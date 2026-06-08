Kid-Friendly Watermelon Mojito Popsicles Recipe

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There are quite a few boozy popsicles inspired by cocktails to give you plenty of ideas for your next adult party by the pool, including popsicle versions of the margarita, Jack and Coke, strawberry daiquiri, tequila sunrise, and piña colada, just to name a few. But what about tasty choices for kids or those who don't imbibe no matter their age? The flavors of a classic mojito translate well into summer popsicle form, and though mojitos do typically contain alcohol, it's easy to make a non-alcoholic version, too.

Mojitos are made from rum, sugar, lime juice, and mint (and sometimes club soda), and they can be customized to feature different fruits like blueberry, pineapple, mango, and pomegranate. Rum does add flavor, but it must be replaced with something else when you're holding the booze. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a kid-friendly watermelon mojito popsicle recipe that calls for a little pineapple juice instead of rum. The juice adds sweetness, additional liquid volume, and touches on that distinct warmth that rum provides. Ultimately, though, the pineapple flavor doesn't compete with the main watermelon taste, which comes from delicious fresh blended watermelon. Honey adds sweetness and freshly squeezed lime juice provides a bit of acidic balance.

Popsicle molds come in all shapes and sizes. This recipe is written to fill six 3-ounce popsicle molds, so depending on the size of your molds, there may be some popsicle mixture left over (which you could use to make another batch or simply drink on its own). Kids will love these terrifically bright and refreshing popsicles, so keep them in mind for your next warm-weather treat.