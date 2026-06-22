16 Best Sides To Perfectly Complement Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is a dish that's satisfying year-round, but it's especially fun to eat in the summer at barbecues and other events. If you're taking the time to make the best pulled pork recipe, then you deserve to have equally awesome side dishes. Not only should they be tasty, but the flavors and textures should also work in unison to help the pork shine.

You also have to consider how you'll be serving your pulled pork. Are you eating it plain as your main protein, or turning it into a hearty pulled pork sandwich? Either way, you'll need some sides that can round out the meal without being over the top.

So, how can you ensure that your pulled pork meal reaches its full potential? Read on for 16 of the best side dishes that are the perfect pairings for pulled pork. You may even want to whip up a few of them for a feast.