This Keema Rice Bowl Delivers Restaurant-Level Flavor Without The Fuss

There are plenty of recipes to try when you're craving Indian food, and if you happen to prefer meatier mains, then keema might just be the perfect option. Keema is a popular South Asian dish that generally refers to minced meat (beef and lamb are popular protein choices), but it becomes something truly special thanks to the infusion of plenty of spices and aromatics like onion, ginger, or garlic. No matter what type of meat you use, keema is incredibly versatile, making it a great option for transforming into a more specific curry, be it a comforting keema aloo (packed with potatoes), keema pav (served on soft bread rolls), or Pakistani-style keema matar, which pairs the minced meat with peas.

This ground beef keema rice bowl recipe, brought to us by developer Patterson Watkins, further proves the versatility of the dish. "This dish has two things going for it — it is extremely flavorful (bursting with tantalizing aromas and tasty seasonings), and it is super easy to make," Watkins tells us. She also calls it a "pleasantly casual meal that is perfect for weekdays." And it's true — this recipe comes together in just over 30 minutes, and it yields enough to feed a family of four. The meat itself is packed with both whole and ground spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, garam masala, and coriander (your kitchen is going to smell amazing), and the bowl features basmati rice, cucumber, yogurt, tomatoes, and red onion, making for a perfectly balanced meal that hits all the right notes.