredded cheese, convenient as it may be, as it may become grainy after melting.
How can I change up this recipe?
Although the Texas Roadhouse smothered chicken uses chicken breasts, De Witt notes that for a homemade version, chicken thighs are definitely fair game. Another easy swap would be to use a different type of mushroom or a wild mushroom blend instead of creminis, a switch that would provide a slightly deeper umami flavor and textural contrast. And, in case sauteed mushrooms alone won't provide enough smothered coverage, De Witt recommends sprinkling in some flour and adding chicken stock to transform them into a sauce, which can then be spooned over the chicken before serving.
Another easy way to give some depth to the mushroom mixture is by adding a splash of your go-to cooking wine, be it leftovers from last night's bottle of white or sherry. Finally, as is, this recipe doesn't pack any level of spice, but it's easy enough to add a kick of heat. De Witt recommends adding a sprinkle or two of crushed red chile flakes to the mushroom mixture, though a sprinkle of cayenne would also do the trick. Subbing in pepper Jack cheese on top of the chicken instead of mild-mannered Monterey Jack would work, too.