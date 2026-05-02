They say that everything's bigger in Texas, though we'd argue that over-the-top might be a more fitting description for this copycat Texas Roadhouse smothered chicken recipe. Brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt, this cheesy, mushroomy, ultra-savory dish pays homage to both the popular chain and Texas itself, transforming a humble protein into something positively decked out while still being appropriate for a weeknight dinner.

De Witt tells us that, despite its smothered nature, this dish really doesn't take a whole lot of fuss or finesse to throw together. "This copycat Texas Roadhouse smothered chicken recipe is hearty and delicious without being complicated," she says. "Perfect for busy weeknights or relaxed weekend dinners, it's a family-friendly favorite that even picky eaters will happily dig into."

Although Texas Roadhouse may be best known for all things steak, poultry lovers know that the chain also knows a thing or two about a good chicken special, and smothered chicken is a great example. This copycat recipe brings all of that smothered, savory heartiness right to your own kitchen — De Witt recommends serving it with mashed potatoes or your favorite veggie side for the true Texas Roadhouse experience.