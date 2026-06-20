New Haven White Clam Pizza Recipe

Clams may not be the first topping you'd think to toss onto a pizza, but the briny, perfectly chewy little bivalves can take an unassuming pie to new heights. I've had the honor of dining at small pizza chain Frank Pepe's in New Haven and have noshed on its iconic white clam pizza — a simple but absolutely scrumptious pie that served as inspiration for my own take on New Haven white clam pizza. The ingredients here are quite simple (as they are in Frank Pepe's version), relying on quality over quantity and a meticulous layering of flavors to achieve something truly special (and something that lets those clams shine, of course).

Any good pizza starts with the crust, and I wanted the crust in this recipe to mimic that wood-fired crust you'd get from the pizzeria. Since most of us don't have wood-fire pizza ovens in our homes (alas), I achieved a similar crust that has a nice textural balance of chew and crisp — and a little twinge of smoky char — by par-grilling it and then baking it with the toppings layered on. And those toppings aren't anything to overlook either. Briny clams steal the show no doubt, but extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh herbs all have their own important flavors to contribute here, be they earthy, peppery olive oily notes, zippy twanginess, or hints of spice that help round out the pie.