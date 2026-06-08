Kid-Friendly Watermelon Mojito Popsicles Recipe
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There are quite a few boozy popsicles inspired by cocktails to give you plenty of ideas for your next adult party by the pool, including popsicle versions of the margarita, Jack and Coke, strawberry daiquiri, tequila sunrise, and piña colada, just to name a few. But what about tasty choices for kids or those who don't imbibe no matter their age? The flavors of a classic mojito translate well into summer popsicle form, and though mojitos do typically contain alcohol, it's easy to make a non-alcoholic version, too.
Mojitos are made from rum, sugar, lime juice, and mint (and sometimes club soda), and they can be customized to feature different fruits like blueberry, pineapple, mango, and pomegranate. Rum does add flavor, but it must be replaced with something else when you're holding the booze. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a kid-friendly watermelon mojito popsicle recipe that calls for a little pineapple juice instead of rum. The juice adds sweetness, additional liquid volume, and touches on that distinct warmth that rum provides. Ultimately, though, the pineapple flavor doesn't compete with the main watermelon taste, which comes from delicious fresh blended watermelon. Honey adds sweetness and freshly squeezed lime juice provides a bit of acidic balance.
Popsicle molds come in all shapes and sizes. This recipe is written to fill six 3-ounce popsicle molds, so depending on the size of your molds, there may be some popsicle mixture left over (which you could use to make another batch or simply drink on its own). Kids will love these terrifically bright and refreshing popsicles, so keep them in mind for your next warm-weather treat.
Gather your kid-friendly watermelon mojito popsicle ingredients
For this recipe, you will need fresh watermelon. Purchase it cubed or slice ¾-inch cubes yourself. Make sure to remove the seeds as well. You'll also need pineapple juice, freshly-squeezed lime juice, mint leaves, and honey. If you like your popsicles sweeter, you can add an extra tablespoon of honey or more. Just taste the mixture before you fill the popsicle molds.
Step 1: Place the ingredients in the blender
Place all the ingredients in a blender.
Step 2: Blend the juice mixture
Blend until smooth. Stir to break up any foamy bubbles at the top or spoon off the top layer of foam.
Step 3: Fill the popsicle molds
Pour the mixture into 6 popsicle molds, leaving a little empty space at the top. Pour slowly to avoid bubbles.
Step 4: Insert the sticks
Insert lids with sticks. If you're using separate sticks, insert them after the popsicles are partially frozen so they stand upright.
Step 5: Freeze the popsicles
Freeze the popsicles overnight, or for at least 8 hours.
Step 6: Unmold the popsicles
Submerge the popsicles in a bowl of warm water or place under warm running water for a few moments to loosen them before unmolding.
Step 7: Serve the kid-friendly watermelon mojito popsicles
Enjoy the popsicles immediately or keep tightly wrapped in the freezer for up to 3 months.
What to serve with kid-friendly watermelon mojito popsicles
Kid-Friendly Watermelon Mojito Popsicles Recipe
These summery, kid-friendly watermelon mojito popsicles don't contain any alcohol and instead rely on fresh watermelon, pineapple juice, lime juice, and mint.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of ¾-inch watermelon cubes (seeds removed)
- ¾ cup pineapple juice
- 1 teaspoon freshly-squeezed lime juice
- 5 mint leaves
- 3 tablespoons honey
Directions
- Place all the ingredients in a blender.
- Blend until smooth. Stir to break up any foamy bubbles at the top or spoon off the top layer of foam.
- Pour the mixture into 6 popsicle molds, leaving a little empty space at the top. Pour slowly to avoid bubbles.
- Insert lids with sticks. If you’re using separate sticks, insert them after the popsicles are partially frozen so they stand upright.
- Freeze the popsicles overnight, or for at least 8 hours.
- Submerge the popsicles in a bowl of warm water or place under warm running water for a few moments to loosen them before unmolding.
- Enjoy the popsicles immediately or keep tightly wrapped in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|65
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|14.9 g
|Sodium
|2.4 mg
|Protein
|0.6 g
How can you keep fruit popsicles from turning icy?
If you've ever frozen straight fruit juice, then you'll know that it's like freezing water — it turns into an ice cube that's not very enjoyable as a popsicle. Popsicles are better with a creamier texture and a slight give to them. To keep fruit popsicles from crystallizing too much and turning into blocks of ice, you need to include some sugar or fat in the recipe. Invert sugars, which don't crystallize as easily, are especially good for popsicles. This recipe calls for honey, which is an invert sugar. Corn syrup is another one and would make an effective substitute.
Full-fat Greek yogurt or coconut milk will lower the water content of popsicles and add fat, so the popsicles will be creamier and less icy. Keep in mind that coconut milk will add a distinct coconut flavor. A secret ingredient to help keep popsicles from turning icy is guar gum. This is a stabilizer and thickening agent and helps gives popsicles a thicker, creamier texture. Pectin is another option that gives popsicles a creamier texture and a softer bite.
Freezing the popsicles as quickly as possible will also help with crystallization, so you can freeze the watermelon cubes first before blending them if you want. Make sure to put the popsicle molds in the back of the freezer as well, which tends to be colder.
What are some non-alcoholic alternatives for rum?
This recipe calls for pineapple juice to replace the rum that's normally found in a mojito, and the end result is balanced and delicious in popsicle form. Of course, pineapple juice doesn't taste like rum, but it mimics that warmth and slight molasses undertone that rum typically provides — plus, it's a great non-alcoholic alternative for kids. Other juice options include white grape juice, apple juice, peach juice, and mango juice, which all pair well with watermelon and mint. Be careful with orange juice. While it goes with mint, the heavy citrus hit can cover the watermelon flavor, which should shine in this recipe.
If you're serving these popsicles to adults who prefer a nonalcoholic beverage but may miss the rum flavor, there are non-alcoholic rum alternatives you can purchase and use instead. These products contain botanicals and spices that give them a leg up over fruit juice.
Don't reach for rum extract instead of rum, because it contains at least a third of alcohol by volume. Use a rum flavoring instead, which can be found in the baking aisle or with Latin American products. Vanilla extract is another choice that adds back some flavor, although it's different from rum. Finally, try replacing some of the honey with molasses, which will give the mixture a bolder flavor more in line with what rum can bring. This last option is safe for kids too.