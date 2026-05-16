This Keema Rice Bowl Delivers Restaurant-Level Flavor Without The Fuss
There are plenty of recipes to try when you're craving Indian food, and if you happen to prefer meatier mains, then keema might just be the perfect option. Keema is a popular South Asian dish that generally refers to minced meat (beef and lamb are popular protein choices), but it becomes something truly special thanks to the infusion of plenty of spices and aromatics like onion, ginger, or garlic. No matter what type of meat you use, keema is incredibly versatile, making it a great option for transforming into a more specific curry, be it a comforting keema aloo (packed with potatoes), keema pav (served on soft bread rolls), or Pakistani-style keema matar, which pairs the minced meat with peas.
This ground beef keema rice bowl recipe, brought to us by developer Patterson Watkins, further proves the versatility of the dish. "This dish has two things going for it — it is extremely flavorful (bursting with tantalizing aromas and tasty seasonings), and it is super easy to make," Watkins tells us. She also calls it a "pleasantly casual meal that is perfect for weekdays." And it's true — this recipe comes together in just over 30 minutes, and it yields enough to feed a family of four. The meat itself is packed with both whole and ground spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, garam masala, and coriander (your kitchen is going to smell amazing), and the bowl features basmati rice, cucumber, yogurt, tomatoes, and red onion, making for a perfectly balanced meal that hits all the right notes.
Gather the ingredients for this ground beef keema rice bowl
You'll begin this recipe by preparing the keema itself, which starts with an infused oil made from olive oil, a bay leaf, cardamom pods, a cinnamon stick, and whole cloves. You'll then saute the aromatics — minced shallot, minced ginger, minced garlic, and minced serrano pepper — in the oil, before adding the ground beef, garam masala, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder. Tomato puree and beef broth are the final two ingredients to round out the keema.
As for building the rice bowls, you'll need cooked basmati rice, chopped tomatoes, sliced cucumber, and thinly sliced red onion. Cilantro, whole milk yogurt, and lime wedges make for final garnishes, and you may want some naan or roti on hand for serving as well.
Step 1: Heat the oil in a skillet
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Add the bay leaf and whole spices
Add the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and cloves to the skillet and saute for 1 minute.
Step 3: Saute the aromatics
Add the shallot, garlic, ginger, and green chile to the skillet, stir to combine, and saute for 2 minutes or until the veggies are fragrant and tender.
Step 4: Add the ground beef and more spices
Add the ground beef, garam masala, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder to the skillet, stir to combine.
Step 5: Cook the beef
Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the ground beef is brown.
Step 6: Add the tomato puree and stock
Add the tomato puree and beef broth to the skillet.
Step 7: Simmer the beef
Stir to combine and bring to a low simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thick and slightly saucy.
Step 8: Remove the bay leaf and whole spices
Remove the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and cloves from the mixture. Season to taste with salt.
Step 9: Divide the rice between bowls
Divide the cooked rice between bowls.
Step 10: Add the keema
Top the rice with the keema.
Step 11: Top the bowls with veggies
Add the tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and cilantro to the bowls.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the ground beef keema rice bowls
Dollop the bowls with yogurt and serve with lime slices and naan.
What pairs well with a keema rice bowl?
Ground Beef Keema Rice Bowl Recipe
Spices and aromatics transform ground beef into something truly special to be paired with rice and crunchy veggies in our easy and satisfying keema rice bowl.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 cardamom pods
- 1 (1-inch) piece cinnamon stick
- 2 whole cloves
- ½ cup finely minced shallot
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1 green serrano chile pepper, seeded and minced
- 1 pound ground beef
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ⅔ cup tomato puree
- ½ cup beef broth
- 4 cups cooked basmati rice
- 1 cup fresh chopped tomatoes
- 1 cup sliced cucumbers
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
- ½ cup whole milk yogurt
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
- 4 naan or roti
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and cloves to the skillet and saute for 1 minute.
- Add the shallot, garlic, ginger, and green chile to the skillet, stir to combine, and saute for 2 minutes or until the veggies are fragrant and tender.
- Add the ground beef, garam masala, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder to the skillet, stir to combine.
- Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the ground beef is brown.
- Add the tomato puree and beef broth to the skillet.
- Stir to combine and bring to a low simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thick and slightly saucy.
- Remove the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, and cloves from the mixture. Season to taste with salt.
- Divide the cooked rice between bowls.
- Top the rice with the keema.
- Add the tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and cilantro to the bowls.
- Dollop the bowls with yogurt and serve with lime slices and naan.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|876
|Total Fat
|40.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.4 g
|Cholesterol
|84.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|94.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.9 g
|Total Sugars
|9.6 g
|Sodium
|459.2 mg
|Protein
|35.6 g
What other ingredients could I add to my keema bowl?
We've already touched on just how versatile keema is, and that versatility translates to these rice bowls, too. If you're interested in switching up the keema itself, Watkins recommends reaching for a different protein, be it lamb, mutton, or even ground turkey or chicken. "I would think vegan ground meat alternatives would work well with this recipe too," she adds.
Otherwise, while you can get as creative as you'd like with the keema bowl toppings of choice, Watkins highlights just how well the included toppings in this recipe work with the beef. "The trio of fresh additions I used in this recipe is the standard: tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion," Watkins says. "You can leave these unseasoned, like I did, or toss them in a minty raita-like dressing or a simple EVOO and vinegar drizzle." Cilantro is a staple herb in Indian cuisine, so it makes sense that it's included in this rice bowl, but you can pair it with mint for an extra layer of freshness. Finally, Watkins strongly recommends serving with a bready wrap of some sort, like the called-for naan in this recipe, but she notes that roti, paratha, or chapati are all great options.
What is the purpose of using whole spices in this recipe?
The first few steps of this recipe involve sauteing a bay leaf and whole spices in oil — a technique also known as blooming spices, and one that is very effective in establishing more depth of flavor. "These whole spices (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bay) need a little coaxing to release their aromatic properties," Watkins explains. Heating said spices in either oil or ghee gets the job done, "unlocking their aromatic and flavor compounds," as Watkins puts it. While blooming the spices isn't strictly necessary, it does make for an overall tastier keema (and it doesn't require much time).
If you don't happen to have whole spices in your kitchen but you do have the ground versions, then you can still use those, but you can skip the blooming steps and go straight to sauteing the aromatics and cooking the beef. From there, when you add the other ground spices, add in tiny pinches of cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom — but we really do mean teensy, tiny pinches. "Ground versions of these spices can overwhelm your dish, be very conservative with them," Watkins advises.